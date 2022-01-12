Chance of ‘wintry mix’ for Charlotte area grows to 80% for Sunday. Here’s the latest

Chances of a classic winter storm reaching the Charlotte area this weekend continue to grow, with the National Weather Service now calling for an 80% chance of rain, sleet and snow all day Sunday, Jan. 16.

The low that night will be around 26 degrees, guaranteeing ice will await anyone planning to drive early on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, Jan. 17.

Uncertainty remains over timing, intensity and exact track of the storm. This is due largely to the front still being 2,700 miles to the west Wednesday morning.

“These details continue to make precipitation types and amounts highly uncertain,” the NWS said. “Winter weather impacts could be substantial.”

WBTV meteorologist Leigh Brock reports two long-range models “have come into a little better agreement that the Carolinas have the possibility of all types of precipitation” over the weekend.

The front is expected to reach the Charlotte region Saturday night and it will continue dropping snow, sleet, and freezing rain through Sunday night, forecasters say. Lows will fall to 21 degrees after the storm front passes.

This is the latest forecast scenario for the three-day holiday weekend.

“Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 60%.”

Sunday: Snow and sleet before 2 p.m., then rain, snow, and sleet between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then rain and snow likely after 5 p.m. High near 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday night: A chance of snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 42.”

