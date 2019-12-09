Championship gear: Get your Chiefs AFC West title merchandise here

For the fourth year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are champions of the AFC West. The Andy Reid-led team defeated reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots 23-16 in Foxboro on Sunday to reach the impressive feat.

[ Find your team's gear in the Yahoo Fanatics Shop ]

As they inch closer to this year’s Lombardi Trophy, celebrate Kansas City’s incredible accomplishment by purchasing AFC West championship gear today from the Yahoo Fanatics shop and other online retailers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Chiefs 2019 AFC West Division Champions Hat

Shop it: $31

Chiefs 2019 AFC West Division Champions Knit Hat

Shop it: $27

Chiefs 2019 AFC West Division Champions Collage

Shop it: $50

Chiefs 2019 NFL Playoffs Bound T-Shirt

Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $28

Chiefs 2019 AFC West Division Champions Cover Two T-Shirt

Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $28