Championship final day LIVE: Team news and updates as four clubs fight for final play-off places

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karl Matchett
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fulham
    Fulham
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The final day of the 2021/22 season in the Championship kicks off early on Saturday afternoon, with four clubs set to scrap it out over just two remaining play-off places.

We’ve already had confirmation that Bournemouth will be going back up to the Premier League after securing promotion, while Fulham are also back up after being crowned champions on Monday night with a 7-0 thrashing of Luton Town - who are one of the sides still hoping for a play-off place at the end of today. At the other end of the table, Barnsley, Peterborough and Derby County have all been relegated to League One. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield are guaranteed a play-off place already, with just their final position to be determined.

Along with Luton, who sit sixth at the start of play, Sheffield United currently occupy one of the remaining and much-coveted spots. But behind them, Middlesbrough can sneak in with a victory if one of those two clubs slip up, while the outsiders are Millwall who need to win and have all three other results go their way. Follow all the latest goals and live action on the final day of the Championship season below:

Championship final day

Championship final day

12:15 , Karl Matchett

The Blades are pushing the positive vibes as they look to get the job done on home soil. They have the hardest opponent, in champions Fulham, but they’ll also be hoping the top club in the Championship are either well below-strength or have their foot massively off the pedal, having claimed the crown on Monday.

No real margin for error though as they will drop out of the top six if they lose and Middlesbrough beat Preston away, or even if they draw and ‘Boro thrash their opponents by three or more.

Championship final day

12:10 , Karl Matchett

League Two is also playing the final day later on, with their games all 3pm kick-off.

Forest Green and Exeter are already promoted and will play for the title, with Rovers a point ahead, as the real intrigue shifts to third place and an automatic promotion place.

Their respective opponents Mansfield and Port Vale still harbour automatic promotion hopes of their own but will need a slip-up from third-placed Northampton at Barrow as well as Bristol Rovers, fourth and level on points with the Cobblers. Rovers will look to rack up the goals against relegated Scunthorpe, with their goal difference five worse than Northampton’s.

Mansfield and Vale, though, could still miss out on the play-offs. They are on 76 and 75 points respectively, with Swindon on 74, Sutton 73 and ninth-placed Tranmere 72. Swindon could even dramatically snatch third place but would need to beat Walsall and hope Northampton and Bristol Rovers both lose and Mansfield and Vale do not win.

Oldham and the Iron are relegated.

Championship confirmed line-ups for teams chasing play-off spots

12:04 , Karl Matchett

Sheffield United vs Fulham: Foderingham, Stevens, Fleck, Basham, Berge, Egan, Norwood, Robinson, Osborn, Gibbs-White, Ndiaye.

Luton Town vs Reading: Ingram; Bree, Burke, Bradley, Naismith, Bell; Lansbury, Campbell, Clark; Cornick, Jerome.

Middlesbrough vs Preston: Daniels, Dijksteel, Fry, Tavernier, Sporar, Howson, McNair, Watmore, Crooks, Jones, McGree.

Millwall vs Bournemouth: Bialkowski, McNamara, M Wallace, Hutchinson, Cooper, Burke, Saville, Leonard, Bennett, Afobe, B Mitchell

Dean Smith sets sights on Norwich winning Championship as relegation confirmed

11:57 , Karl Matchett

Norwich boss Dean Smith immediately set his sights on winning the Championship next season after the Canaries’ Premier League relegation was confirmed in defeat to his old club Aston Villa.

Goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings – the latter cruelly set up by Norwich’s former player of the year Emi Buendia – gave the hosts a 2-0 win on Smith’s return to Villa Park, though by the time the second went in, Norwich were already heading down thanks to Burnley’s 2-1 win at Watford.

Though the relegation comes as little surprise, it was still a painful moment for Smith, who had never previously experienced the drop.

“Obviously I’m bitterly disappointed and I fully take my responsibility as well,” he said. “I think over the last four to five weeks there’s probably been an inevitability about it.

“I’m disappointed that we got relegated today because I thought our performance was good, but unfortunately over the season, the performances have not been good enough and we’ve lacked the quality required in this league.

“(The players) are very down, very dejected. I won’t know my own feeling on getting relegated until I’ve felt it over a few weeks but we have to reflect and move on very quickly now to planning to get back up.”

