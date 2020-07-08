Chancellor's 'eat out to help out' plan: how to get value for money

Photograph: Alamy

Rishi Sunak called it the ‘eat out to help out’ offer. Others said it was “Groupon government”.

Either way, the chancellor made clear he wanted to get the nation eating and drinking again – at least Monday to Wednesday, during August.

In one of the more surprising proposals, Sunak announced the government would pay “£10 per head for everyone, including children” for meals taken at certain restaurants next month.

“A first-of-its-kind government-backed discount for all”, he declared. “To get customers back into restaurants, cafes and pubs, and protect the 1.8 million people who work in them.”

The meal-deal discount will not be offered, however, on alcoholic drinks.

To get the best value for money, customers are likely to be drawn to “value” restaurants – and ordering meals costing no more than £20 a head.

And though many large chains have yet to confirm whether they are going to register, Pizza Express was one of the first to sign up for the offer.

Others that offer meals in the price range and could sign up include:

Customers at a JD Wetherspoon pub in Stratford, east London. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty

JD Wetherspoon

The chain is offering a reduced menu at about 80% of its pubs, with exact prices depending on the area. Although it has yet to confirm that it will sign up to the scheme, if it does the following three-course mealwill cost you just £10.20.

Tomato and basil soup: £2.85

Signature steak meal (includes a drink): £13.10

Peas: 65p

Warm chocolate brownie with ice cream:£3.60

Total before discount: £20.20

Pizza Hut

Chicken supreme pizza (with free salad): £12.19

Fries: £3.99

Bottle of Pepsi: £3.99

Total before discount: £20.17

Brewhouse & Kitchen

The 22-branch chain’s signature beer-infused dish for two; whole British free-range chicken roasted and steamed over a can of B&Ks American Pale Ale.

It comes with a choice of three sauces and a pick of three sides from 11 options, including mac and cheese and lemon and garlic broccoli.

Total before discount: £24.50 (but depends on area).