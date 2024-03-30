Chance Perdomo, Known for “Gen V” and “After ”Franchise, Dead at 27

Perdomo died as a result of a motorcycle accident, a rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE

Karwai Tang/WireImage Chance Perdomo in 2023

Chance Perdomo, who was known for his roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Gen V and the After franchise, has died. He was 27.

The actor died as a result of a motorcycle accident, a rep for Perdomo told PEOPLE in a statement. No other individuals were involved in the accident.

A statement provided to PEOPLE on behalf of Perdomo’s family and representatives reads, “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest.”

"We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother,” the statement concludes.

Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection Chance Perdomo in 'Gen V'

Perdomo’s most recent role was Andre Anderson in the action-comedy Gen V, a Prime Video series and spin-off of The Boys. The show’s second season will be pushed back following Perdomo’s death, according to Deadline, which was first to report the news.

The series’ producers said in a statement to PEOPLE, “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.”

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague,” the statement continued. “Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Diyah Pera/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock Chance Perdomo in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television added in a statement to PEOPLE: "The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles but raised in Southampton, England, according to Deadline. After graduating high school, he originally planned to go into law but pivoted to a career in the arts instead, kicking off his acting credits at London’s National Youth Theater.

Voltage Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Chance Perdomo in 'After We Fell'

He went on to star as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina from 2018 to 2020, and as Landon Gibson in the final three After films: After We Fell, After Ever Happy and After Everything.

The actor also stars in Bad Man, an indie film inspired by a true story that wrapped production in February, Deadline reported.

Perdomo announced the news himself in a February Instagram post, writing, “Excited to see #badman taken to market. Somewhere there’s a 5 hour cut of just bloopers. @mikediliberti , thanks for the trust. The shoot was one for the books 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼It begins!”



