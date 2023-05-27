Coventry City vs Luton Town, Championship play-off final live: Score and updates from Wembley

Luton Town midfielder Jordan Clark celebrates with Luton Town's English midfielder Alfie Doughty in front of their fans after scoring the opening goal of the English Championship play-off final football match between Coventry City and Luton Town - AFP/Adrian Dennis

05:59 PM

47 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 1

Within the first couple of minutes of the second half, Morris spins in behind a square Coventry defence who are only spared by a late offside flag.

Hamer trying to rouse Coventry by closing down a backpass to Horvath, and he got studs to the goalkeeper's clearance but could not divert the ball towards goal.

05:56 PM

We are back under way!

Coventry get the second half started, in need of a drastically improved performance.

05:55 PM

A half time change for Coventry

James Allen has been replaced by Matt Godden. That is an attempt from Robins to get more support to Gyokeres up front.



05:52 PM

One of those games if you're a Coventry fans

A young Luton Town fan reacts during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

Coventry City fans react in the stands - Reuters/Carl Recine

05:41 PM

HT: Coventry 0 Luton Town 1

That was comprehensively Luton's half, but such is the phycology of football Coventry might feel like they are the team who have had a result by reaching the break one down.

Luton have looked physically dominant, well organised and a consistent threat. They have the hallmarks of teams such as Bolton, Stoke and Brentford who have won promotion and then bloodied noses in the Premier League.

A big team talk coming up for Mark Robins. Coventry need a dramatic swing in the second half.

05:35 PM

Thom Gibbs' verdict from Wembley on Coventry's defensive blunders

Atmosphere was as raucous as I've ever heard at Wembley shortly before kick-off, but the Sky Blue section I am sat closest to has quietened significantly during that first half defensive omnishambles.

Total panic among the back five for long periods, and although they broke a couple of times before the break, committing too many men forward feels like a dangerous strategy. Will be a significant turnaround if Coventry are to come into this in second half, but first job for Mark Robins at half time might be to calm his players down, there have been some gruesome rushes of blood.

05:34 PM

45 minutes+3: Coventry 0 Luton Town 1

Coventry applying some pressure with a couple of set-pieces but Luton goalkeeper Horvath comes through bodies to claim a cross into the box. The Luton goalkeeper is now down receiving some treatment, but looks fit to continue.

05:33 PM

45 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 1

There are eight minutes of added time to play. Norton-Cuffy is growing into the game for Coventry after a nervous start, with some promising carries forward.

05:30 PM

43 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 1

This half has produced more chances than we anticipated before kick off. This time, Coventry carve out their first chance of the game.

Good play from Bidwell to drive down the left and stand up the cross to the back post, and Hamer had lost his marker but could not keep his shot down on the bounce. That should give the team in sky blue some confidence.

05:28 PM

41 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 1

Luton thought they had their second goal, but Adebayo diverted the ball in with his arm and Michael Oliver chalks it off!

Nakamba at the heart of things again, winning the ball in the middle of the park and spreading play to Doughty who was too strong for Norton-Cuffy.

Doughty's shot was saved, before Adebayo handled. Luton should be two or three up here.

Story continues

Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo scores a goal that was later disallowed - Reuters/Carl Recine

05:24 PM

37 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 1

Norton-Cuffy with a rare chance to get forward for Coventry from right wing-back, but Doughty does well to defend against him in the one-on-one duel.

Once again, Luton quickly turn Coventry around, with Bidwell putting the ball out for a throw. Another dangerous cross comes in from outwide but the ball does not quite fall for Morris.

05:20 PM

34 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 1

Another half-chance for Luton, with Drameh whipping in a cross from the right for Adebayo to meet, but he glanced his header over the bar. Coventry struggling to win any second balls in front of their defence, or retain possession for more than a couple of passes.

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards reacts - Reuters/Carl Recine

05:19 PM

32 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 1

Luton look dangerous every time they chip the ball forwards. Half-hearted appeals for a penalty there as Morris and Norton-Cuffy grappled in the box, but the foul was given in the Coventry defender's favour.

Once again, Coventry find themselves under intense pressure in their own half and goalkeeper Wilson hammers the ball out for a Luton throw.

05:15 PM

28 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 1

Teams who fall behind in the Championship play-off final have a grim record, so Coventry have it all on now. They have been a counter-attacking side for much of the season, and now need to chase the game on a warm day.

And they were almost two down there! Morris and Adebayo are messing Coventry's three centre-backs around, and Adebayo put a side-foot volley wide when he had time to pick his spot.

