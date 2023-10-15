Championship Grand Final: Toulouse 14-18 London Broncos

Betfred Championship Grand Final Toulouse Olympique (14) 14 Tries: Jussaume, Ralph Goals: Shorrocks 3 London Broncos (4) 18 Tries: Whare, Walker, Macani 2 Goal: Norman

London Broncos mounted a stunning fightback to win at Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final and gain promotion back to Super League.

The French side led 14-4 at half-time after tries from Mathieu Jussaume and Josh Ralph, with Dean Whare replying.

The Broncos were a side transformed after the break as Alex Walker crossed and Iliess Macani's double inched them two points ahead.

Corey Norman added the extras and the visitors held on to seal a famous win.

The Londoners will return to the top flight for the first time since suffering relegation on points difference in 2019, and now have a chance to establish themselves back in Super League.

More to follow.

Toulouse: Santo; Marcon, Jussaume, Armitage, B Laguerre; Shorrocks, Raplh; Belmas, Gahan, Hansen, Peyroux, Stefani, Marion.

Interchanges: Pelissioer, Akuaola, Bretherton, Richards.

London Broncos: Walker; Grant, Bassett, Whare, Macani; Raiwalui, Norman; Butler, Davis, Bienek, Lovell, Stock, Parata.

Interchanges: Leyland, Williams, Albert, Waine.

Referee: Jack Smith.