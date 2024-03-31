Chance Perdomo, 'Gen V' and 'Sabrina' star, dies at 27: 'An incredibly talented performer'

Chance Perdomo, a rising star known for his work on "Gen V" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," has died following a motorcycle accident. He was 27.

A statement shared Saturday evening with USA TODAY on behalf of the actor's family and representatives said he died "as a result of a motorcycle accident" and that authorities advised "no other individuals were involved."

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," the statement said. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Perdomo starred as student Andre Anderson on Prime Video's "Gen V," a college-set spinoff of the superhero satire "The Boys." He was one of the primary characters on the show, which debuted in September and was renewed for a second season.

Previously, Perdomo played Sabrina Spellman's cousin Ambrose on Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" opposite Kiernan Shipka.

Perdomo's other roles included Landon Gibson in the romance films "After We Fell," "After Ever Happy" and "After Everything." In 2019, he was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for best actor for his performance in the BBC drama "Killed By My Debt."

"When I was about two years old, I told mom that I wanted to be two things," he told BAFTA in 2019. "She said, 'What do you want to be?' I said, 'I want to be the first Black president of the United States, and I want to be on Barney.'"

In a statement shared on social media, the producers of "Gen V" said they "can't quite wrap our heads around" Perdomo's unexpected death.

"For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person," the statement said. "Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense."

The producers added, "We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Perdomo's "Gen V" co-star, remembered him on X as a "young talented actor" and "a great friend," adding, "Gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in 'Gen V.' RIP Chance."

