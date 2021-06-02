Champions Trophy Back, More Teams to Contest ODI, T20 World Cups

The love-hate relationship between the Champions Trophy and the International Cricket Council continues as the one-day tournament was brought back after being discarded in 2017. Moreover, ICC has increased the number of teams participating in the men's 50-over and T20 World Cups.

While announcing the tournaments in the 2024-2031 cycle, the ICC said that eight World Cups and Champions Trophy competitions will be staged in this period, besides four World Test Championship (WTC) finals, in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

The 50-over World Cups will be expanded to 14 teams, with 54 matches in one tournament, from 2027 and the T20 World Cup to 20 teams and 55 matches from 2024. In the previous 50-over World Cup, held in 2019, 10 teams had competed in England whereas 16 sides had faced off in the preceding T20 World Cup, held in 2016 in India.

Also Read: ICC Give BCCI 28 June Deadline to Finalise Venue of 2021 T20 WC

The ICC, following a meeting of its Board on Tuesday, stated that the hosts for the men's events for the next cycle would be decided in September while the process for women's and under-19 events would commence in November.

During the eight editions of the Champions Trophy, beginning in 1998, the jury has been out on its utility. The naysayers argue that since its format (50 overs) clashed with that of the World Cup, it should be shelved. But, it now seems, the contrasting view has prevailed, and it will be reintroduced in 2025 with eight teams competing.

The ICC said that the 14-team 50-over World Cup would be played in 2027 and 2031 while the T20 World Cups will be held in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

"The men's World Cup format will have two groups of seven, with the top three in each group progressing to a Super Six stage, followed by semi-finals and final. This is the same format that was used in the World Cup 2003," the ICC said.

Also Read: ICC Announces New Playing Conditions for World Test C’ship Final

Story continues

"The format of the men's T20 World Cup will consist of four groups of five, with the top two from each group going through to a Super Eight stage, followed by the knockout stages of semi-finals and a final. The Champions Trophy will follow previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and final."

"Having the ICC event schedule confirmed through to 2031 is a significant step forward for cricket and will form the basis of our growth strategy for the next decade," said ICC acting chief executive Geoff Allardice. "The revised approach to selecting hosts for our events will give us much more flexibility to grow the game and engage new fans."

The ICC women's event schedule has already been confirmed with the expansion of both the (ODI) World Cup and T20 World Cup forming part of the ICC's long-term commitment to the growth of the women's game.

The 2024-31 cycle of ICC men's global events:

2024: T20 World Cup (20 teams, 55 matches)

2025: Champions Trophy (8 teams, 15 matches)

2025: WTC final (2 teams, 1 match)

2026: T20 World Cup (20 teams, 55 matches)

2027: 50-over World Cup (14 teams, 54 matches)

2027: WTC final (2 teams, 1 match)

2028: T20 World Cup (20 teams, 55 matches)

2029: Champions Trophy (8 teams. 15 matches)

2029: WTC final (2 teams, 1 match)

2030: T20 World Cup (20 teams, 55 matches)

2031: 50-over World Cup (14 teams, 54 matches)

2031: WTC final (2 teams, 1 match)

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.Kamal Haasan’s Political Rout Proves Tamil ‘Fan Culture’ Is a MythChampions Trophy Back, More Teams to Contest ODI, T20 World Cups . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.