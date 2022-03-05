There's a Good Chance BTS Will Attend The Grammys in Person This Year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

BTS is nominated for best pop duo or group performance for "Butter" at the 2022 Grammys. Jungkook and RM shared during an early December 2021 VLive that they intended to attend the ceremony, but those plans fell when the the Grammys, which were originally scheduled for Jan. 31, were rescheduled because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the US. The ceremony will now take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The question for the BTS ARMY is: will BTS be at the Grammys and perform live?

In a Jan. 6 statement, the Big Hit told Korean news outlet Newsen, "We were preparing to attend the Grammys but stopped discussing plans after hearing about the postponement of the ceremony." The statement further clarified that the boys' March concerts in Seoul were still going ahead as scheduled on March 10, 12, and 13.

So, will the boys make their way over to the US for the Grammys on April 3? All signs point to yes.

While Bit Hit has not formally confirmed BTS's attendance at the Grammys, they have announced a Las Vegas leg of their "Permission to Dance" On Stage tour, with performances on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. The concerts will take place at the Allegiant Stadium right next door to the MGM Grand Garden Arena (aka, where the Grammys will take place). In other words, BTS will likely be in the Las Vegas area preparing for their Las Vegas concerts right in time to stop by and perform at the Grammys on April 3 (and hopefully take home their first Grammy award while they're at it).

Adding to the likelihood that BTS will be on the premises is that the Recording Academy has featured BTS and their Grammy-nominated song "Butter" heavily in their promotional ads for the big night.

Yep…🤔 There’s a reason why they call those teases… pic.twitter.com/yis38mdjjZ - MEJ ⁷ (@mej7516) March 3, 2022

BTS just wrapped up their brief hiatus, and will likely announce their new album (that doesn't yet have a title or release date) any day. What better way to kick off their next round of promotions and activities than a performance at the Grammys?

While fans will have to wait for Big Hit, BTS, or the Recording Academy to confirm BTS' attendance to know for sure that they'll be attending and performing in person, the likelihood seems very high!