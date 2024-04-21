Championship title & promotion race: Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich, Southampton - who will reach Premier League?

Seven points separate the top four in the Championship, with the top two gaining automatic promotion to the Premier League [BBC Sport]

Only two of the Championship's top four played on Saturday - but it may still have been a pivotal day in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

A day that started with what looked like a four-way fight for a top-two spot ended with Leicester in pole position and Southampton on the outside looking in.

Ipswich and Leeds did not kick a ball but the Foxes' win over West Brom and the Saints' late defeat at Cardiff meant that the scales tipped towards them now battling it out for second spot.

"An important win especially at this stage of the season," Leicester boss Enzo Maresca told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We are now closer - we still need to win some games and to finish the season in the best way."

Southampton boss Russell Martin said it was "unacceptable" to lose a game with the number of chances they had at Cardiff.

"[Saturday] has done us a lot of harm in terms of chasing the automatic spot, but we have to react properly now," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've got three games left. We can still get more than 90 points. I expect a big reaction from everyone."

BBC Sport examines the run-in and Opta predictions.

Current table

Championship 1. Leicester 43 91 42 81 WWLLW 2. Ipswich 43 89 32 85 WWLDD 3. Leeds 43 87 42 76 DWLDL 4. Southampton 43 84 29 85 DWWWL

If teams are level after 46 games, the title will be decided on goal difference and, if still level, goals scored.

What are the remaining fixtures for each club?

Fixtures in bold indicate key games between top-four teams

Date Ipswich Leicester Leeds Southampton 22 April Middlesbrough (a) 23 April Southampton (h) Leicester (a) 26 April QPR (a) 27 April Hull (a) Stoke (h) 29 April Preston (a) 30 April Coventry (a) 4 May Huddersfield (h) Blackburn (h) Southampton (h) Leeds (a)

Who are the firm favourites?

Opta, with its 10,000 'supercomputer' simulations, has Leicester as favourites, with their chances boosted by Saturday's 2-1 win over West Brom.

Story continues

They have a 77% chance of winning the title and 94% of sealing promotion. Ipswich have a 63% chance of securing back-to-back promotions, according to Opta - a figure that increased slightly from 62% following Southampton's defeat at Cardiff.

That loss in south Wales saw the Saints' chances of finishing in the top two slip from 11% to just 2%.

Predicted Championship final table - Opta 1. Leicester 77 94 96 1st - 91 points 2. Ipswich 15 63 93 2nd - 89 points 3. Leeds 8 40 92 3rd - 87 points 4. Southampton 0 2 88 4th - 84 points Predicted points rounded down to nearest point

Opta predict that the current top three will all pass the 90-point mark - nobody has reached that total and failed to be promoted in the past 10 seasons.

Southampton are predicted to get 88 points following Saturday's loss, with two of their final three games away at Leicester and Leeds.

"The league is spectacular and you're a fool if you try and predict it because there's been so many twists and turns," former Ipswich and Luton striker Sam Parkin said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Former Hull, Derby and Bolton manager Phil Brown added: "It is all about bottle and the pressure. It is all about being able to handle that as a group and club."

What if the teams finish level on points?

Should there be a tie, the league is decided on goal difference, then goals scored, then most points in the head-to-head matches, then goal difference in head-to-head games, before goals scored in those games.

If all of that is level we go to number of wins, then goals scored in away games.

Whatever happens, there should be plenty more twists and turns between now and the final day of the season on 4 May.