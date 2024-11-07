Champions League: PSG and Arsenal falter, Brest continues to soar

PSG's Marquinhos reacts after Atletico scored during the UEFA Champions League football match between PSG and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on November 6, 2024.

European heavyweights Arsenal and PSG suffered frustrating defeats in the Champions League on Wednesday, as newcomers Brest rose to fourth place in the competition's new league format with a 2-1 victory over Sparta Prague. Barcelona continued its blistering form with a 5-2 win over Red Star Belgrade, while Bayern Munich beat Benfica thanks to a Jamal Musiala header.

A Hakan Calhanoglu penalty gave Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, while a 93rd-minute winner ensured Atletico Madrid left Paris with all three points.

The Italian champions remain undefeated in the competition this season and sit fifth on 10 points at the midway point of the new league phase format.

"I think we played a great game against a strong side who play with great intensity," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Arsenal, on the other hand, experienced defeat for the first time in Europe this season and lie three points and seven places behind their opponents.

The match at the San Siro looked set to go into the break goalless until a penalty was signalled against Mikel Merino after Mehdi Taremi's flick deviated the ball into the Arsenal player's raised hand from close range.

"We were very harshly done by," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports. "There is no deflection, nothing you can do in the box, so can he get away from it?"

Calhanoglu stroked home the resulting spot-kick three minutes into first-half injury time.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Brest hold German champions Leverkusen to Champions League stalemate

Flat PSG held to home draw against PSV in Champions League

Lille stun Real Madrid in Champions League as Slot makes Liverpool history