Champions League results: Man City survives, set for knockout-round clash with fellow European giant

henry bushnell
Senior reporter
TOPSHOT - Manchester City's Croatian midfielder #08 Mateo Kovacic reacts at the fianl whistle during the UEFA Champions League football match between Manchester City and Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 29, 2025. Manchester City won the match 3-1. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Mateo Kovacic celebrates his goal that sparked Manchester City's comeback on the final day of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league phase. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City survived quite a scare Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, and secured a place in the knockout rounds with a come-from-behind victory over Club Brugge.

As fellow European superclubs advanced with ease on a chaotic final day of this inaugural “league phase,” City, in a must-win game at home, conceded late in the first half, then charged back to win 3-1.

Savinho's goal spread relief around a previously stunned Etihad Stadium. But it was not much of a reprieve, because City will now face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the first knockout round.

Elsewhere, PSG smashed Stuttgart to qualify comfortably.

Dinamo Zagreb upset AC Milan, and nearly snuck into the top 24, but perished along with Stuttgart when Sporting Clube de Portugal snatched a late goal to draw Bologna and advance.

At the other end of the single table, which fluctuated constantly throughout 18 simultaneous games, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa won and clinched byes to the Round of 16, joining Barcelona and Liverpool.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also won, but fell short of the top eight, and will enter the playoff round — which will feature the teams placed 9-24.

And in that playoff round, there will be at least one clash of giants, because the final Champions League table, after all was said and done, looked like this:

1. Liverpool
2. Barcelona
3. Arsenal
4. Inter Milan
5. Atlético Madrid
6. Bayer Leverkusen
7. Lille
8. Aston Villa

—————————

9. Atalanta
10. Borussia Dortmund
11. Real Madrid
12. Bayern Munich
13. AC Milan
14. PSV Eindhoven
15. PSG
16. Benfica
17. Monaco
18. Brest
19. Feyenoord
20. Juventus
21. Celtic
22. Manchester City
23. Sporting CP
24. Club Brugge
—————————

Eliminated: Dinamo Zagreb, Stuttgart, Shakhtar Donetsk, Bologna, Sparta Praha, RB Leipzig, Girona, Red Star Belgrade, Sturm Graz, RB Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava, BSC Young Boys

There will be clashes of giants because, in this revamped Champions League format, teams will be seeded and drawn into a bracket, rather than learning their opponents round by round.

That bracket will begin to take shape at Friday's playoff draw, but the new seeding system has already whittled each team's list of possible opponents down to two:

(UEFA)
(UEFA)

The entire 24-team field will essentially be divided into pods of two — 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th, and so on — to ensure that the top two teams can't meet until the final, the top four can't meet until the semifinals, and the top eight can't meet until the quarters.

The more immediate impact, though, is on the playoff matchups, which will be:

  • Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting CP/Club Brugge

  • Real Madrid/Bayern Munich vs. Celtic/Manchester City

  • AC Milan/PSV Eindhoven vs. Feyenoord/Juventus

  • PSG/Benfica vs. Monaco/Brest

There are no restrictions on teams from the same country meeting at any stage, which means that Friday's draw could deliver AC Milan-Juventus, in addition to PSG against a French rival.

And in the Round of 16, Bayern Munich could face Leverkusen; Real Madrid could face Atleti; Juve or AC Milan could face Inter. Liverpool or Barcelona, despite claiming top seeds, could open in the Round of 16 against PSG.

That next phase of the bracket will take shape at a draw Feb. 21. The playoffs are in mid-February.

A blow-by-blow recap of Wednesday's frantic action is below.

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER56 updates
    Here's the final table heading into Friday's draw

    Matchday 8, aka Matchday Mayhem, was quite the ride

    USMNT's Reyna drops a dime shortly after entering the match

    City survives and advances

    Atalanta making things interesting in the race for a Top 8 spot

    Massive goal for Sporting CP

    The Portuguese side equalizes against Bologna, which pushes them ahead of Dinamo Zagreb — who, despite beating AC Milan, would now be out.

    Martínez nets his third of the day for Inter

  • Henry Bushnell

    3-1 to City

    Savinho scores

    That's probably game, set and match.

    After a mostly shambolic league phase, Man City will finish in the top 24... and still have every chance to win the competition.

  • Henry Bushnell

    The top-eight race

    With Villa leading, and Atalanta equalizing at Barcelona, here's the shape of the top-eight race with 20 minutes to go:

    (UEFA)
    (UEFA)
    Man City moves on if score holds

    Pep's squad is back in it thanks to two goals in 17 minutes

    Dembélé! Dembélé! Dembélé!

    Pulisic becomes USA's No. 1 goalscorer in Champs League history

  • Henry Bushnell

    The live table with 25 minutes to go...

    After City's goal, and Christian Pulisic's equalizer for AC Milan in Croatia, here's how things stand on the bubble:

    (UEFA)
    (UEFA)
    Man City has turned it around!

    It's 2-1 to City!

    Savinho plays Josko Gvardiol into the box. His cross is turned into the net by a Brugge defender.

    And just like that, City are up into the top 24!

    Kovavic's equalizer couldn't have come at a better time

    Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic scores their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League, league stage match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday January 29, 2025. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
    Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic scores their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League, league stage match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday January 29, 2025. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
    Man City back in it!

    Mateo Kovacic slices through the Brugge midfield, slides a clever finish into the bottom corner, and it's 1-1 at the Etihad.

    City now has 40 minutes to find a second goal.

    Pepi's on the board!

  • Henry Bushnell

    Back underway

    All eyes on Man City, which needs two goals to avoid elimination.

    Here's the table coming out of halftime.

    (UEFA)
    (UEFA)
    (UEFA)
    (UEFA)
    Onyedika has listless Man City on the brink

    Here's where things stand at halftime of all 18 matches

    Champions League
    Champions League Matchday 8 scoreboard
    Goals galore, but this is a GOLAZO

    Milan in trouble after Musah gets carded twice in 8 minutes

  • Henry Bushnell

    Goal for Brugge at Man City!

    It's 1-0 to the visitors!

    And frankly, it had been coming. City has been dreadful, and now needs two goals in the second half.

  • Henry Bushnell

    AC Milan coughing up a top-8 place

    Yunus Musah just got sent off for a second yellow.

    Milan, down a goal and a man, is down in 12th place of the live standings after entering the day in the top eight.

    Idah evens the score within 4 minutes

  • Henry Bushnell

    Goals, goals, goals

    Aston Villa has thrown away its lead to Celtic. That game is now 2-2.

    Real Madrid is up 1-0.

    Lille is back up 2-1, and Bayer Leverkusen is up 1-0. Both are in the top eight as things stand, with Villa dropping out.

    Atlético up 2-0 vs. Salzburg

  • Henry Bushnell

    PSG cruising

    Ousmane Dembélé makes it 3-0 in favor of PSG at Stuttgart.

    After early struggles in the league phase, the French champions will comfortably reach the knockouts — in 15th place, as it stands!

  • Henry Bushnell

    Man City lacking ideas

    It's still 0-0 after 33 minutes in Manchester. City still doesn't have a shot on goal.

    Reminder: None of these other results change Man City's task. They have to win. They haven't given fans much confidence they'll do that. It's eerily quiet at the Etihad.

    Mayhem indeed

  • Santi scores off a set piece to even things up vs. Lille

    Müller doing Müller things

    Another set-piece beauty has PSG up early goal vs. Stuttgart

  • Henry Bushnell

    Big goals for Benfica, PSG and... Dinamo Zagreb!

    Vangelis Pavlidis puts Benfica up 1-0 at Juventus.

    Almost simultaneously, Ousmane Dembélé scores for PSG to double their lead at Stuttgart.

    And then Dinamo Zagreb, the Croatian club that's largely been written off, goes ahead against AC Milan!

    That leaves the bubble looking like this...

    (UEFA)
    (UEFA)
    The goals keep coming as Martínez puts Inter up over Monaco!

  • Henry Bushnell

    Live table

    The top 8, as it stands after 15 minutes...

    (UEFA)
    (UEFA)

    Feyenoord's equalizer at Lille bumped Lille back down in the playoff places.

  • Henry Bushnell

    A slow start for Man City

    City looked open and vulnerable to Brugge counterattacks early.

    At the other end, they haven't created much of note in the first 12 minutes.

    They'll have plenty of possession, and they'll probably camp out in the final third. The question, as ever, is whether they can translate that to chances, and eventually ram in a goal. A draw wouldn't be sufficient.

    Two minutes later and Rogers scores again! Villa up 2-0 vs. Celtic

    First goal of the day goes to Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers

  • Henry Bushnell

    1-0 to PSG!

    Bradley Barcola puts the Parisians up 1-0 from a corner.

    That, of course, leaves PSG in excellent shape. They only need a draw.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Early goals, early movement

    Morgan Rogers scores for Aston Villa against Celtic. And then he scores again, to put the hosts up 2-0 inside five minutes. (Rogers has been a revelation at Villa Park this season.)

    That result, for now, would push Villa up into the top eight.

    Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid, Lille and Bayern Munich are also up 1-0

  • Henry Bushnell

    Underway!

    All 36 teams, all 18 games, all at once.

    This could be riveting. It could be totally overwhelming, and/or anticlimactic.

    Let's find out!

  • Henry Bushnell

    Will PSG and Stuttgart play for draw?

    One additional detail to consider: PSG and Stuttgart, who meet head-to-head in Germany tonight, and who are level on 10 points, would both guarantee progression to the playoff round with a draw.

    So... might they be conservative, or even collude and settle for a 0-0?

    The latter scenario is unlikely, because of the opti. But, if they're tied in the second half, don't be surprised if they both rein things in and accept a draw.

  • Henry Bushnell

    As it stands...

    Before everything kicks off, a reminder that, entering the day, the bracket would look like this:

    (UEFA)
    (UEFA)

    Of course, all of that will change over the next two hours.

    You can game out your own scenarios, and follow the live table, on UEFA's website.

  • Henry Bushnell

    The Champions League knockout bracket will soon take shape

    By the end of the night, we'll know which 24 teams will advance to the knockout rounds.

    We'll also get a rough outline of the knockout-round bracket. Whereas in past years, UEFA held a draw ahead of each round, this year teams will be seeded and drawn into a bracket that looks like this:

    The Champions League knockout-round bracket shell. (UEFA)
    The Champions League knockout-round bracket shell. (UEFA)

    In other words, by night's end, every qualifying team will have their first opponent whittled down to two or four options. Whoever finishes 15th will play either 17th or 18th in the playoff round. Whoever finishes first will play either 15th, 16th, 17th or 18th in the Round of 16. (In the bracket above, read "/" as "or.")

    They playoff qualifiers (teams 9-24) learn their specific opponents at a draw on Friday (6 a.m. ET).

    They'll then play two-leg ties in mid-February. And then, with the field cut to 16, a second draw on Feb. 21 will sort the remaining teams and set the full bracket.

    The entire field will essentially be seeded in pods of two — 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th, and so on — to ensure that the top two teams can't meet until the final, the top four can't meet until the semifinals, and the top eight can't meet until the quarters.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Despite fire, Man City vs. Club Brugge will still kick off at 3 p.m. ET