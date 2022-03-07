When is the Champions League quarter-final draw? Date, start time and qualified teams

The Champions League knockout stages are well underway and this week will see the first teams book their places in the quarter-finals.

All of the last-16 first legs have now been played and this week brings the first of the second legs, with Manchester City and Liverpool the two English teams in action.

Both are in strong positions to advance after convincing victories on the road against Sporting and Inter Milan, respectively.

It will be all to play for at the Bernabeu, however, where Real Madrid are looking to overturn a 1-0 defecit against Paris Saint-Germain, and at the Allianz Arena, after Bayern Munich wre held to a 1-1 draw by RB Salzburg in their first leg.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are among the eight teams who will be back in action for their own last-16 second legs next week, looking to nab a quarter-final spot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the quarter-final draw...

Champions League quarter-final draw date, start time and venue

The draw is scheduled for 11am GMT on Friday, March 18. It will take place at House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

As well as the quarter-finals draw, teams will also be drawn in a path for the semi-finals, meaning this will be the final draw of this season’s competition.

Which teams have qualified?

TBC

The quarter and semi-final draws are open, meaning teams from the same country can face one another, and there are no seedings, so home and away legs will be determined by the order the teams are drawn.