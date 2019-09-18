Champions League: PSG hammer Real Madrid, Atletico earn Juventus draw

PSG's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring against his former club. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Paris Saint Germain laid down a Champions League marker with an impressive 3-0 victory over thirteen time winners Real Madrid.

Real, winners of four of the last six editions of the competition, were undone by two goals from former star Angel Di Maria and a late Thomas Meunier strike as they went down in France.

The game also featured a stunning goal from Gareth Bale which was ruled out after VAR spotted a handball by the Welshman.

Elsewhere in group A, Club Brugges and Galatasaray played out a 0-0 draw.

Goals from Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi gave Juventus a 2-0 lead at in group D Atletico Madrid, but Stefan Savic and a late Hector Herrera header clawed the game back in an entertaining draw at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid's Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera celebrates his equaliser. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

The other match in the group saw Lokomotiv Moscow win 2-1 away to Bayer Levekusen.

Grzegorz Krychowiak put the Russian side in front before Benedikt Hoewedes squared things up. Dmitri Barinov then restored the advantage as Lokomotiv sealed a surprise win in Germany.

In Group C, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Guendogan and Gabriel Jesus helped Manchester City to a comfortable 3-0 victory away at Shakhtar Donetsk, while Dinamo Zagreb thrashed Champions League debutants Atalanta 4-0.

Marin Leovac opened the scoring for the Croatian champions before a Mislav Orsic hat-trick compounded the Italians to a miserable night.

Despite goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura, last year’s losing finalists Tottenham surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Olympiacos in group B thanks to goals from Daniel Podence and Mathieu Valbuena

The other match in the group saw Bayern Munich beat Red Star Belgrade 3-0 at the Allianz Arena, courtesy of goals from Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

