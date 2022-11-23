Chancellor asks Treasury to look into value of closing non-dom loophole

Amy Gibbons, PA Political Correspondent
·4 min read

The Chancellor has asked the Treasury to look into how much could be raised by closing the controversial non-dom tax loophole.

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak have come under fire for refusing to abolish the arrangement for those who live in this country but pay no UK tax on their offshore income, with Labour accusing the pair of shielding the super-rich from contributing their fair share.

Mr Hunt has disputed suggestions that the move could raise £3 billion per year, arguing he would rather wealthy people “stayed here and spent their money here” than move abroad.

But he admitted last week he did not get Treasury estimates on the financial impact of ending the status, which the Prime Minister’s multi-millionaire wife has held.

The Chancellor has now said he has asked officials to look into how much could be raised by closing the loophole, as he cautioned he does not want to sign off any action that “inadvertently loses us more money than we raise”.

He previously pointed to Treasury uncertainty around the figures “being bandied around”.

Speaking to the Commons Treasury Committee on Wednesday, he denied the suggestion there was “one rule for the rich and another rule for everybody else”.

Asked how much it would raise to close the non-dom loophole, he said: “Well, I’ve asked the Treasury to look into that.”

Presented with some estimates for the value of the move, he said “I’ve asked for that to be looked at. My point was different actually.

“It is that I understand that non-doms pay in tax… all the taxes that they do pay, around £8 billion of tax a year. So I want to make sure that wealthy foreigners pay as much tax in this country as possible.

“Ireland has a non-dom regime. France has a non-dom regime. These are people who are highly mobile, and I want to make sure that we don’t do anything that inadvertently loses us more money than we raise.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, was forced to say in April she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income after they faced criticism over her non-dom status.

It was estimated that Ms Murty, a fashion designer and the daughter of an Indian billionaire, could have saved up to £20 million in UK tax through the arrangement.

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of having “gone after working people” with tax hikes while doing “nothing about non-dom status”.

In his autumn statement last Thursday, Mr Hunt hiked taxes by £25 billion including with a freeze on the income tax threshold, meaning millions will end up paying more.

He said on Wednesday he is “very concerned” that it is difficult to be a “modern, dynamic economy” if taxes are “too high”, pointing to debt interest payments and health and care costs as key culprits of higher rates.

It is pivotal to bring down inflation and enact “real public service reform” to remedy this, he said, as he insisted he is a Conservative who “believes you should bring taxes down”.

Mr Hunt argued the Tories could “very comfortably” defend their record on growth, but said he wasn’t sure it was “of value” to set a specific target, as Kwasi Kwarteng did.

“But do I agree with the central insight of my predecessor, that the only way we’re going to square the circle of paying for decent public services and being a competitive low tax economy is increasing our growth rate? He was absolutely right to say that,” he said.

The Chancellor froze the thresholds on which income tax rates are paid in the autumn budget, in a move that will drag workers into higher bands as inflation runs high.

He told the committee he did that because “over time, when we can afford to, I want to reduce those headline rates”.

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt said he wished there had not been so much political “instability” in the UK over the course of the last year.

Put to him that the Conservatives have delivered three prime ministers and four chancellors in that time, he told the committee: “I wish we hadn’t had that level of instability.

“But I produced an autumn statement that is designed to restore economic stability and consistency of economic policy-making and I hope we can turn a page on all that instability.”

He argued the “primary” causes of the current economic challenges facing the UK are the “two big shocks” of the pandemic and energy crisis.

“I think it’s wrong to say that this is somehow a uniquely UK issue in terms of the economic instability,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • BoE's Pill eyes further rate hikes, sees limits to intervention

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday that more interest rate hikes will likely be needed to return inflation to the central bank's 2% target sustainably, echoing previous central bank communication. "Given the need to contain the risk of greater inflation persistence implied by potential second round effects, further action is likely to be required to ensure inflation will return sustainably to its 2% target over the medium term," Pill said in the text of a lecture to be delivered later on Wednesday. Pill said he did not envisage raising interest rates to the levels priced in by financial markets ahead of the BoE's Nov. 3 policy decision - which had implied Bank Rate peaking at around 5.25% in the second half of next year.

  • Ukraine to protest Orban scarf showing part of Ukraine as Hungarian territory

    STORY: Ukrainian media showed images of Orban meeting a Hungarian footballer on Sunday (November 20) wearing a scarf which the outlet Ukrainska Pravda said depicted a map of "Greater Hungary" including territory that is now part of the neighbouring states of Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine.Ukrainian ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said in a Facebook post that Ukraine wanted an apology and a rebuttal of any Hungarian claims on Ukrainian territory.In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Orban did not directly address the controversy over the scarf."Soccer is not politics. Do not read things into it that are not there," he wrote. "The Hungarian national team belongs to all Hungarians, wherever they live!"

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Australian punter Haggerty could be secret weapon in Grey Cup for Argos

    REGINA — John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday. The Australian-born punter will complete his first CFL season trying to help Toronto defeat Winnipeg in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. The Argos have won in their last six trips to the CFL final while the Bombers, who posted a league-best 15-3 record, are looking for a third consecutive championship. Haggerty will certainly be a double threat for Toronto. The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty has the ability to drive a

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-