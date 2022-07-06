I’m ‘determined’ to cut taxes, says new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi - live updates

Nadhim Zahawi Chancellor corporation tax cuts inflation cost-of-living crisis - REUTERS/Phil Noble

New Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said he’s “determined to do more” to cut taxes ahead of an upcoming increase in corporation tax.

Mr Zahawi, who was appointed to the Treasury top job after Rishi Sunak’s dramatic resignation last night, said: “I want to be one of the most competitive countries in the world for investment.”

He said corporation tax was the “one tax [investors] can compare globally”, adding: “I want to make sure we’re as competitive as we can be while maintaining fiscal discipline.”

The Chancellor said his priority was to “rebuild and grow the economy” as the UK grapples with surging inflation and the threat of a recession.

Mr Zahawi’s first day on the job comes as Britain faces the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, while Boris Johnson is hanging by a thread after losing Mr Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

It also coincides with a £6bn cut to National Insurance, which the Government has hailed as the biggest tax cut in a decade. However, the rate of tax was increased earlier this year, meaning almost all workers will still be left worse off.

09:46 AM

Reaction: Construction sector now feeling full impact of war

Joe Sullivan, partner at accountancy group MHA, says the full inflationary effects of Russia's war are now feeding through to the construction sector.

In recent months we had seen material prices start to level off, but we’re now seeing the full effects of the war in Ukraine work their way through the system, driving up prices and ensuring we continue at these price levels for some time. Although the war began on 24 February, it takes time for the range of effects to work their way through. Together with these input cost increases, further shortages of raw materials like timber and manufactured goods such as generator components are behind the growing number of insolvencies in the construction sector. The remarkable success of the residential property market continues but the rate of price increases is now slowing. However, the restriction in the supply of new plots is the key factor which will guard against the house ‘price bubble’ bursting significantly.

Story continues

09:41 AM

UK housebuilding slows despite record prices

The UK's construction industry suffered its weakest growth since September last month as it braces for a slump in demand due to soaring inflation and an economic slowdown.

S&P Global's construction PMI fell to 52.6 in June from 56.4 the month before. That was below the reading of 55 forecast by economists.

Work on residential projects fell for the first time since 2020, despite house prices reaching a record. That suggests caution is increasing among housebuilders amid expectations of a slowdown in the market.

Worries about the outlook for the economy also dragged down companies' expectations for the future to the weakest since July 2020.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global, said:

The gloomy UK business outlook and worsening consumer demand due to the cost-of-living crisis combined to put the brakes on construction growth. House building has expanded more quickly than the rest of the construction sector over the course of the pandemic, but now finds itself as the worst-performing broad category.

Construction PMI - S&P Global/CIPS

09:27 AM

HMRC is ‘hiding the true cost of National Insurance raid’ – here’s what you’ll really pay

The taxman has been accused of using "sleight of hand" to disguise the true cost of Boris Johnson's National Insurance raid in an online calculator.

Harry Brennan has more:

A HMRC tax tool launched to help workers understand the impact of their changing National Insurance contributions falsely makes it look as if the Government is reducing their bills rather than increasing them, campaigners have said. From today, the threshold at which most people start to pay National Insurance on their earnings is rising from £9,880 to £12,570 a year – a change hailed as the biggest tax cut of the decade by the Prime Minister, despite the fact that he increased the rate of the tax earlier in 2022, meaning the vast majority of workers are still paying extra.

Read Harry's full story here

09:23 AM

Trainline shares steam ahead on solid rail recovery

Trainline shares surged in early trading after the online ticket seller shrugged off the threat of more strikes to boost its sales outlook for the year.

Shares jumped as much as 24pc after the group said net ticket sales rose 16pc in the four months to June 30 compared to pre-Covid levels.

It now expects full-year net ticket sales to rise by between 18pc and 27pc against two years ago.

Trainline said the rebound was being driven by a faster-than-expected rebound in rail travel across Europe and a boost from tourism, in particular from America.

