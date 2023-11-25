Advertisement

Championship high school football playoff scores: Latest from around the Central Section

Anthony Galaviz
THE FRESNO BEE

Championship of high school football playoffs in the Fresno area.

Here are the running scores for the championship in the Central Section.

Division I

No. 7 Central at No. 1 Clovis North (Veterans Memorial Stadium)

Division II

No. 2 Lemoore at No. 1 Central Valley Christian

Division III

No. 5 Kerman at No. 3 Mission Oak

Division IV

No. 5 Torres at No. 2 Dos Palos

Division V

No. 2 Wasco at No. 1 Bishop

Division VI

No. 4 Strathmore at No. 3 Mendota