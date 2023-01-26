Championship Week News: Tom Brady's future, Daniel Jones' contract, Sean Payton update

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald to discuss the hottest storylines around the NFL heading into conference championship weekend, including rumors surrounding Tom Brady's future, how the New York Giants plan to handle Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley's contract negotiations and whether or not Sean Payton returns to the NFL as a head coach in 2023.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hired former Houston Texans head coach and longtime associate as offensive coordinator. What does this mean for Mac Jones and the struggling New England offense?

Rumors are swirling around the league as Tom Brady erupted on his podcast when asked questions about his future, and was recently seen in Miami touring schools for his children. Will the 45-year old return to the NFL, possibly in a new uniform? Or will he hang up the cleats and begin his commentating career?

Giants GM Joe Schoen seemed to indicate earlier this week that the Giants may favor Daniel Jones over star RB Saquon Barkley if a decision needed to be paid, but is that the right call? Charles Robinson reports that the Giants may need to give Jones $40M or more per year to retain him.

We are in the midst of the head coach hiring cycle, but the news surrounding longtime New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton returning to the NFL has slowed over the last few days. The trio dive into what could be causing this, and whether or not Payton is even interested in any of the coaching jobs available. In other head coaching news, Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday looks like he's trending towards keeping the job in 2023. Charles McDonald wonders if it's even possible that Saturday could take a significant year two leap.

00:20 - Will Tom Brady return to Tampa Bay in 2023? Or will he return at all?

14:10 - New England Patriots hire Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator

20:35 - Giants contract updates: will they extend Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley or both?

39:10 - Sean Payton may not return to the NFL in 2023

46:30 - Jeff Saturday is currently on track to continue as the Colts head coach in 2023

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor