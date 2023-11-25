Championship high school football playoff scores: Latest from around the Central Section
Championship of high school football playoffs in the Fresno area.
Here are the running scores for the championship in the Central Section.
Division I
No. 7 Central at No. 1 Clovis North (Veterans Memorial Stadium)
Division II
No. 2 Lemoore at No. 1 Central Valley Christian
Division III
No. 5 Kerman at No. 3 Mission Oak
Division IV
No. 5 Torres at No. 2 Dos Palos
Division V
No. 2 Wasco at No. 1 Bishop
Division VI
No. 4 Strathmore at No. 3 Mendota