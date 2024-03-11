The top clubs in Europe will find out their fate as the draw for the remaining rounds of the Champions League are made. The quarter-final, semi-final and final fixtures will be determined in a single process as the eight remaining teams discover their route to continental success.

This year’s final will be held at Wembley Stadium in June with Manchester City hoping to secure another tournament crown. Pep Guardiola’s side won their first European Cup by beating Inter Milan in Istanbul last year and progressed to the quarter-finals thanks to a 6-2 aggregate win over FC Copenhagen.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain were the first teams through to the last eight. Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern came from behind to beat Lazio at the Allianz Arena, just as Kylian Mbappe fired his own brace as PSG completed a 4-1 aggregate win over Real Sociedad.

Arsenal will look to join them as Mikel Arteta’s side attempt to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat to Porto when they return to the Emirates. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the Champions League will be made from 11am GMT on Friday 15 March in Nyon, Switzerland.

Are there any rules for the draw?

No. For the first time in the Champions League this season, it’s an open draw. There are no seeded teams and anyone can play anyone.

Which teams are in the draw?

Porto or Arsenal

Napoli or Barcelona

Inter Milan or Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven or Borussia Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich

Manchester City

Real Madrid

When will the fixtures be played?

The round dates for the fixtures are as follows:

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024

Where is the Champions League final?

Wembley Stadium will host the Champions League final in 2024 for a record eighth time (including European Cup finals). The home of English football was last utilised for the showpiece decider in 2013, when Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund in an all-German final. .