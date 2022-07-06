We’ll make sure inflation is not the new normal, vows Bank of England - live updates

James Warrington
·5 min read
Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe inflation interest rates cost-of-living crisis - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe inflation interest rates cost-of-living crisis - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe has vowed that the central bank won’t let surging inflation become the new normal.

He told BBC Radio 4: “It’s our job to make sure that as this inflationary shock passes through the economy we don’t find that leaves us with inflation being the new normal, the sort of embedded psychology.

“We will act to make sure that doesn't happen.”

Bank officials have vowed to act “forcefully” if it saw signs of inflation becoming more persistent. Price rises are set to peak at over 11pc later this year.

Some traders now expect the MPC the raise interest rates by 50 basis point at the next meeting in August, but it also has the balance the risk of tipping the UK into recession.

Sir Jon Cunliffe added: "What we expect is that the cost-of-living squeeze will actually hit people's spending and that will start to cool the economy.

"We can see signs that the economy is already slowing."

08:12 AM

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 jumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has pushed sharply higher at the open after recession fears sparked a global market sell-off on Tuesday.

The blue-chip index rose 1.5pc to 7,130 points.

08:00 AM

Zahawi denies resignation threats

The new Chancellor has denied reports that he threatened to resign if he wasn't given the top job at No 11.

He said: "No, I didn't threaten to resign at all... That is not true. By the way, this is a team game."

However, asked whether he thought about resigning, Mr Zahawi didn't offer a direct denial. He also sidestepped a question about whether he'll run for leader when there's a vacancy.

And when grilled about why he took the job amid accusation about Boris Johnson's integrity, he said:

You don't go into this job to have an easy life.

You make some tough decisions every day. Sometimes it's easy to walk away, but it's much tougher to deliver for the country.

07:53 AM

Zahawi stands firm on public sector pay

Mr Zahawi appears to be taking a tough line on public sector pay, even as discontent grows amid surging inflation.

Britain is bracing for widespread strikes – particularly on the railways – as unions hit back over below-inflation pay rises.

But the newly-appointed Chancellor said the Government needed to be careful about not driving prices even higher.

He told Sky News: "The important thing is to get inflation under control, be fiscally responsible.

"The first thing we've got to do is make sure that we are really careful about, whether it's public sector pay, that inflation doesn't continue to be fuelled."

07:48 AM

Zahawi vows 'nothing off the table' on tax cuts

Good morning. 

It's a baptism of fire for new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who's been grilled on his plans for the UK economy on his first day in the job.

Mr Zahawi, who was appointed following Rishi Sunak's dramatic resignation last night, said: "I will look at everything. There’s nothing off the table."

He hinted at cuts to corporation tax, saying: “I want to make sure we’re as competitive as we can be while maintaining fiscal discipline.”

But the new Chancellor said his main priority was to “rebuild and grow the economy” as surging inflation and the threat of a recession puts increasing strain on British households.

5 things to start your day

1) Scooter couriers face their last delivery amid green push Safety and environmental concerns call into question whether the delivery scooters will survive in a post-pandemic world.

2) Strike threat to UK gas supplies averted after Norway intervention The Government moved last night to prevent strikes that would have put Britain's gas supplies at risk.

3) Jeremy Warner: We must not follow China into a never-ending lockdown nightmare

4) German drugmaker accused of stealing Covid vaccine technology CureVac claims BioNTech has taken the mRNA technology behind Britain's Covid booster jab.

5) Heathrow faces more summer travel chaos as staff back July strike Union has warned of 'considerable delays' as refuelling staff back three-day walkout.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks dropped at the start of trade today, with the Shanghai Composite Index losing 0.4pc.

The Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.3pc and the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4pc.

Tokyo stocks opened lower, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index losing 0.8pc.

Coming up today

Corporate: Redde Northgate (full-year results); Bellevue Healthcare Trust (interims); Ten Entertainment, Robert Walters (trading update)

Economics: Composite PMI, services PMI (US); retail sales, economic growth forecasts (EU); construction PMI (UK)

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well