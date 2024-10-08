Champions Trophy final could be switched from Pakistan if India qualify

The Indian government currently has a ban on the nation’s cricket team playing in Pakistan - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

Next year’s Champions Trophy final could be switched from Lahore to Dubai if India qualify, creating the possibility that there will be no certainty over the venue until days before the final.

The Champions Trophy, which runs from February 19 to March 9, is being staged in Pakistan with venues for all 15 games officially confirmed. The International Cricket Council is proceeding with plans for the tournament on this basis, with no board discussions yet about switching any portion of the competition.

But India have not played an international match in Pakistan since 2008. There is as yet no indication that the Indian government will relax their ban on touring Pakistan. As previously reported, there is a strong possibility that the ICC will ultimately find a different venue for India’s matches – including, if they advance that far, the final itself.

The final, on March 9, has been awarded to Lahore. But Telegraph Sport understands that alternative options are being informally considered in case India reach the final, with Dubai likely to be the new venue.

Dubai would be the likely venue should the ICC need to relocate the Champions Trophy final - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

This scenario opens up the extraordinary scenario that the venue for the final will not be known until March 6, just three days before the final, depending on whether India qualify. Until then, two grounds would have to prepare to stage the final, with competing teams and match officials, media and fans alike unsure of the venue.

As well as India’s group games and potentially the final, a semi-final would also need to be staged outside Pakistan should India reach the final four. As well as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and potentially Sharjah also have the facilities to host games at late notice if needed.

There is a precedent for Pakistan staging a tournament but India not playing in the country. Last year’s Asia Cup was originally planned to be played exclusively in Pakistan but was instead shared with Sri Lanka. Under the model used, all of India’s matches - including against Pakistan - were played in Sri Lanka.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India have said that, on matters of touring Pakistan, they are led by the Indian government. India have not played Pakistan in a bilateral series since 2012-13, but the two countries have continued to meet in global events.

At this year’s T20 World Cup, India were guaranteed to play their semi-final in Guyana, regardless of where they finished in the preceding stage. Should the hybrid model be adopted for the Champions Trophy, India would be guaranteed to play their semi-final and, potentially, final away from Pakistan, while other teams were unsure about what country they would potentially play in.

All India’s group games in the competition have been awarded to Lahore, which is only two hours from the border with India and easily accessible by road. While the schedule made India’s logistics for the tournament as easy as possible, India’s team are still not permitted to travel to Pakistan.

Unless that changes in the next four months, all of India’s games – including the group clash with Pakistan – could be played in the United Arab Emirates instead. India will also play New Zealand and Bangladesh in their pool matches.

At this stage, tournament organisers remain hopeful that the Champions Trophy will be played in full in Pakistan.

Pakistan and India met in India during the 2023 Cricket World Cup - Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Earlier this week, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated his hope that India would return to Pakistan. “The Indian team should come,” Naqvi said. “We are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.”

The Champions Trophy will be the first global tournament hosted in Pakistan since 1996, and looms as a crucial event for the country’s cricket.

The hosts will enter the one-day international competition, which comprises eight teams, as defending champions. Pakistan defeated India in the final of the last edition of the Champions Trophy, at The Oval in 2017.

The Champions Trophy will be the 11th consecutive occasion that India and Pakistan have met each other in the group stage of an International Cricket Council men’s global event. The ICC does not stage draws live, with events designed to ensure that India and Pakistan clash – raising concerns about sporting integrity.

As Telegraph Sport first revealed, England’s group games will be against Australia and Afghanistan in Lahore, before completing their group campaign by meeting South Africa in Rawalpindi on March 2. All of these fixtures would be unaffected if India do not agree to play in Pakistan. But England could now face uncertainty about the venues that they will play at during the final stages, should they qualify.