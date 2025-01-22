Champions League: Monaco see off Aston Villa as Lille fall in Liverpool

Ligue 1 teams competing in the Champions League on Tuesday night experienced contrasting fortunes in the penultimate games of the group stages. Monaco ended their dismal run of form with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa while Liverpool beat Lille 2-1 to maintain their 100 percent record in the tournament.

Wilfried Singo scored Monaco's winner early in the first-half to take the side to 10th in the 36-team division with 13 points from their seven games.

After hosting Rennes on Saturday in Ligue 1, Monaco play Inter Milan next Tuesday at the San Siro in the final tie of the group stages.

"I'm really happy about this victory," said Monaco boss Adi Hütter whose side had not won a game since beating fifth division Union St Jean in the last-64 of the Coupe de France on 22 December.

"We were in a difficult situation but I have to say compliments to the team. They fought from beginning to the end against a top team from the Premier League. I hope it helps to give them their confidence back."

Monaco were playing their fourth game in a punishing January schedule.

They started their travails on 10 January with a 2-2 draw at Nantes in Ligue 1. They lost their last-32 Coupe de France tie against Reims four days later.

And they went down 2-1 to Montpellier in Ligue 1 on 17 January.

Slump

Monaco host Rennes in Ligue 1 on 25 January before travelling to Italy to face Inter Milan at the San Siro on 29 January in their final game in the group stages.

Lille began the penultimate round of matches in the 36-team division in eighth place – the final berth for automatic qualification to the last-16 knockout stages.



