Chance for British success at Queen’s as Cameron Norrie reaches final

(Getty Images for LTA)

Cameron Norrie could become the first British singles winner at Queen's in five years after reaching the final in straight sets.

Norrie, the British number two, beat second seed Denis Shapovalov 7-5 6-3 to seal his place in the final.

There has not been a British singles success at Queen's since Andy Murray won the title in 2016.

After overcoming the Canadian Shapovalov, Norrie will face Italy's Matteo Berrettini, the top seed appearing at the tournament for the first time, in the final.

Berrettini is yet to drop a set at Queen's and has already knocked out two Brits in Murray and Dan Evans.

The final will be Norrie's third of the year, though first ever on grass, as he will be aiming to win his 30th match of the year. Only Russia's Andrey Rublev has more than the 25-year-old's 29 victories so far this year.

Norrie beat wildcard 19-year-old fellow Brit, Jack Draper, in the quarter-final.

Read More

Murray confident British tennis in safe hands after his Queen’s demise

Evans is third Brit in Queen’s quarters after tight win over Mannarino

Echoes of Murray in 2005 as teenager Draper eyes Queen’s quarter-final