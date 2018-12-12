Leroy Sane scores twice as Manchester City come from behind to beat Hoffenheim

Leroy Sane scored twice as Manchester City beat Hoffenheim to secure top spot in Group F

Leroy Sane scored twice as Manchester City confirmed top spot in Group F with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Hoffenheim.

Raheem Sterling was given a chance to let his football do the talking after being the focus of so many off-field headlines this week, but perhaps understandably the England winger was muted and was outshone by his German teammate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

AS IT HAPPENED: Manchester City v Hoffenheim

READ MORE: How Raheem Sterling fared against Hoffenheim

READ MORE: Man United blow chance as they lose to Valencia

Man City knew they only needed a point to finish top but went behind early when Andrej Kramaric scored from the penalty spot.

However, Sane ensured there’d be no repeat of their defeat to Chelsea on Saturday as he scored a goal either side of the break, one of which was a stunning 30-yard free kick.

It was the response Pep Guardiola would have been looking for following their 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday, with City good value for the win. It could have been four or five in truth, but for Hoffenheim’s goalkeeper Oliver Baumann who made several outstanding saves.

Aymeric Laporte was penalised for this shove in the box

With City at home to Group F’s bottom team, and with a playoff spot already secured, Pep Guardiola took the opportunity to rotate his squad.

Sterling and Phil Foden, fresh from signing a new long-term contract both started, along with Nicolas Otamendi and Oleksandr Zinchenko in defence. John Stones was shunted out to right back.

However, those changes backfired early on as Kramaric gave the Bundesliga side an early lead. The former Leicester striker had been a threat early on, putting one shot over the bar before forcing a stunning finger-tip save from Ederson in goal.

READ MORE: Real Madrid humiliated at Bernabeu by CSKA Moscow

READ MORE: Young Boys record famous win over Juventus

Story continues

READ MORE: Six goals, two red cards as Bayern cling to top spot against Ajax

However, Man City could only half clear the corner and when the ball came back in Aymeric Laporte was lucky to escape a red card when he pushed over Benjamin Hubher. Kramaric made no mistake from the spot to put Hoffenheim 1-0 up.

Going behind seemed to spur Man City into action. Gabriel Jesus hit the post with, Stones then had a free header but Baumann made a fantastic reaction save to deny the makeshift right back.

Despite constant pressure, Guardiola’s men struggled to create anything from open play but looked a constant threat from set pieces and they were denied by the woodwork for a second time when Otamendi’s header came back off the bar.

Leroy Sane then finally gave Man City the lead in first-half injury time with one of the best free-kicks this season. From 30 yards out, the winger hit it powerfully past the wall and the ball had enough dip and curve to fly past the despairing Baumann.

Leroy Sane equalises for Manchester City

Baumann had no chance to stop Sane’s free kick

Guardiola made a halftime change, bringing on Kyle Walker for Stones, while Julian Nagelsmann brought on Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson for the Bundesliga side.

Laporte almost gave Man City the lead from Sane’s corner but Baumann made a splendid double save at point blank range.

But then came one of the misses of the season. Sterling led the break from a Hoffenheim corner, the Bundesliga side had so many players up for it that the England winger was past the last man fully 70 yards from goal.

He ran the length of the field and squared it for Sane, who passed infield to Bernardo Silva but Baumann somehow smothered the shot. Ederson was then called into a save from Nelson.

Sane scores his and Man City’s second goal

That miss wasn’t costly however, as Sane then scored his second to double Man City’s lead. He started the break, and a neat one-two with Sterling cut out two defenders and Sane made no mistake, slotting home his second.

The match was end-to-end with Ilkay Gundogan, Foden and Hoffenheim’s Joelinton all putting attempts just over the bar. Foden then had a volley brilliantly tipped over the bar.

Sterling then had a chance to put the game the bed, but he choked a shot wide from Bernardo’s right-wing cross.

In the end it didn’t matter, as City comfortably ran out 2-1 winners and will be seeded in the Round of 16.



