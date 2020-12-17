Championship week COVID-19 tracker: Maryland cancels game vs. Michigan State
The Big Ten has lost a second final weekend game.
Maryland said Thursday that it can’t play Michigan State because of COVID-19 cases. The Terrapins also said they were pausing all football activities.
NEWS: Under the guidance and advice from university medical staff, Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday's scheduled football game against Michigan State.
The game will not be rescheduled. All team training activities have been paused. https://t.co/2SRpa1Y5o8
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 17, 2020
Maryland said that 15 players had tested positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 10-16.
The announcement means that the seasons for both teams are likely over. Maryland will finish the regular season at 2-3 while Michigan State is 2-5. The Terrapins’ five games will be the fewest of any Big Ten team barring any other cancellations.
Michigan won’t play Iowa
Michigan’s season has come to an end.
Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported Tuesday that Michigan’s lingering COVID-19 issues have caused UM’s game at Iowa on Saturday to be canceled.
Later Tuesday, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said that the Wolverines would have been “without a significant number of players for this week’s game.”
"Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior,” Manuel said.
Manuel said Michigan’s list of unavailable players exceeds 50.
"The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation, and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes,” Manuel said.
"I am very proud of the way that our players worked to try and get back onto the field, but the numbers simply don't support us taking the field on Saturday.
The Iowa game the third straight game Michigan has had canceled due to virus cases in its program. The Wolverines previously lost games against Maryland and Ohio State. Michigan had played OSU every year since 1918 before this season’s cancellation.
With the Iowa game called off, Michigan’s season has come to an end. The Wolverines finish with a 2-4 record.
Michigan's players are headed home. They'll return to campus in mid-January. They finish the year 2-4 overall. They are currently ahead of Michigan State (2-5) in the Big Ten standings. MSU beat Michigan and can move ahead of them in a game at Maryland this weekend. https://t.co/74bwnZqn3T
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2020
For Iowa, it’s the first game cancellation of the season. The Hawkeyes started the year 0-2 but have since reeled off six consecutive wins entering the postseason.
Indiana-Purdue called off again
Indiana and Purdue won’t be playing each other in 2020.
The two teams were set to play in Week 15. But COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines on both teams led to the cancellation of the game. The Big Ten announced Sunday that the teams would play on Friday as part of the conference’s final week of the season. But the schools nixed that possibility on Tuesday.
"Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday,” a joint statement said. “As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans. Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn't possible. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket."
It’s the first time since 1919 that the teams won’t play each other. No. 12 Indiana finishes the season at 6-1 and is in position to make a New Year’s Six bowl game.
The game is the fifth of the weekend to be canceled in the final week of the college football regular season. Bowl season also begins on Saturday with the Frisco Bowl.
Canceled games
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy
Arizona at Cal
Vanderbilt at Georgia
Georgia Tech at Miami
Purdue at Indiana
Michigan at Iowa
