When are the Championship play-offs? Date, kick-off time and how to watch on TV

The schedule for the 2023-24 Championship play-offs is now set.

Leicester and Ipswich grabbed the two automatic promotion spots in the final days of the season, leaving Leeds to settle for third place and a fight with Southampton, West Brom and Norwich for the last place in the Premier League.

Russell Martin’s Southampton set the tone for their Championship play-off campaign with a win at Elland Road on the final weekend, which contributed to Leeds’ downfall in the race for second place.

But it is West Brom who await the Saints after the Baggies kept their season alive by beating Preston at home.

Norwich may have been defeated away to relegation-battling Birmingham on Sunday but Hull’s loss at Plymouth means they still booked a reunion with old boss Daniel Farke and his Leeds team in the semi-finals.

The semis will be held over two legs, home and away, with extra-time and penalties required if the scores are level.

Championship play-offs fixtures, dates and kick-off times

Semi-finals (all times BST)

Sunday May 12

Norwich vs Leeds: 12pm, Carrow Road

West Brom vs Southampton: 2.45pm, The Hawthorns

Thursday May 16

Leeds vs Norwich: 8pm, Elland Road

Friday May 17

Southampton vs West Brom: 8pm, St Mary’s

Final

Sunday, May 26

Leeds or Norwich vs Southampton or West Brom: Kick-off time TBC, Wembley

How to watch the Championship play-off finals

TV channel: In the UK, each game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.