Chief executive Jody Ford said:

Not only is domestic rail travel rebounding at an impressive rate across Europe, but tourists are also returning strongly, with Americans leading the way. More and more people are recognising that travelling by train is better for the environment and the best way to travel cross-country and cross-border at speed. With an increasing number of train carriers offering high-speed services across the Continent, the appetite for train travel is set to increase.

09:12 AM

Petrol prices surge by monthly record in June

UK petrol prices rose by the most ever for the month of June amid soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis that’s gripping the country.

The average cost of petrol at the pump increased 16.59p per litre last month, surpassing the record of 11p set only this past March, according to the RAC.

The price rose every day in June, reaching a record 191.43p on June 30.

Prices for diesel also rose to just under £2, RAC data showed. The increases have come despite wholesale fuel prices dropping for the past five weeks.

Simon Williams, fuel spokesman at the RAC, said:

The rate at which pump prices have been rising over the last four weeks is hard to comprehend. There’s no doubt that drivers are getting an incredibly raw deal at the pumps at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is being felt ever more acutely.

09:04 AM

Amazon strikes deal to take 15pc stake in Grubhub

Grubhub Just Eat Takeaway Amazon - Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Amazon has inked a deal to take a stake in Just Eat Takeaway's Grubhub and will offer its US Prime users a one-year membership to the service.

The ecommerce giant will receive options for a 2pc stake in Grubhub and will have the opportunity to increase the holding to 15pc.

Shares in Just Eat jumped more than 16pc in Amsterdam – its biggest one-day gain since 2018.

Just Eat said the membership agreement will renew every year unless either side terminates it.

The Dutch company announced plans to find an investor or buyer for the US business back in April, less than a year after buying it for $7.3bn.

Chief executive Jitse Groen is under pressure from investors to reignite growth amid fierce pressure in the food delivery market.

08:55 AM

Lloyds boss warns on surge in customer debt

Lloyds debt cost-of-living crisis - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The boss of Lloyds said the bank has seen the number of customers with persistent debt problems jump by almost a third as the cost-of-living continues to bite.

Charlie Nunn, who took over at the high street lender last year, said customers are "concerned" about the economy but said he believes many are talking "too negatively" about the financial outlook.

That's despite forecasts that inflation will surge to 11pc later this year amid jumps in the cost of energy, food and raw materials.

Mr Nunn told BBC Radio 4 that Lloyds research shows three-quarters of its customers are worried about recent price hikes and the impact this is having on savings.

He said:

Customers are concerned, and they should be. We have seen some areas where there's real points of challenge. Around 80pc of individuals and UK customers and families have less than £500 worth of savings in their current account and their savings account. They might have money elsewhere, but what we can see is less than £500.

Lloyds said the proportion of people with persistent debt has increased by 30pc since the end of 2021 as the financial backdrop continues to worsen.

08:39 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has surged in early trading, recovering much of yesterday's losses even as investors brace for more political uncertainty.

The blue-chip index jumped 2.3pc after tumbling almost 3pc as recession fears sparked its worst day of losses in three weeks.

Boris Johnson has appointed Nadhim Zahawi as Chancellor after Rishi Sunak's dramatic resignation, but he's still facing major doubts over his future.

The FTSE 100 was driven higher by gains for major stocks including AstraZeneca, Shell and BP.

Abrdn was the biggest riser, gaining 7.5pc after announcing plans to return £300m to shareholders via a share buyback. Fresnillo was the biggest exception, shedding 2pc after Credit Suisse slapped it with an underperform rating.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 1.8pc. Trainline surged more than 20pc after raising its guidance for the year on a better-than-expected recovery in passengers.

08:27 AM

2m households missed bill every month this year

More than 2m households have missed a bill payment every month this year as Britons struggle to make ends meet amid the cost-of-living crisis.

An estimated 2.1m households missed or defaulted on at least one mortgage, rent, loan, credit card or bill in June, according to consumer group Which?

An estimated 2m or more households have missed a payment every month so far this year.

