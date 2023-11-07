Champions League tables 2023-24: Group standings, fixtures and results for matchday 4
The fourth matchday of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage began with defeat for Newcastle away at Borussia Dortmund.
Group F was branded the group of death after the draw and it has lived up to its billing, with Paris Saint-Germain losing away to AC Milan as well on Tuesday. It is one of the tightest groups in the competition and more drama can be expected with some big-name ties ahead.
Manchester City eased past Young Boys of Switzerland to maintain their perfect record as holders and seal a last-16 spot with two games to spare, while Celtic were hit for six by Atletico Madrid.
Wednesday sees Arsenal host Sevilla and Manchester United travel to Denmark for a crunch game against FC Copenhagen.
With Bayern Munich up against Galatasaray, this is a vital moment for the Red Devils to seize back some control of their destiny in Group A.
Champions League 2023-24 tables
Champions League fixtures, results and live scores
