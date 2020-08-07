Champions League live scores, updates, highlights for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid & Juventus vs. Lyon

Welcome to summer Champions League action, a new phenomena brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic that will take some time to get used to.

There is a pair of cracking second-leg games on hand Friday as Real Madrid tries to overcome a 2-1 aggregate deficit against Manchester City and Juventus tries to overcome a 1-0 aggregate deficit against Lyon.

It's been a decade since Lyon advanced past the Round of 16 in this competition. Manchester City, meanwhile, continue their hunt for an elusive Champions League trophy.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Friday's UEFA Champions League games in the Round of 16. Follow below for complete results from Manchester City vs. Real Madrid and Juventus vs. Lyon.

Champions League live scores

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

1 2 Agg score Manchester City 1 - 3 Real Madrid 1 - 2

Juventus vs. Lyon score

1 2 Agg score Juventus 1 - 1 Lyon 1 - 2

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid updates, highlights

3:47 p.m.: Halftime.

3:43 p.m.: Madrid have been sloppy in their own third today. Kevin De Bruyne lasers a low shot just past the post after a takeaway outside the box.

3:29 p.m.: BENZEMA PULLS ONE BACK. He slots home an open header with ease. The Madrid striker has given his side so many big goals over the years, and this one brings back hope they can advance past a talented City team.

Who else but Benzema!



The Real Madrid talisman heads home the opening score for a much needed away goal. Game on! pic.twitter.com/oaBs4kyF2p



— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 7, 2020

3:11 p.m.: STERLING EXTENDS THE ADVANTAGE!

Man City's high pressure forces Real Madrid into a sloppy mistake, and Raheem Sterling scores a valuable early goal



(via @TUDNUSA) pic.twitter.com/SWAA2UtCfb



— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) August 7, 2020

3 p.m.: Things are underway at the Ethiad. Here are the starting lineups and reserves for each side:

Subs | Bravo, Stones, Zinchenko, Bernardo, D.Silva, Mahrez, Otamendi, Garcia, Doyle, Harwood-Bellis, Palmer, Bernabe — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 7, 2020

Juventus vs. Lyon updates, highlights

3:50 p.m.: Halftime.

3:45 p.m.: Ronaldo responds with a penalty just before halftime.

"Was there any doubt?!"



Cristiano Ronaldo converts from the spot to put @juventusfcen on the board pic.twitter.com/bf4IpamnW5



— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 7, 2020

3:13 p.m.: Lyon double their aggregate lead from the penalty spot. Memphis Depay pulled off the Panenka.

Calm. Cool. Collected.



Memphis Depay with the cheeky panenka to help @OL_English extend their lead to 2-0 on aggregate over Juventus pic.twitter.com/JfDsM7mFLL



— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 7, 2020

3 p.m.: And we're off! Juventus is trying to turn the tide here against an upstart Lyon squad.