Coventry's defending has been pretty atrocious so far.

05:10 PM

GOOOAAAALLL! Luton take a thoroughly deserved lead

Nakamba, who has been dominant in central midfield, started the move by winning the ball in his own half.

Textbook centre-forward play by Adebayo to run the channel and chase a long ball down the left, and he bullies Coventry defender McFadzean to wriggle into the penalty area.

The striker picked out the run of Clark, who took one touch beyond the Sky Blue shirt in front of him before slamming beyond Wilson with his left foot.

Lovely goal, and just reward.

What a STRIKE Jordan Clark!! ⚡



LUTON TAKE THE LEAD AT WEMBLEY 🟠 pic.twitter.com/0OLhEOegsk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 27, 2023

05:07 PM

21 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 0

An update on Tom Lockyer: He was conscious when has taken off the pitch and is being attended to in the medical room at the Wembley where both of his parents are. The exact nature of his problem is unknown.

05:06 PM

19 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 0

Luton are certainly the better team so far, pinning back Coventry in their own half and looking the more confident and progressive team.

Another good chance for Morris! Coventry cough the ball up at the edge of their own box, and Luton deliver into Morris but he could not keep his volley down with the ball bouncing.

It did take a deflection, so Luton have a corner, but Coventry clear.

05:03 PM

16 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 0

Another nervous piece of defending in the early stages of this match, McFadzean very fortunate to get away with allowing a long ball to bounce behind him in his penalty area. Morris tried to shoot on the swivel, but did not catch it cleanly and the effort dribbled wide of the post. Luton keep the pressure on, but Coventry goalkeeper Wilson does well to claim a corner.

04:59 PM

12 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 0

Lockyer is still being attended to by medical staff, this looks a serious injury or problem. His Luton team-mates do not look overly distressed, but Lockyer is being stretchered off.

That is a major blow to Lockyer and Luton. Reece Burke replaces him. After a stoppage of four minutes or so, the game restarts.

Coventry chip the free-kick into the box, and Luton's Adebayo concedes a needless corner with no Coventry player around him. He needed a shout, there.

04:55 PM

9 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 0

Hamer does well to hold the ball under pressure for Coventry and win a foul from Nakamba. Coventry are yet to string many passes together in the Luton half.

Luton have an injury worry to contend with here, with Lockyer down on the turf, their key central defender. Burke is warming up on the touchline and is ready to replace him.

Not entirely sure what Lockyer's problem is. There have been no replays. There was no obvious contact or challenge from a Coventry player.

04:52 PM

6 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 0

Luton thought they had the game's opening goal from the corner after Osho turned Lockyer's initial header towards goal, and it looked to creep over the line. But the flag was raised, correctly it turns out, for offside against Osho, who got the better of on-loan Arsenal man Norton-Cuffy.

Gabriel Osho of Luton Town scores the team's first goal - Getty Imahges/Alex Pantling

04:50 PM

4 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 0

The flag goes up for offside against Luton attacker Norris. Both teams using a back-three system that packs the central areas of the pitch with bodies.

Luton doing a good job of winning the second balls so far, they are looking sharp in the challenge. They win the game's first corner and send up their three central defenders.

04:48 PM

2 minutes: Coventry 0 Luton Town 0

Despite the warm temperatures, Luton do try and impose their energetic, pressing style from the off. Now music has died down, both sets of supporters are contributing to a superb atmosphere.

McNally does well for Coventry to carry the ball out of defence and establish their first period of possession.

04:46 PM

KICK OFF!

Luton get us started and quickly look to gain territory with a long ball forward. They are attacking the half of Wembley that is in shadow in the first half.

04:41 PM

The two teams are on their way out

The split between sky blue and (mostly) orange is an aesthetically pleasing contrast, and the Wembley DJ is making sure the volume never drops below deafening. Coventry fans definitely out-numbering Luton's contingent.

Luton are unbeaten in their last nine meetings against Coventry. Not that past results will make their fans any less nervous.

Coventry City fans in the stands ahead of the Sky Bet Championship play-off final - PA/Zac Goodwin

04:32 PM

Mark Robins on the threat posed by Luton (and interestingly mentions the weather)

I think it's going to be a tight game. We lost heavily to them at Kenilworth road last season but drew both games last season which was a step forward. They have a lot of physicality, well coached. I think this weather is going to dictate things, they are a pressing side but they can also drop away and have a number of different ways of doing things.

