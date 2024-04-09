Champions League: UEFA confirm Wembley finalists will receive only 25,000 tickets

UEFA has announced that just 25,000 tickets will be available for fans of each club competing in the Champions League final at Wembley.

Wembley is the second largest stadium in Europe, with an official capacity of 90,000, but the finalists will only receive a combined allocation of 50,000 tickets for the final on June 1.

That means that just 58 per cent of those attending the final will be supporters from either team.

A significant portion of the tickets, 26,600 in total, will go to the “local organising structure, Uefa member associations, commercial partners, broadcasters and Uefa,” according to UEFA.

The remaining 10,000 tickets will go on general sale to the public, with the tickets available via UEFA.com/tickets until April 16.

‘Fans First’ tickets, reserved for supporters of the finalists, start at £60. However, they rise sharply for those purchasing on general sale. Category 1 tickets are a staggering £610, with Category 2 still costing £430. The cheapest tickets open to the public are Category 3, at £160.

The announcement will frustrate Manchester City and Arsenal fans, with both clubs through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

City face Real Madrid for the third consecutive season as Pep Guardiola’s men aim to become the first English team to win the tournament in successive years in the Champions League era.

Meanwhile, the Gunners take on Bayern Munich. They have only reached the final on one occasion, a 2-1 loss to Barcelona in 2006.

If both Premier League rivals progress they will play each other at the semi-final stage, meaning at least one English team would appear at Wembley.

Liverpool and West Ham fans will have similar ticket complaints if they reach the Europa League final.

The Europa League decider takes place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on May 22, in what would be Jurgen Klopp’s last game in charge if the Reds were to get through.

But finalists will only receive 12,000 tickets each at the 48,000-capacity venue, with an equal number going on sale to the public, and to UEFA partners and sponsors.

Aston Villa would receive an even smaller allocation if they were to reach the Europa Conference League final, with just 9,000 tickets out of 27,100 at the AEK Arena in Athens going to supporters of the clubs.