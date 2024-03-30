Chance Perdomo, ‘Gen V’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Star, Dies at 27

Chance Perdomo, who starred in the television series “Gen V” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” has died as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was 27.

Perdomo’s publicist confirmed the news with Variety via a statement: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Perdomo was known for his roles as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and Andre Anderson in “The Boys” spinoff series “Gen V.”

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the “Gen V” producers said in a joint statement. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Perdomo was born on Oct. 19, 1996, in Los Angeles, Calif. As a child, he moved with his mother to Southampton in the county of Hampshire, England, where he attended Redbridge Community School before going to Peter Symonds College in Winchester. Perdomo intended to study Law, but instead moved to London to pursue acting; he joined the National Youth Theatre and trained at Identity School of Acting.

Perdomo appeared in several television shows and short films before he was cast as a series regular in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” also starring Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair. He played Ambrose Spellman for four seasons from 2018 to 2020. Perdomo also starred as Jerome Rogers in the 2018 TV movie “Killed by My Debt,” which earned him a BAFTA nomination for best actor in a leading role.

In the Prime Video series “Gen V,” Perdomo played Andre Anderson, a student at Godolkin University who harnesses magnetic manipulation abilities. Production on the second season has been delayed indefinitely following the news of Perdomo’s death.

On the film side, Perdomo worked on the “After” series, led by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. He portrayed Landon Gibson in “After We Fell” (2021), “After Ever Happy” (2022) and “After Everything” (2023).

