There’s a chance another storm will form in Atlantic, and Hurricane Lisa could form soon

Forecasters on Tuesday are watching a disturbance in the central Atlantic that has a high chance of soon turning into a tropical or subtropical storm.

Also on their radar: Tropical Storm Lisa, which is moving quickly west across the Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of its Central America landfall Wednesday.

Neither systems is a threat to Florida or the rest of the United States.

Here’s what to know:

Will another storm form in the Atlantic?

A system several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda became better organized overnight and now has a high 70% chance of formation through the next two to five days, according to the National Hurricane Center’s Tuesday morning advisory.

Forecasters say conditions are good enough for the system to turn into a tropical or subtropical storm in the next day or so while it moves east-northeast, keeping it away from the United States.

Martin is the next storm name on the list for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially ends Nov. 30.

Tropical Storm Lisa forecast

As for Lisa, the tropical storm was about 220 miles south of Grand Cayman and about 480 miles east of Belize City, according to the hurricane center’s advisory at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph with higher gusts.

A NOAA Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is investigating the system Tuesday morning.

On the forecast track, Lisa’s center is expected to pass south of the Cayman Islands Tuesday and move near or over the Bay Islands of Honduras early Wednesday, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane, before approaching Belize later Wednesday.

The hurricane center expects Lisa to bring hurricane-force conditions to parts of Central America, with enough rain to make flash flooding possible across portions of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula, Belize and northern Honduras, including the Bay Islands, late Tuesday through Thursday.

Forecasters expect Lisa will rapidly weaken after landfall, eventually turning into a post-tropical remnant low before dissipating.

Tropical Storm Lisa watches/warnings

▪ Hurricane watch: Honduras Bay Islands and Belize’s coast from north of Puerto Barrios, Guatemala to south of Chetumal, Mexico.

▪ Tropical storm warning: All of Honduras northern coast and the Bay Islands.

▪ Tropical storm watch: Guatemala from the border with Honduras to Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. A watch is also in effect in Mexico from Chetumal to Punta Herrero.