Chance Gray scores 21 points and No. 11 Ohio State women beat Ball State 80-48

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chance Gray scored 21 points, freshman Ava Watson added 15 and No. 11 Ohio State beat Ball State 80-48 on Tuesday night.

Ohio State opened the game on a 14-2 run, closed the first quarter with six straight points for a 24-8 lead and led by double digits the rest of the way. Zuri Ransom made Ball State’s first 3-pointer, in nine attempts, just before the halftime buzzer to get within 38-20.

Ohio State scored 20 first-half points off 15 Ball State turnovers.

The Buckeyes pulled away in the third quarter by scoring 11 straight points, with six from Taylor Thierry, for a 54-26 lead. Gray, Thierry, Watson and Ajae Petty combined to score 25 of Ohio State 31 third-quarter points, while Ball State was held to 16 points.

Thierry finished with 12 points and seven rebounds and Petty added 10 points and eight rebounds for Ohio State (9-0).

Maliyah Johnson scored 10 points for Ball State (6-4).

Ohio State continues nonconference play against Youngstown State on Saturday. Ball State plays at Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

The Associated Press