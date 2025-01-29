Champions League results: Man City survives, set for knockout-round clash with fellow European giant

Manchester City survived quite a scare Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, and secured a place in the knockout rounds with a come-from-behind victory over Club Brugge.
As fellow European superclubs advanced with ease on a chaotic final day of this inaugural “league phase,” City, in a must-win game at home, conceded late in the first half, then charged back to win 3-1.
Savinho's goal spread relief around a previously stunned Etihad Stadium. But it was not much of a reprieve, because City will now face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the first knockout round.
Elsewhere, PSG smashed Stuttgart to qualify comfortably.
Dinamo Zagreb upset AC Milan, and nearly snuck into the top 24, but perished along with Stuttgart when Sporting Clube de Portugal snatched a late goal to draw Bologna and advance.
At the other end of the single table, which fluctuated constantly throughout 18 simultaneous games, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa won and clinched byes to the Round of 16, joining Barcelona and Liverpool.
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also won, but fell short of the top eight, and will enter the playoff round — which will feature the teams placed 9-24.
And in that playoff round, there will be at least one clash of giants, because the final Champions League table, after all was said and done, looked like this:
1. Liverpool 2. Barcelona 3. Arsenal 4. Inter Milan 5. Atlético Madrid 6. Bayer Leverkusen 7. Lille 8. Aston Villa
—————————
9. Atalanta 10. Borussia Dortmund 11. Real Madrid 12. Bayern Munich 13. AC Milan 14. PSV Eindhoven 15. PSG 16. Benfica 17. Monaco 18. Brest 19. Feyenoord 20. Juventus 21. Celtic 22. Manchester City 23. Sporting CP 24. Club Brugge —————————
Eliminated: Dinamo Zagreb, Stuttgart, Shakhtar Donetsk, Bologna, Sparta Praha, RB Leipzig, Girona, Red Star Belgrade, Sturm Graz, RB Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava, BSC Young Boys
Champions League knockout round bracket takes shape
There will be clashes of giants because, in this revamped Champions League format, teams will be seeded and drawn into a bracket, rather than learning their opponents round by round.
That bracket will begin to take shape at Friday's playoff draw, but the new seeding system has already whittled each team's list of possible opponents down to two:
The entire 24-team field will essentially be divided into pods of two — 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th, and so on — to ensure that the top two teams can't meet until the final, the top four can't meet until the semifinals, and the top eight can't meet until the quarters.
The more immediate impact, though, is on the playoff matchups, which will be:
Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting CP/Club Brugge
Real Madrid/Bayern Munich vs. Celtic/Manchester City
AC Milan/PSV Eindhoven vs. Feyenoord/Juventus
PSG/Benfica vs. Monaco/Brest
There are no restrictions on teams from the same country meeting at any stage, which means that Friday's draw could deliver AC Milan-Juventus, in addition to PSG against a French rival.
And in the Round of 16, Bayern Munich could face Leverkusen; Real Madrid could face Atleti; Juve or AC Milan could face Inter. Liverpool or Barcelona, despite claiming top seeds, could open in the Round of 16 against PSG.
That next phase of the bracket will take shape at a draw Feb. 21. The playoffs are in mid-February.
A blow-by-blow recap of Wednesday's frantic action is below.
Feyenoord's equalizer at Lille bumped Lille back down in the playoff places.
A slow start for Man City
City looked open and vulnerable to Brugge counterattacks early.
At the other end, they haven't created much of note in the first 12 minutes.
They'll have plenty of possession, and they'll probably camp out in the final third. The question, as ever, is whether they can translate that to chances, and eventually ram in a goal. A draw wouldn't be sufficient.
Two minutes later and Rogers scores again! Villa up 2-0 vs. Celtic
Morgan Rogers 🤯
The first player in UEFA Champions League history to score twice in the opening five minutes of a game in the competition 🤩
The Champions League knockout bracket will soon take shape
By the end of the night, we'll know which 24 teams will advance to the knockout rounds.
We'll also get a rough outline of the knockout-round bracket. Whereas in past years, UEFA held a draw ahead of each round, this year teams will be seeded and drawn into a bracket that looks like this:
In other words, by night's end, every qualifying team will have their first opponent whittled down to two or four options. Whoever finishes 15th will play either 17th or 18th in the playoff round. Whoever finishes first will play either 15th, 16th, 17th or 18th in the Round of 16. (In the bracket above, read "/" as "or.")
They'll then play two-leg ties in mid-February. And then, with the field cut to 16, a second draw on Feb. 21 will sort the remaining teams and set the full bracket.
The entire field will essentially be seeded in pods of two — 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th, and so on — to ensure that the top two teams can't meet until the final, the top four can't meet until the semifinals, and the top eight can't meet until the quarters.
Despite fire, Man City vs. Club Brugge will still kick off at 3 p.m. ET
A fire broke out in one of Man City's merchandise units just hours before their Champions League clash with Club Brugge 😳
