Champions Leicester made to work for homecoming win over spirited Newcastle Falcons - PA

This was closer than the defending champions would have liked – and, indeed, envisaged – on their homecoming since June’s Premiership final win, but Leicester just about had enough to put plucky Newcastle to bed.

The Falcons have only won one league match in 2022 but, on this evidence, it will not be long until the next. Dave Walder’s side, written off in the build-up, were well organised, accurate, and deserved to leave Welford Road with more than just their pride intact; a losing bonus point, at least.

Despite some uncharacteristic lapses in concentration, Leicester, after their opening-week loss to Exeter, will have been buoyed by this performance with an East Midlands derby to come next Saturday. In wing Nemani Nadolo and centre Guy Porter they had the game’s outstanding two players, and some of their tries – intrepid and adventurous in nature – dispelled any myths that Steve Borthwick’s Tigers are simple kick-chase merchants.

The first half, amid patches of infallibility, belonged unequivocally to Leicester. The Tigers already had the bonus point sewn up by half time, with Nadolo running riot on the left wing and Porter – on his return from England duty alongside Ollie Chessum, Jack van Poortvliet and Joe Heyes – as effervescent as a bottle of bubbly in the centres.

It was that duo, too, which was responsible for the game’s opening score. After a gorgeous Porter glide left the Falcons midfield for dead, Nadolo trampled over Adam Radwan within five metres of the line before loosehead James Cronin barrelled over from a metre for his first try for the club.

Minutes later, the same duo were at it again, as Porter’s ankle-breaking hitch-kick left Newcastle at sixes and sevens, and his searing pass to Nadolo resulted in Leicester’s second.

Players, officials and fans observe a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth I - PA

To Newcastle’s credit, they were never shell shocked. The opposite occurred, if anything, as they grew in stature. The Falcons were neat, tidy and full of the joys of autumnal sunshine. The visitors lacked just a touch of firepower but, with an injury list as tall as the Angel of the North, they fought back admirably with two quickfire scores to take a narrow lead.

First, scrum-half Josh Barton scurried over after a silky offload from wing Nathan Earle. Moments later, after a scorcher of a 50:22 from fly-half Brett Connon gave the Falcons exquisite field position, hooker George McGuigan burrowed over to take his try-scoring total in 2022 to a staggering 14 – more than any other Premiership player.

That was, unfortunately, as good as it got for the visitors on the scoreboard as a ruthless Tigers one-two on the stroke of half-time dented their hopes of the unlikeliest of wins. Nadolo was at it again, popping up on the shoulder of scrum-half Ben Youngs after a snipe in midfield, with the wing belly-flopping beneath the sticks. And, from the subsequent restart, lock Harry Wells threw the most sumptuous of blind offloads to Nadolo, and the warthog wing swatted away Barton like a fly before feeding full-back Chris Ashton who streaked away for Leicester’s fourth.

Leicester Tigers' Chris Ashton scores their fourth try during the Gallagher Premiership match - PA

The cutting edge that Newcastle craved came in the form of wing Mateo Carreras. The Argentine’s score just after half-time, as he exploited a fumble by Youngs before dazzling both Nadolo and Porter with his footwork, reminded Welford Road that the Falcons had not travelled three hours to make up the numbers. With Leicester in the midst of a concentration blip, too, Newcastle could have retaken the lead were it not for a forward pass from Pete Lucock to Adam Radwan as the wing motored over.

When Leicester had their fifth - and Nadolo’s hat-trick - try ruled out for a Tommy Reffell knock-on in the build-up, it would not be long until they had the game wrapped up. Gopperth added three points for a Newcastle ruck infringement and flanker Olly Cracknell added the final flourish.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Cronin try, 0-7 Gopperth con, 0-12 Nadolo try, 5-12 Barton try, 7-12 Connon con, 12-12 Mcguigan try, 12-14 Connon con, 17-14 Nadolo try, 19-14 Gopperth con, 24-14 Ashton try, 26-14 Gopperth con, 26-19 Carreras try, 26-21 Connon con, 29-21 Gopperth pen, 34-21 Cracknell try, 36-21 Gopperth con.

H-T: 26-14

Leicester starting XV: C Ashton; H Potter, M Scott (Cokanasiga 67), G Porter, N Nadolo (Murimurivalu 75) ; J Gopperth, B Youngs (Van Poortvliet 54); J Cronin (Van Wyk 58), C Clare (Taufete’e 75), D Cole (Heyes 58), H Wells, C Green (Reffell 49), G Martin (Cracknell 71), O Chessum, H Liebenberg (capt).

Newcastle starting XV: A Tait; A Radwan, G Wacokecoke, P Lucock (Schoeman 29, Lucock 39), N Earle (Carreras 24); B Connon (Schoeman 58), J Barton (Nordli-Kelemeti 54); P Brantingham (Cade 66), G McGuigan (Maddison 71), T Davison (Tampin 65), G Peterson, S Robinson, W Welch (capt), J Blamire (De Chaves 64), C Fearns (Collett 58).

Attendance: 18,106

Referee: C Maxwell-Keys