‘A chance I thought would never come again’: Hales sets sights on World Cup

Simon Burnton in Perth
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Frozen in Motion/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Frozen in Motion/Shutterstock

Alex Hales may have shut down the debate over the identity of Jos Buttler’s opening partner at the forthcoming T20 World Cup with his 51-ball 84 against Australia on Sunday – but among England’s players the uncertainty had ended 24 hours earlier, when Hales was informed that the position was his to lose.

Freed of uncertainty, he proceeded to compile his highest T20 international score for 38 innings and eight and a half years as England won the first of three Twenty20s at Perth Stadium. But the 33-year-old said afterwards that whatever had powered his innings it was not nervelessness. “It was a weird one,” he said. “I hadn’t got nervous for a long time. I don’t know what it was. I put it down to jet lag or maybe the fact that it’s heading into a huge six weeks for me, and a chance I probably thought I wouldn’t get again a few months ago, so there were definitely pre-game nerves.”

Related: Buttler’s and Hales’s exhilarating start helps England to T20 win in Australia

A positive drug test in 2019 led to Eoin Morgan criticising Hales for showing “complete disregard for our values” and jettisoning him from England’s white-ball set-up. He was not selected again until a combination of Morgan’s retirement and Jonny Bairstow’s injury kick-started a battle with Phil Salt for a single spot at the top of the order. In the end it was Hales’s record in Australia’s domestic T20 competition, the Big Bash League – where he has scored 1,857 runs in 60 matches across six seasons at a strike rate of 151.34 – that decided the contest in his favour.

“Jos told me on Saturday,” Hales said. “It’s a place I’ve got a lot of experience, and that counts for a lot in T20s. It’s something I didn’t see happening a few months ago, especially with the firepower at the top of the order, and to get this chance, I’m just really keen to make the most of it and enjoy myself. That’s the biggest thing for me – I just want to enjoy it. It’s a chance I thought would never come round again and I want to play with a smile, hopefully get some good scores, and push as hard as I can to hopefully win a World Cup.”

Having initially been left out of England’s squad, Hales decided to phone Rob Key, the managing director of men’s cricket, and demand an explanation. Bairstow’s injury, and his belated call-up, happened within hours of that conversation. “I think they announced the squad in the evening. I knew in the morning that I wasn’t in it so I sent him a message saying, ‘Do you fancy a chat?’” Hales said. “I went quite hard. I put my point across quite bluntly because obviously I had nothing to lose. I felt I had a really strong case with my record in Australia so I thought, ‘Why not?’ I think you’ll have to ask Rob or Jos if it was a big part of me getting the call-up, but I’m glad I did it for sure.”

Before his selection was confirmed members of the 2019 squad were asked if they had any objection, and none protested – even if, when asked about the subject last month, Ben Stokes seemed less than enthusiastic despite describing him as “one of the best T20 players in the world”. The pair have now spent some time together, and Hales has no concerns over their relationship. “There’s been no air-clearing at all. We just sat down with Jos and had a chat, and it’s been as good as gold,” he said. “At the end of the day we’re here to win a World Cup, I think that’s the most important thing. We’ve had a really good chat and things have been fine.”

Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale are among five individuals who have accepted breaching rules with historic social media posts found to constitute "racist and discriminatory conduct" by the Cricket Discipline Commission.

The CDC has published adjudicator Chris Tickle's rulings on charges laid by the England and Wales Cricket Board, judging Rafiq, Gale, Danni Wyatt, Evelyn Jones and Jack Brooks to have acted in a way that was "prejudicial to the interests of cricket". All of the individuals admitted culpability, with the CDC adjudicator issuing a formal reprimand in each case.

Rafiq and Gale both used antisemitic terms in unrelated posts that came to light in the aftermath of the former's accusations of institutional racism at Yorkshire, which sent a shockwave through the game last year. Yorkshire have previously paid six-figure settlements to the duo, settling Rafiq's employment tribunal and Gale's unfair dismissal claim.

Rafiq, who has publicly expressed contrition for the Facebook messages in question, issued an unreserved apology following the announcement of the disciplinary action. He tweeted: "This summer, I unequivocally accepted a charge from the ECB regarding my antisemitic social media post from 2011. You will hear no complaint from me about the CDC's decision today.

"It is deserved and I fully accept this reprimand. I want to repeat my apology to the Jewish community. I remain ashamed and embarrassed. I hope I have demonstrated in the past 10-11 months that I am trying to educate myself about the horrors and prejudice the Jewish community has historically – and continues – to face. I will keep trying and I thank the Jewish community for the forgiveness and kindness that has been shown to me so far."

The written reasons into Gale's censure acknowledge that his exchange with Leeds United's then head of media, Paul Dews, was intended to be "humorous rather than offensive" and that he was "unaware" of the offensive meaning of the term 'y**'.

Wyatt and Jones, meanwhile, both appeared in a 2013 Instagram post alongside former West Indian player Shanel Daley that featured "fancy dress and blackface" as well as inappropriate captions. Tickle concluded that there had been "no racist or discriminatory intent" and took evidence from Daly that she had taken no offence. England Women's captain Heather Knight submitted a reference on Wyatt's behalf.

Veteran Somerset seamer Brooks used the term 'Negro' in a pair of tweets involving his friend and England international Tymal Mills. He also apologised and admitted such language was racist, having previously been investigated by his county. Brooks submitted that previous scrutiny over the matter had affected his mental health and caused financial losses.

Now Hales is dreaming of a return to the ODI side, with a World Cup in the 50-over format scheduled next year. “I don’t think the bug ever left me,” he said. “At the moment I’m just concentrating on these five or six weeks, hopefully contributing to us going far in the tournament. And then whatever happens after that, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

The 132 that Hales and Buttler scored together in Perth ranks as England’s second-biggest opening partnership in T20 cricket, and with various partners Hales has been involved in all of the top four (Sunday’s is Buttler’s only entry in the top six). “It’s a very special feeling,” Hales said of that achievement. “It’s just a shame I haven’t been around the last three years because I feel I’ve been playing the best cricket of my life. I’ve got some lost time to make up for.”

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an