04:28 PM

Rob Edwards on Luton's rise

Bringing the club back from the brink, Gary [Sweet] and the board deserve so much credit. Then Mick Harford and the role he's played, the recruitment team, the various managers - John Still, Nathan and others. It's down to so many people's hard work and the fans too. They deserve it. They've been incredible.

04:16 PM

30 minutes until kick-off, fans heading for the turnstiles now

Coventry City fans outside the stadium before the match - Reuters/Carl Recine

03:55 PM

A must-read for Luton fans

Jeremy Wilson sat down with former Luton manager David Pleat in this exclusive interview. On the agenda was that famous jig, comparisons between Luton sides past and present and what the Premier League would make of Kenilworth Road.

Visitors don't like going there, up those windy streets on the team bus. They will have a massive problem if they get in the Premier League. All the clubs have at least two buses to take all the staff and people they say that they need.

03:53 PM

Not a Just Stop Oil protest....

Just some very excitable Luton fans letting off an orange flare outside Wembley.

General view of a flare as a police officer is seen outside the stadium - Reuters/Carl Recine

03:47 PM

Coventry team and subs: Kasey Palmer fit enough for a place on the bench

📋 Lining up for the Sky Blues this afternoon...#PUSB pic.twitter.com/BDgf3uzE4J — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) May 27, 2023

03:46 PM

Luton team and subs

03:41 PM

Coventry players on the pitch taking it all in

Coventry City players inspect the pitch prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

03:30 PM

Just three years ago Coventry were playing at another club's stadium

Coventry returned to the second tier in 2020 — while ground-sharing with Birmingham City 22 miles away — and even had to play home games elsewhere at the start of this season because its field was deemed unplayable as a result of the Commonwealth Games’ Rugby Sevens tournament that had just taken place.

In October, Coventry was in last place in the Championship but recovered to finish the regular season in fifth place and reach Wembley by overcoming Middlesbrough over two legs.

03:11 PM

Our man at Wembley

At Wembley and very worried about this crowd not hydrating properly. You go careful there now, everyone. pic.twitter.com/Vnu1DRkjTL — Thom Gibbs (@thomgibbs) May 27, 2023

03:11 PM

Mark Robins the manager

Former Coventry captain Michael Doyle spoke to the Press Association about Mark Robins' restrained managerial style.

Doyle said: “The club is in good hands with four more years of him there. He is a god to the people of Coventry.

“Like any manager, pressure does come with the job and when he's p-----d off at you, you're going to know about it. He's not rolling into the training ground jovial.

“But at the same time, when you win a game, he's not jumping to the ceiling like Larry the Lunatic.”

Coventry City manager Mark Robins celebrates after the match - Reuters/Craig Brough

03:03 PM

Does not get much better than walking up Wembley Way as a fan

It's actually called Olympic Way, but that is never going to stick.

Coventry City fans ahead of the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium - PA/John Walton

02:55 PM

One of the more romantic play-off finals in a many a year

Just five years ago, Luton Town vs Coventry City was a League Two fixture but today the two clubs meet at Wembley with a place in the Premier League and approximately £170 million at stake.

The presence of either team in the top flight would be a refreshing change from the interchangeable cast of yo-yo clubs who seem to occupy the promotion places. Coventry's relegation from the Premier League in 2001 put an end to 34 consecutive seasons in the top division, before bad ownership and financial strife saw them sink to the fourth tier. Luton Town spent four seasons in the Conference between 2009 and 2014, following a highly contentious 30-point deduction imposed on them by the Football Association. Nine years on, Luton finished third in the Championship and are now one win away from a first top flight season since 1991-92.

Rob Edwards' Luton finished 10 points clear of Coventry in the regular season so are considered favourites, even if both head-to-head games finished as a draw. Both teams averaged less than 50 per cent possession this season, with Luton's game defined by a high-tempo, pressing style and Mark Robins' Coventry tending to drop off and defend in shape before counter-attacking. That could mean for quite a bitty contest with lots of turnovers. Luton and Coventry's goal, shot and expected goal output is relatively modest, so it is shaping up to be a low-scoring final.

Gustavo Hamer has trained with the Coventry squad this week and appears likely to be fit, while Luton have no fresh injury concerns. Much of the coverage of Luton has focused on their 10,000-capacity home Kenilworth Road.

“We get the chants from away fans, Luton’s a s—hole, all of that. They sing about tin huts and cowsheds,” said Kevin Harper, of the Luton Town Supporters Trust. “There’s no getting away from it: they’re absolutely right. But there’s something enchanting about this place. Come, experience it, it’s different, you’ll never forget Kenilworth Road.”

Full team news on the way shortly.

