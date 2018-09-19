Champions League all-time top scorers - Ronaldo, Messi & UCL goal kings
The Champions League has featured some of the best goalscorers in history.
As the premier club competition in Europe and arguably the world, it is a stage that has been graced by countless icons of football.
Striking sensations such as Raul and Andriy Shevchenko dominated during the 1990s and 2000s, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have taken the art of scoring to a whole new level.
Goal takes a look at the all-time top scorers in the competition's history, dating back to the inaugural European Cup in 1955.
Who is the all-time Champions League top scorer?
As you can see from our table below, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of the Champions League (including the European Cup) and the Real Madrid star is closely followed by his arch-rival, Barcelona's Lionel Messi .
There is a significant gulf between that pair and the rest, with Madrid icon Raul following in third place. Former Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy is the fourth best Champions League goalscorer of all time, while Karim Benzema rounds out the top five.
Champions League/European Cup all-time top 20 goalscorers:
*Correct as of May 26, 2018
**The list takes into consideration data from 1955-present
***Players in bold are still active
Pos
Player
Goals
Games
Goals per game
1
Cristiano Ronaldo
120
153
0.78
2
Lionel Messi
103
125
0.82
3
Raul
71
142
0.5
=4
Ruud van Nistelrooy
56
73
0.77
=4
Karim Benzema
56
104
0.54
6
Thierry Henry
50
112
0.45
7
Alfredo di Stefano
49
58
0.84
=8
Andriy Shevchenko
48
100
0.48
=8
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
48
120
0.4
10
Eusebio
47
63
0.75
11
Filippo Inzaghi
46
81
0.57
12
Robert Lewandowski
45
72
0.63
13
Didier Drogba
44
92
0.48
=14
Alessandro Del Piero
42
89
0.47
=14
Thomas Muller
42
99
0.42
16
Ferenc Puskas
35
41
0.85
17
Gerd Muller
34
35
0.95
18
Fernando Morientes
33
93
0.35
19
Francisco Gento
32
88
0.36
=19
Edinson Cavani
32
52
0.62
21
Sergio Aguero
31
61
0.51
The composition of the all-time goalscorers list is mostly made up of players who are playing or played in the modern Champions League era (i.e. 1992 onwards) which has added more contintental games to the modern day calendar. Specifically, of the 20 players in the list above, 15 of them played from the mid 1990s on.
However, despite that, two players who played in the pre-Champions League era (when the tournament was known as the European Cup) still make the top 10, with former Real Madrid star Alfredo di Stefano and Benfica icon Eusebio featuring.
Ferenc Puskas and Francisco Gento , who shone for Real Madrid in the 1950s and 1960s, are also in the top 20. Former Bayern Munich striker Gerd Muller is in the top 20 and no player comes remotely close to his phenomenal goals-per-game ratio of 0.95.
Puskas boasted a goal-to-game ratio of 0.85 and Di Stefano's was 0.84, while Messi's is currently 0.81, which is undoubtedly the best in the modern era.