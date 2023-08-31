Champions League predictions: Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City and Newcastle's fates assessed

Manchester City have been given a seemingly straightforward task to qualify for the knockout stages - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

So the group stage is set. Another Champions League tournament is upon us and, as always, the highly anticipated draw did not disappoint with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle all finding out their opponents.

Here Telegraph Sport breaks down each group and predicts the finishing position of each team in the group stages:

Group A

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

Galatasaray

Copenhagen

This prompted some gasps from the audience when Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich were drawn against the club he could – and some think should – have joined this summer in Manchester United. That will certainly add a layer of intrigue but the rest of the draw means both European giants should progress with Copenhagan and Galatasaray (who will feature former Manchester United flop Wilfred Zaha) competing for third place and a shot at the Europa League after Christmas.

Group B

Arsenal

Sevilla

Lens

PSV

Probably a case of could be worse, could be better for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal. Sevilla will be tough and boast plenty of European pedigree – albeit mainly in the Europa League. PSV were impressive in knocking out Rangers in the preliminary round but that is not the feat it once was given the decline of the Scottish club game and Rangers’s poor start to the season. Lens should not be underestimated either. They pushed PSG all the way in Ligue 1 last season. Arsenal should progress to the knockout rounds with Lens and Sevilla competing for second and third.

Arsenal will fancy their chances of getting through their group - Getty Images/Jacques Feeney

Group C

Real Madrid

Napoli

Union Berlin

Braga

One of those groups where you feel you already know who will finish first and second. The game between Italian champions Napoli and Champions League aristocrats Real Madrid – with Jude Bellingham pulling the strings in a new attacking role – will be fascinating but those two should have more than enough to beat both Braga and Union Berlin. You would fancy the German club to finish third ahead of the side that finished third in Portugal last season.

Group D

Benfica

Inter Milan

Real Sociedad

Salzburg

Benfica have been remarkably consistent in this competition in the last few years and along with last season’s finalists, Inter Milan, will be the favourites to reach the knockout rounds. Salzburg are likely to be the whipping boys of the group but Real Sociedad are dangerous and could pull off a shock here. They finished above Manchester United in their Europa League group last season and will hope to take points off of one of Benfica or Inter Milan.

Group E

Atletico Madrid

Feyenoord

Lazio

Celtic

Feyenoord are one of the most talked about clubs in Europe after deposing Ajax as champions of the Netherlands and manager Arne Slot is believed to have rejected offers to manage both Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United in the last six months. Atletico Madrid should be one of the top two teams but it is hard to decide who will finish in what order behind them. It is a really awkward draw for Celtic who will be tipped to finish bottom and miss out on the Europa League.

Group F

PSG

Newcastle United

AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund

A mouth-watering draw for Newcastle United on their return to European football’s top table after a 20 year absence. Eddie Howe will be quietly confident of extending their European journey in 2024 too. PSG will obviously be favourites, but Dortmund have had a bad start to the season and look in a state of flux while AC Milan sold their best player, Sandro Tonali, to Newcastle this summer as they needed the money. The Premier League side have nothing to fear and could finish either second or third.

Newcastle are back in Europe but their draw could hardly have been tougher - Shutterstock/Peter Powell

Group G

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Red Star Belgrade

Young Boys

The rest of Europe will have rolled their eyes in disgust after seeing the best team in the world and reigning European champions Manchester City land themselves in such an easy group. Pep Guardiola’s side should cruise past these opponents with Leipzig and Red Star jostling for second and third, with Young Boys struggling. The prospect of Man City making sure of Champions League progress with games to spare – so they can rest their big names stars – will also not go down well with their domestic rivals.

Group H

Barcelona

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Royal Antwerp

Barcelona have also been given a kind draw here and should top the group ahead of Porto who finished second behind Benfica in Portugal. Shakhtar Donetsk have been forced to sell so many players over the last 12 months and will play their home games in Poland again. They will hope to edge past Antwerp for Europa League qualification.