Although those on lower incomes are most severely affected by the rising cost of living, the research suggests that consumers across all ages, regions and income bands are struggling.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said:

Our research shows that a relentless cost-of-living crisis is continuing to put huge pressure on household finances – with consumer confidence in the economy plummeting to its lowest point since the pandemic. The government and businesses must ensure that targeted support reaches the ever-growing number of consumers struggling to make ends meet.

08:22 AM

Cunliffe vows to do 'whatever it takes' on inflation

Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe has doubled down on the Bank of England's promise to tackle inflation, saying it will do "whatever is necessary".

He told BBC Radio 4: "We will act and we will act forcefully. We will use those tools to ensure that the economic conditions are not ones in which inflation becomes embedded."

The language echoes that used by the MPC in its June decision, which was seen as a hint that officials would consider accelerating a series of rate increases that started in December.

That’s raised the possibility of a 50 basis point hike next month, which would be the largest since the Bank gained independence in 1997.

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 jumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has pushed sharply higher at the open after recession fears sparked a global market sell-off on Tuesday.

The blue-chip index rose 1.5pc to 7,130 points.

08:00 AM

Zahawi denies resignation threats

The new Chancellor has denied reports that he threatened to resign if he wasn't given the top job at No 11.

He said: "No, I didn't threaten to resign at all... That is not true. By the way, this is a team game."

However, asked whether he thought about resigning, Mr Zahawi didn't offer a direct denial. He also sidestepped a question about whether he'll run for leader when there's a vacancy.

And when grilled about why he took the job amid accusation about Boris Johnson's integrity, he said:

You don't go into this job to have an easy life. You make some tough decisions every day. Sometimes it's easy to walk away, but it's much tougher to deliver for the country.

07:53 AM

Zahawi stands firm on public sector pay

Mr Zahawi appears to be taking a tough line on public sector pay, even as discontent grows amid surging inflation.

Britain is bracing for widespread strikes – particularly on the railways – as unions hit back over below-inflation pay rises.

But the newly-appointed Chancellor said the Government needed to be careful about not driving prices even higher.

He told Sky News: "The important thing is to get inflation under control, be fiscally responsible.

"The first thing we've got to do is make sure that we are really careful about, whether it's public sector pay, that inflation doesn't continue to be fuelled."

07:48 AM

Zahawi vows 'nothing off the table' on tax cuts

Good morning.

It's a baptism of fire for new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who's been grilled on his plans for the UK economy on his first day in the job.

Mr Zahawi, who was appointed following Rishi Sunak's dramatic resignation last night, said: "I will look at everything. There’s nothing off the table."

He hinted at cuts to corporation tax, saying: “I want to make sure we’re as competitive as we can be while maintaining fiscal discipline.”

But the new Chancellor said his main priority was to “rebuild and grow the economy” as surging inflation and the threat of a recession puts increasing strain on British households.

5 things to start your day

1) Scooter couriers face their last delivery amid green push Safety and environmental concerns call into question whether the delivery scooters will survive in a post-pandemic world.

2) Strike threat to UK gas supplies averted after Norway intervention The Government moved last night to prevent strikes that would have put Britain's gas supplies at risk.

3) Jeremy Warner: We must not follow China into a never-ending lockdown nightmare

4) German drugmaker accused of stealing Covid vaccine technology CureVac claims BioNTech has taken the mRNA technology behind Britain's Covid booster jab.

5) Heathrow faces more summer travel chaos as staff back July strike Union has warned of 'considerable delays' as refuelling staff back three-day walkout.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks dropped at the start of trade today, with the Shanghai Composite Index losing 0.4pc.

The Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.3pc and the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4pc.

Tokyo stocks opened lower, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index losing 0.8pc.

Coming up today

Corporate: Redde Northgate (full-year results); Bellevue Healthcare Trust (interims); Ten Entertainment, Robert Walters (trading update)

Economics: Composite PMI, services PMI (US); retail sales, economic growth forecasts (EU); construction PMI (UK)