Dean Smith sets sights on Norwich winning Championship as relegation confirmed

Fulham star Fabio Carvalho quiet on summer Liverpool switch

11:51 , Karl Matchett

Fabio Carvalho says that he is unsure about his Fulham future after being linked with a summer move away from the club.

The 19-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, came close to a move to Liverpool in January, who have again been connected with the young winger.

Carvalho has scored ten times in the league, playing a key role as Marco Silva’s side cruised to promotion.

The free-scoring London club sealed the Championship title with a 7-0 thrashing of Luton on Monday night, with Carvalho on the scoresheet.

But he was keeping any prospective move under wraps when asked about his next step after the game.

Fulham star Fabio Carvalho quiet on summer Liverpool switch

Championship final day fixtures

11:45 , Karl Matchett

And the remaining fixtures in the second tier today:

Birmingham vs Blackburn

Huddersfield vs Bristol City

Hull vs Nottingham Forest

Peterborough vs Blackpool

Stoke vs Coventry

West Brom vs Barnsley

Derby vs Cardiff

Swansea vs QPR.

Again, all are 12:30pm kick-off; the main focus here will be those games involving the play-off places but we’ll keep you updated on the others throughout.

Championship final day fixtures

11:43 , Karl Matchett

Here’s what we’re looking at today, with the play-off race. Everything is a 12:30pm BST kick-off.

Bournemouth vs Millwall

Luton vs Reading

Preston vs Middlesbrough

Sheffield United vs Fulham.

And here’s how the teams stand in the league table ahead of kick-off:

5th - Sheffield United, 72 pts, +14GD

6th - Luton, 72 pts, +7

7th - Middlesbrough, 70 pts, +12

8th - Millwall, 69 pts, +9

Championship final day: Fulham crowned champions

11:31 , Karl Matchett

Ahead of the play-off spots taking centre-stage today, a quick look back at the start of the week as Fulham confirmed their status as champions - and their star striker hit a record-breaking strike.

Aleksandar Mitrovic took his Championship goal tally for the season to 43 as Fulham sealed the title in devastating fashion with a 7-0 mauling of Luton at Craven Cottage on Monday evening.

Captain Tom Cairney opened the scoring in the 29th minute - the Cottagers’ 100th league goal of the campaign - and Kenny Tete made it two 10 minutes later to ensure the hosts, who sealed promotion to the Premier League on April 19, were in control at the break.

The floodgates opened in the second half with goals from Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Decordova-Reid, substitute Jean Michael Seri and a brace from Mitrovic - confirming a record haul in the second tier for the Serbia striker.

It marked the third time this term that Marco Silva’s side have netted seven goals.

Aleksandar Mitrovic secures Championship goal record as Fulham clinch title in style

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Jared Spurgeon avoids suspension for nasty cross-check: 'That’s not the player I am'

    Jared Spurgeon was merely fined for a dangerous cross-check to Pavel Buchnevich's leg.

  • Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for a period and chased Nashville's backup goaltender David Rittich from the game with 4:56 remaining in the first. Rittich was stepping in for 38-game winner Juuse Saros, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Andre

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • CFL Players' Association says players won't report to training camp without fair deal

    TORONTO — CFL Players' Association executive members Brian Ramsay and Solomon Elimimian emphasized Friday players won't report to training camp next week without a fair and equitable collective bargaining agreement in place. Ramsay, the union's executive director, and Elimimian, the CFLPA president, spoke with reporters a day after talks with the CFL broke down. The two sides aren't scheduled to resume meet again until Wednesday, giving them three days before the expiration of the current deal.

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Jets sign GM Cheveldayoff to three-year extension as team heads into busy off-season

    WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff has been given three more years to get the Winnipeg Jets back on a successful flight path. The general manager confirmed his extension in a Monday press conference between exit meetings with players after the Jets missed the playoffs with a 39-32-11 record. Cheveldayoff, 52, has been the team's only GM since the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg in 2011. The GM has a lot on his to-do list, starting with a coaching decision. Dave Lowry was named interim head co

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to 8-2 rout of Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane picked up his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had two goals, and the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Los Angeles Kings for the second straight game, posting a 8-2 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Friday night. Kane is the 12th different player to score a playoff hat trick with the Oilers and the first since Connor McDavid in 2020. He was part of an Edmonton offense that put up eight goals in

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th