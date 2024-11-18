Chancel Mbemba confirms desire to leave Marseille in January

Chancel Mbemba (30), a key player for Olympique de Marseille last season, has not played a single minute for the Ligue 1 side during the current campaign.

Looking to revamp their squad, OM ostracised Mbemba over the summer with the view to selling the defender. However, a move away from the Vélodrome did not take form. Regardless, he remained in the “loft”, kept away from the first-team set-up. The practice of “lofting” outside of the transfer window is an illegal practice and so Mbemba was recently re-integrated into first-team training.

However, Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that the DR Congo international does not feature in his plans. That is mirrored in his actions with Mbemba yet to even feature in a matchday squad. It is an unsustainable situation and speaking while on international duty, he has expressed a desire to leave the club in January.

“I have a contract with Marseille. I hope [to leave] in January when God wants me to,” he began in an interview with Canal Plus Afrique. But God doesn’t decide… it’s humans [who decide]. Humans are complicated; everyone is looking out for their own interests but the most important thing is doing our work in order to satisfy everyone.” Should he leave the Vélodrome in the coming weeks, it would certainly be a move that suits all parties.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle