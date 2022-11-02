Champions League LIVE: Result and final score from City-Sevilla, Chelsea-Dinamo, Juve-PSG and more

Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria scored on his debut as his side finished their Champions League Group E campaign with a 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, topping the group and ending the European campaign for the Croatians.

Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis marked his first senior start with his maiden goal for the club as City came from behind to complete their commanding Champions League group stage with a 3-1 defeat of Sevilla.

FC Copenhagen scored their first goal in this season’s Champions League campaign, drawing 1-1 with already qualified Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their last Group G game.

Celtic, meanwhile, failed to earn a first victory in the Champions League this year as they succumbed to a 5-1 defeat by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Follow all the action, goal updates, and major incidents from across the Champions League tonight:

Champions League live

Goal updates from tonight’s Champions League action

Shakhtar Donetsk lose to RB Leipzig in winner takes all Group F clash

Real Madrid batter 5-1 Celtic to win group

Manchester City and Chelsea already through to knockout rounds

Denis Zakaria scores winner on Chelsea debut in victory over Dinamo Zagreb

22:24 , Michael Jones

Denis Zakaria scored the winner on his Chelsea debut as Graham Potter’s side finished top of Champions League Group E with a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge.

A 1-0 defeat at Zagreb on September 6 triggered the sacking of former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, but Potter saw his side return to winning ways after the weekend defeat to his former club Brighton.

Despite going behind to Bruno Petkovic’s early goal, Raheem Sterling equalised before on-loan Juventus midfielder Zakaria – who has had to wait for a chance to impress, struck.

Zagreb went into the game requiring a win and a RB Salzburg defeat to reach the Europa League, but were unable to get the required result in London.

There was a concerning moment for Chelsea in stoppage time when England international Ben Chilwell was forced off after going down clutching his left hamstring.

Denis Zakaria scores winner on Chelsea debut in victory over Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb player ratings: Mason Mount shines as Denis Zakaria scores in Champions League

22:19 , Michael Jones

Chelsea wrapped up their group campaign in the Champions League with a 2-1 comeback victory over Dinamo Zagreb.

The Blues already knew they would top the group regardless of the result but Graham Potter wanted his team to bounce back after a weekend defeat in the Premier League.

It wasn’t the best of starts therefore when Bruno Petkovic headed in a close-range opener, but Raheem Sterling equalised midway through the first half and Denis Zakaria hammered in the second on his Chelsea debut.

The hosts spurned several further chances to increase their lead as Sterling blazed over and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the crossbar after the restart, but the first-half goals were enough to ensure the Blues finished the group with four straight wins in Europe.

Here are the player ratings from Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea vs Dinamo player ratings: Mount shines as Zakaria scores in Champions League

Man City teenager Rico Lewis scores first goal in Champions League win over Sevilla

22:15 , Michael Jones

Try telling Rico Lewis this was a dead rubber. The Manchester City full-back was substituted late on and forced by referee Orel Grinfeeld to make his exit at the touchline furthest from the dugout. He didn’t mind. That only meant the standing ovation was longer and louder, as all four corners of the Etihad stood and serenaded the academy graduate whose first senior goal on his first senior start had equalised and provided the foundations for a comfortable 3-1 victory.

It had been a night ripe for City to experiment, hence Lewis’ inclusion, but it also came with the reminder of a long-established rule over the last seven years: that even just a moment of Kevin De Bruyne’s genius is capable of winning any game. Entering as a second-half substitute, he did not score the decisive goal that broke the back of this game but made it for Julian Alvarez with a special pass that, alongside Lewis’ special goal, made venturing out under a hard Manchester rain worthwhile.

Riyad Mahrez added a third to make the scoreline slightly misrepresent the balance of play. Sevilla led at half-time and were good value for it, repeatedly threatening through centre-forward Rafa Mir, but the resistance of Jorge Sampaoli’s side was broken down after the break. The result mattered little in any case. Whatever happened, City would still top Group G and go to the knock-out stages, while Sevilla would still finish third and drop into the Europa League.

Man City teenager Rico Lewis scores first goal in Champions League win over Sevilla

‘A wow moment’: Jurgen Klopp awarded Freedom of the City of Liverpool

22:12 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he was humbled to become only the second foreign national to be awarded the Freedom of the City.

The German followed Nelson Mandela, in 1994, in being bestowed the honour for his work at the football club and support for local charities.

“I have to be honest, when I first heard this news I had to take a minute to take it in. As you can imagine, I get a lot of different types of news in my job but this was definitely a ‘wow’ moment,” he said.

‘A wow moment’: Jurgen Klopp awarded Freedom of the City of Liverpool

FT Man City 3-1 Sevilla

22:09 , Michael Jones

Aged 22 years and 275 days, Julián Álvarez is the youngest Argentinean to be directly involved in three goals in a single Champions League match since Lionel Messi vs Bayern Munich in April 2009, also under Pep Guardiola (21 years 288 days).

Ben Chilwell’s World Cup hopes in doubt after Champions League injury for Chelsea

22:06 , Michael Jones

Ben Chilwell’s hopes of playing in the upcoming World Cup are in serious doubt after he limped out of Chelsea’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night.

The full-back has battled through injury over the past 18 months in order to get himself fit for both club and country, and had been slowly finding form for Chelsea ahead of the tournament in Qatar, which begins in less than three weeks on 20 November.

But Chilwell appeared to be holding his hamstring as he was helped from the pitch by Chelsea medics at the end of their 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell’s World Cup hopes in doubt after Champions League injury for Chelsea

FT Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

22:03 , Michael Jones

Chelsea won the match at Stamford Bridge but there’s disappointment for the Blues and England as Ben Chilwell had to be helped off the pitch just after the final whistle.

He looks as though he couldn’t walk on the left leg which is a nightmare for the defender with the World Cup just around the corner.

Full-time!

21:55 , Michael Jones

And that’s that. The Champions League group stages come to a close with a few shock results. Here’s how everything finished this evening:

AC Milan 4-0 RB Salzburg

Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

FC Copenhagen 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Man City 3-1 Sevilla

Juventus 1-2 PSG

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

GOAL! Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica (Joao Mario, 90+2’)⚽️

21:54 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Joao Mario! His strike from range is exceptional and he fizzes the effort right into the back of the net to give Benfica the goal they need.

Due to the fact that the Portuguese side have scored more goals away from home in the group stages they finish top of the group ahead of PSG!

GOAL! AC Milan 4-0 RB Salzburg (Junior Messias, 90+1)⚽️

21:52 , Michael Jones

90+1 mins: Olivier Giroud knocks the ball over to Junior Messias who storms down the right side before cutting into the box, rolling the ball onto his left foot then drilling his shot into the back of the net!

GOAL! Maccabi Haifa 1-5 Benfica (Araujo, 88’)⚽️

21:48 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Benfica get their fifth!

Henrique Araujo makes a clever little run into the box after Maccabi Haifa fail to properly clear their lines. A threaded pass comes through to him and the young striker flicks it into the back of the net.

Benfica just need one more goal to top their group ahead of PSG. Can they get it?

GOAL! Man City 3-1 Sevilla (Mahrez, 83)⚽️

21:44 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Manchester City are sitting pretty now. Julian Alvarez is a force on the press and hounds the Sevilla centre-back until he comes away with the ball.

Riyad Mahrez is waiting in the box and Alvarez gives him the ball. Mahrez takes a touch and lifts the ball over the goalkeeper and smokes it into the roof of the net.

City will go on to win this game now.

Juventus 1-2 PSG

21:39 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Juventus have a goal disallowed! A shot from range is stopped by Donnarumma but the ball spills out to Locatelli who responds quickly and knocks it home.

The offside flag goes up and it only takes a quick check to confirm that he was ahead of the last defender.

GOAL! Man City 2-1 Sevilla (Alvarez, 73’)⚽️

21:36 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Kevin De Bruyne has changed the game. He was quickly called up to come on by Pep Guardiola and within few minutes of his introduction he laces a beautiful cutting pass over to Julian Alvarez as he sprints in behind.

Phil Foden goes with him but Alvarez takes the ball wide of the goalkeeper then blasts his shot home from a cute angle.

GOAL! Maccabi Haifa 1-4 Benfica (Rafa Silva, 73’)

21:34 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Another one for Benfica!

David Neres wins the ball high up the pitch and brings it to the front of the box before sliding it into the feet of Rafa Silva. He draws in the goalkeeper before flicking it over his body and giving Benfica their fourth.

This game has long since been over.

GOAL! Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Benfica (Grimaldo, 69’)⚽️

21:31 , Michael Jones

69 mins: What a strike!

Benfica add to their tally after winning a free kick just outside the Maccabi Haifa box. Defender Grimaldo takes the set piece and whips a left-footed strike around the wall and past the goalkeeper to give the Portuguese side a clear lead.

GOAL! Juventus 1-2 PSG (Mendes, 69’)⚽️

21:29 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Paris Saint-Germain are back in front!

It’s a lovely move from the visitors who give the ball to Lionel Messi in the middle of the pitch. He twists and passes it to Kylian Mbappe who puts a through ball in behind the defence to Nuno Mendes in on goal.

He takes a couple of touches to get into the box then laces and fine finish over to the far bottom corner!

Man City 1-1 Sevilla

21:27 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Rico Lewis, aged 17 years and 346 days, is the youngest player to score on his first start in the Champions League, breaking the record held by Karim Benzema (17 years 352 days for Lyon v Rosenborg).

Both teams are still going for it at the Etihad. It would be surprising if this one finishes in a draw.

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

21:25 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Graham Potter has made a triple change at Stamford Bridge with Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kalidu Koulibaly all taken off.

Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Thiago Silva come on. This is a good opportunity for Broja and Gallagher to show what they can do on Europe’s biggest stage.

GOAL! Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Benfica (Musa, 59’)⚽️

21:20 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Benfica go back in front!

Alexander Bah is given the ball on the right wing and whips a decent cross into the middle. Substitute forward Petar Musa leaps in front of the nearest defender, meets the ball in the air and powers a great header past the goalkeeper!

As it stands Benfica are top of their group.

GOAL! AC Milan 3-0 RB Salzburg (Giroud, 57’)⚽️

21:18 , Michael Jones

57 mins: That should be that!

Rafael Leao drives the ball across the pitch looking for space to shoot. He doesn’t get any but carries it into the right side of the box before sliding a square pass into the middle.

There’s a deflection that drops the ball to Olivier Giroud to calmly turns it into the goal!

GOAL! Man City 1-1 Sevilla (Lewis, 52’)⚽️

21:12 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Manchester City are level thanks to 17-year-old Rico Lewis!

City win the ball back high up the pitch and Julian Alvarez slides a pass into the right side of the box. Lewis could cross but instead he goes for goal and smokes it into the back of the net!

Juventus 1-1 PSG

21:11 , Michael Jones

Kylian Mbappe goes on a driving run down the left side of the penalty area and carries the ball to the byline before winning a corner by kicking it straight at Federico Gatti.

The corner comes into the box but gets dealt with by Juve.

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

21:09 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Josip Sutalo has a shy at goal from a Dinamo corner but his effort comes straight to Edouard Mendy who clings onto the ball easily enough.

As long as this game remains 2-1 Dinamo have a chance of getting the win. Another goal for Chelsea could kill it off though.

GOAL! AC Milan 2-0 RB Salzburg (Krunic, 46’)⚽️

21:05 , Michael Jones

46 mins: Immediate breakthrough for AC Milan!

Ante Rebic carries the ball down the right wing and whips a cross into the middle of the penalty area. He picks out Olivier Giroud who pokes the ball across to Rade Krunic to leave the midfielder with an easy finish form close range.

Milan double their lead and look likely to reach the knockout stages now.

Second Half!

21:03 , Michael Jones

Some of the teams, including Chelsea, are heading back out for the second half.

Manchester City have work to do against Sevilla who currently lead at the Etihad but things are looking good for Graham Potter’s Blues who came from behind to lead 2-1 at half-time.

LaLiga president has no interest in meeting with European Super League executive

20:57 , Michael Jones

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has maintained his opposition to the failed European Super League and accused the company behind the project of trying to act “like lambs but they are in fact wolves”.

Tebas was in Lisbon on Wednesday for Web Summit, where new A22 Sports Management chief executive Bernd Reichart was also present.

Reichart was hired last month by the organisation behind the breakaway league that launched in April last year only to collapse in a matter of days following strong fan opposition.

Tebas told the PA news agency: “I am not going to meet with him. I have not been asked to meet with him and I also have no interest in meeting with him.”

LaLiga president has no interest in meeting with European Super League executive

Manuel Neuer: Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper reveals skin cancer surgery

20:53 , Michael Jones

Manuel Neuer has revealed that he was previously treated for skin cancer and had to undergo surgery.

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper revealed the news while launching a new skincare line with former top-ranked tennis player Angelique Kerber.

“We both have a very personal history when it comes to skin diseases,” the 36-year-old said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Angelique has sun-induced hyperpigmentation and in my case skin cancer on my face, which I’ve had to operate on three times.

“That’s why we have paid particular attention to ensuring that we no longer make any compromises when it comes to sun protection: Because I train outside all the time and also like to spend my free time in nature.”

Bayern and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reveals skin cancer surgery

Half-time!

20:49 , Michael Jones

Lots of goals around the Champions League as the 8pm kick offs reach half-time. 11 in total with some matches finely poised. Here’s how things stand at the break:

AC Milan 1-0 RB Salzburg

Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Benfica

FC Copenhagen 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Man City 0-1 Sevilla

Juventus 1-1 PSG

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

GOAL! FC Copenhagen 1-1 Borussia Dortmund (Haraldsson, 41’)⚽️

20:45 , Michael Jones

41 mins: What a goal this is!

Copenhagen win the ball on the halfway line and sweep up the left side of the pitch with Hakon Arnar Haraldsson taking the ball into the box. Viktor Claesson recovers it as he runs in behind the defender before pulling the ball back to Haraldsson who drops back on the underlap.

Haraldsson hits a first time shot and guides it beautifully past the goalkeeper to give Copenhagen their first goal in the Champions League!

GOAL! Juventus 1-1 PSG (Bonucci, 39’)⚽️

20:41 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Juventus have been dominating them game since PSG went in front and now they’ve got their reward!

A diagonal cross comes over to Joao Cuadrado on on the right side of the penalty area and he dives towards the ball before heading it over to the back post.

Gianluigi Donnarumma gets a hand to the ball but can only flap it to Leonardo Bonucci who pokes it into the back of the net!

GOAL! Man City 0-1 Sevilla (Rafa Mir, 31’)⚽️

20:34 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Manchester City are behind!

Sevilla win a corner that gets whipped expertly over to the far side of the penalty area where Rafa Mir is wide open. He has a free header and sends it back across goal where the ball hits the post and bounces over the line!

GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Zakaria, 30’)⚽️

20:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Denis Zakaria scores on debut!

Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling combine in a one-two on the right side of the pitch with Mount carrying the ball into the box.

He pulls it back to Kai Havertz who misses the ball but luckily for Chelsea the ball comes to Zakaria who smokes an effort into the goal from the front edge of the penalty area!

AC Milan 1-0 RB Salzburg

20:30 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Disallowed! Olivier Giroud thought he had a second. A shot comes in from range and gets spilled by Philipp Kohn allowing Giroud to pounce and tap it in from close range.

The offside flag goes up and after a quick VAR check the goal is chalked off!

GOAL! Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Benfica (Chery, 26’) ⚽️

20:28 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Maccabi Haifa are back on level terms. VAR gets involved to give the home side a penalty after Bah handles the ball inside his own penalty area.

Anthony Taylor is the referee and after a quick look at the monitor he points to the spot.

Tjaronn Chery steps up and smokes the spot kick into the net to equalise for the home side.

GOAL! FC Copenhagen 0-1 Borussia Dortmund (Hazard, 23’)⚽️

20:26 , Michael Jones

23 mins: The goals are flowing now. Thorgan Hazard sends the visitors ahead. Emre Can whips the ball over to the right wing wehre Felix Passlack gets it under control and shimmies past the left-back to carry the ball into the box.

His cross comes all the way over to Hazard who brings it down then belts a shot a goal. There’s a deflection but the ball lands in the back of the net.

Maccabi Haifa 0-1 Benfica (Ramos, 20’)⚽️

20:22 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Benfica open the scoring!

Alexander Bah recycles the ball from a defended corner and floats a cross back into the box towards Nicolas Otamendi. He nods the ball over to Goncalo Ramos who whips a header of his own past the goalkeeper to send Benfica ahead in Israel.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Sterling, 18’)⚽️

20:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Chelsea are level again!

Jorginho threads a fine pass into the right side of the penalty area and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang collects the ball before backheeling it into the path of Raheem Sterling.

Sterling checks to the left to avoid a tackle then guides a side-footed effort into the far bottom corner! Fabulous finish from Sterling.

GOAL! AC Milan 1-0 RB Salzburg (Giroud, 14’)⚽️

20:18 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Huge goal in Milan!

Sandro Tonali swings a corner into the middle of the box and Olivier Giroud falls away from his marker, gets a free header and nods it into the back of the net.

Milan take the lead and move a step closer to the knockout stages.

GOAL! Juventus 0-1 PSG (Mbappe, 13’)⚽️

20:16 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Lovely work from Kylian Mbappe!

PSG recover the ball high up the pitch and send it up to Mbappe who knocks it through the legs of Federico Gatti before shifting away from another tackle and nestling a right-footed shot into the far post.

The ball hits the upright and deflects into the back of the night.

Man City 0-0 Sevilla

20:14 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Manchester City are dominating possession at the Etihad stadium which is to be expected. Sergio Gomez weaves his way into the penalty area and hits the deck but City don’t get the penalty they’re after.

AC Milan 0-0 RB Salzburg

20:11 , Michael Jones

10 mins: As it stands Milan are heading through to the last-16 as they need just a point against RB Salzburg to finish second behind Chelsea.

Theo Hernandez has come closest for the home side by drilling a left-footed strike into the post during the first few minutes of the match.

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Petkovic, 7’)⚽️

20:09 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Dinamo Zagreb take the early lead at Stamford Bridge! The visitors work the ball across the pitch from left to right and give it to Sadegh Moharrami.

He has bags of time on the right wing to float a cross into the box. The dropping ball hits Cesar Azpilicueta on the back of the head and bounces over to Bruno Petkovic who nods it home from inside the six-yard box!

Juventus 0-0 PSG

20:07 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Juventus’ first real attack comes from the left wing as they beat the PSG midfield and break up the pitch. The ball comes to Arkadiusz Milik but his shot from the left side of the penalty area gets blocked.

Good chance for the home side.

Man City 0-0 Sevilla

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Cole Palmer has started in midfielde alongside Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan. That’s a change from his usual role as a centre-forward but he seems to be getting stuck into the game.

Palmer lets fly on an effort from range and drills his effort narrowly over the crossbar!

Kick off!

20:02 , Michael Jones

The final six games of the Champions League group stages get underway! Manchester City and Chelsea have both made significant changes and are giving their fringe players some game time.

Will the English sides finish with victories?

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

19:55 , Michael Jones

Mason Mount has been directly involved in more shots than any other Chelsea player in the Champions League this season (21 - 10 shots, 11 chances created).

The only other Premier League player who has had 10 or more shots and created 10 or more chances is Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

Man City vs Sevilla

19:52 , Michael Jones

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has only lost two of his 13 games against Sevilla as a manager (W9 D2), with his teams averaging 2.5 goals per game against them (33 in total).

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic

19:48 , Michael Jones

Celtic (2) and Rangers (0) only earned a combined two points in their Champions League groups this season. This is the lowest ever combined tally by sides from a single nation with more than one entrant in a season in the competition.

Man City’s style of play deserves Champions League success, says Sevilla boss

19:44 , Michael Jones

Veteran Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli believes Manchester City have long deserved to win the Champions League.

Sampaoli, newly-installed at the struggling Spanish club, will measure his side up against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League winners in their final Group G game of this year’s competition on Wednesday.

City, beaten finalists in 2021, have already secured their place in the last 16 for a 10th successive season and are among the favourites to finally claim the top prize.

“In the project of Guardiola I think City have made great achievements,” said former Argentina boss Sampaoli in his pre-match press conference at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City’s style of play deserves Champions League success, says Sevilla boss

Real Madrid and RB Leipzig reach last-16

19:39 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid and RB Leipzig were the two favourites to go through from Group F and managed to get the job done tonight. The Champions League action is well under way with six further matches still to come.

Here are the teams kicking off at 8pm:

AC Milan vs RB Salzburg

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica

FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund

Man City vs Sevilla

Juventus vs PSG

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

Full-time: Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic

19:35 , Michael Jones

90 mins: There’s no point in adding any time on and the referee blows up as soon as the clock ticks over to 90 minutes.

Real Madrid have blown Celtic away tonight and ensured that they win Group F. In the other early kick off RB Leipzig have won 4-0 away at Shakhtar Donetsk and they clinch the second qualifying spot in the group.

Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic

19:33 , Michael Jones

87 mins:

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

GOAL! Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic (Jota, 84’)⚽️

19:28 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Beautiful! Jota drives down the inside left channel and is brought down just outside of the Real Madrid penalty area.

He takes the resultant free kick himself and whips the ball up and over the wal with enough curl on it to keep it swerving away from Thibaut Courtois.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper gets his hand to the shot but he can’t keep it out and Celtic have themselves a consolation goal!

Shakhtar 0-4 RB Leipzig

19:26 , Michael Jones

82 mins: This should have been a close game as there was a chance that Shakhtar Donetsk could have made it into the knockout rounds if they won but Leipzig have blown them away.

The German side got off to a rocky start in the Champions League this year but they’ve recovered well and now have a place in the last-16.

Real Madrid 5-0 Celtic

19:21 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Celtic are still pushing to score. They win a corner that substitute Jota swings into the middle of the penalty area but Thibaut Courtois punches clear after shuffling off his line.

It’s been a tough night for the Scottish side.

Man City vs Sevilla line-ups

19:20 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gomez, Foden, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Sevilla XI: Bounou, Montiel, Carmona, Marcao, Rekik, Acuna, Gomez, Delaney, Rakitic, Isco, Rafa Mir

Our #UCL 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐗𝐈! 🔥



⚪️ 7️⃣ changes 🔄

🔴 Rekik returns from injury 💪

⚪️ Bono back in goal 🧤 pic.twitter.com/O2RfwzGc3J — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) November 2, 2022

GOAL! Shakhtar 0-4 RB Leipzig (Olmo, 68’)⚽️

19:18 , Michael Jones

68 mins: A short free kick from Emil Forsberg gives the ball to Kevin Kampl who spins away from a defender before sliding the ball across tot Dani Olmo who has just come on the pitch.

The Spanish playmaker’s effort from a tight angle takes a deflection on its way into the far corner of the net and Leipzig have a fourth.

GOAL! Real Madrid 5-0 Celtic (Valverde, 71’)⚽️

19:15 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Real Madrid have been incredible down the right hand side all night. Substitute Lucas Vazquez dribbles his way up towards the box before picking out Federico Valverde in space.

He shoots and sends the ball across to the far side of goal leaving Joe Hart no chance to stop it as the effort lands in the far bottom corner of the side netting.

GOAL! Shakhtar 0-3 RB Leipzig (Szoboszlai, 62’)⚽️

19:12 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Game over in this one too. Christopher Nkunku slips in Dominik Szoboszlai but the forward still has plenty to do as he carries the ball towards goal.

He take is around the goalkeeper,Trubin, before firing into the open goal.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb line-ups

19:08 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Sterling, Zakaria, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Aubameyang, Havertz

Dinamo Zagreb XI: Livakovic, Rsitovski, Sutalo, Peric, Misic, Moharrami, Ivanusec, Ademi, Ljubicic, Petkovic, Orsic

GOAL! Real Madrid 4-0 Celtic (Vinicius Jr, 61’)⚽️

19:05 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Celtic are looking ragged now and cannot keep up with the tempo being set by Real Madrid. Federico Valverde is played into the right wing and he brings the ball alongside the box before squaring one into the penalty area.

Vinicius Junior sprints in front of his marker, meets the ball and taps it home from inside the six-yard box. As cool as you like.

Shakhtar 0-2 RB Leipzig

19:02 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Lassina Traore thought he’d won a penalty for Shakhtar as he drives into the box and is taken out by Josko Gvardiol. VAR gets involved though and a penalty is denied as Traore was in an offside position when he started his run towards the area as the ball was played up to him.

Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic

18:59 , Michael Jones

54 mins: This game won’t end 3-0. Real Madrid look hungry for more goals and Asensio draws Hart into another low save. Celtic tend to run out of steam in the final half an hour of Champions League games so Madrid could rack up a big tally tonight.

GOAL! Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic (Asensio, 51’)⚽️

18:55 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Game over at the Bernabeu!

Real Madrid move the ball quickly across the pitch before sending it out to Dani Carvajal making an overlapping run down the right wing. He cuts the ball back into the middle of the box where Marco Asensio arrives and guides a first time effort into the back of the net!

GOAL! Shakhtar 0-2 RB Leipzig (Andre Silva, 50’)⚽️

18:54 , Michael Jones

50 mins: It looks as though Leipzig are going through to the knockout rounds! Andre Silva has given the visitors a second just after the restart in a strange manner but Leipzig double their lead and look set to finish second in Group F.

Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:51 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Kyogo Furuhashi is shown a yellow card for leaving a bit too much on Eder Militao as the two men tussle to control the ball on the edge of the Real Madrid penalty area.

Militao takes a knock to the face and Kyogo goes in the book. Free kick Real.

Second half: Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:49 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Celtic get the match back underway at the Bernabeu. Can the Scottish champions find a way back into this game?

HT Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:45 , Michael Jones

20:47 - Celtic conceded two penalty goals after 20 minutes and 47 seconds against Real Madrid, the earliest a side has ever let in two penalties in the @ChampionsLeague. Celtic missed a penalty themselves in the 35th minute. Gifts.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips ‘likely’ to be fit for World Cup, Pep Guardiola believes

18:42 , Michael Jones

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes it is “likely” injured England pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips will be fit before the World Cup.

Right-back Walker has been out since suffering an abdominal injury in the derby against Manchester United a month ago while midfielder Phillips underwent shoulder surgery in September.

Neither are yet ready to return but, despite the tournament in Qatar beginning in just over three weeks, Guardiola thinks they both still have time.

The City manager said: “It’s likely, from the way they recover. From what I hear in the dressing room, it is likely they can be ready. You don’t play a World Cup every week.”

Pep Guardiola expects Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be fit for World Cup

Armando Broja confident Chelsea will 'bounce back' from Brighton defeat

18:38 , Michael Jones

Chelsea forward Armando Broja is confident his side will “bounce back” from their 4-1 loss to Brighton.

“It was a bad defeat, we’re gonna bounce back from it, we’re gonna dust ourselves off and we’re gonna go again,” the footballer said. Broja said the team is looking ahead to the Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, 2 November.

The Premier League game at Amex Stadium saw Graham Potter suffer his first loss as Chelsea head coach.

Armando Broja confident Chelsea will 'bounce back' from Brighton defeat

HT Shakhtar 0-1 RB Leipzig

18:34 , Michael Jones

Christopher Nkunku’s strike is the difference between the two teams in the other Group F early kick off as RB Leipzig have a slender lead at half-time.

As it stands they’re joining Real Madrid in the next round.

Half-time: Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:33 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Everything is going Real Madrid’s way in Spain. They’ve been awarded two penalties that Luka Modric and Rodrygo slotted away before Thibaut Courtois denied Josip Juranovic who took a spot kick for Celtic.

Los Blancos go into the break with a comfortable lead.

Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:31 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Asensio slips the ball into the box for Valverde’s run from midfield. He collects the ball and cuts it back but Jenz gets in the way and turns the ball behind for a corner to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:26 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Toni Kroos floats the ball over to Vinicuis Junior on the left side of the pitch and he weaves into the penalty area before a lovely bit of skill flicks the ball over to the head of Josip Juranovic.

The defender recovers well and blocks Vinicius from recovering the ball so the Real winger goes down looking for another penalty. He doesn’t get one this time.

SAVED! Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:21 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Josip Juranovic is the penalty taker for Celtic and he goes for power over placement. The defender smokes the free kick over to Thibaut Courtois’ right but the big Real Madrid goalkeeper leaps across and pushes it wide with his left hand!

Penalty to Celtic!

18:20 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

33 mins: Liel Abada receives the ball on the right side of the pitch and carries it into the box. He’s looking for the square pass as Ferland Mendy comes sliding in.

The defender mistimes his tackle, doesn’t get any of the ball and takes out the Celtic forward. Chance to get one back here for the Scots.

Shakhtar 0-1 RB Leipzig

18:18 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Trubin is called into action once more to deny Forsberg this time as Shakhtar are attempting to weather an RB Leipzig storm.

They do well to then transition quickly up the pitch but winger Ivan Petriak fizzes an effort wide of goal.

Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:13 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Save! Celtic burst forward on a counter-attack with Reo Hatate carrying the ball up the pitch. He slides it across to Daizen Maeda who puts Kyogo Furuhashi into the right side of the box.

The forward blasts an effort at goal but hits it at a nice height for Thibaut Courtois to get two hands to the ball and the goalkeeper palms it away. Better from Celtic though.

Shakhtar 0-1 RB Leipzig

18:11 , Michael Jones

24 mins: RB Leipzig have been dealt a blow as Timo Werner - who had started the match against Shakhtar brightly - has had to be taken off after pulling up following a simple pass. It looks as though he’s tweaked a muscle and can’t play on.

Emil Forsberg is on to replace him for the visitors.

GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic (Rodrygo, 21’)⚽️

18:08 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Rodrygo won the penalty and now he’s going to take it. Joe Hart dives to the left this time but the striker goes to the goalkeeper’s right.

He lifts it into the roof of the net and doubles Real’s lead!

Penalty to Real Madrid!

18:07 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid 1-0 Celtic

20 mins: A second penalty for Real Madrid after Matt O’Riley is punished for a handball to stop a shot from Rodrygo. VAR told the referee to head over to the pitch side monitor and after a look at the replays she changes her initial decision and awards another penalty to the home side.

Real Madrid 1-0 Celtic

18:06 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Save! What a ball this is from Luka Modric.

He slides a pass over to the right side where Marco Asensio knocks the ball past the Celtic back line before driving into the box. He curls a cross over to the back post where Rodrygo arrives and belts a shot at goal only for Joe Hart to get across and keep it out!

Real Madrid 1-0 Celtic

18:02 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Real Madrid are starting to fully control the match now. That goal has settled them down and they’re making things tricky for Celtic.

Marco Asensio laces a square pass over to Federico Valverde from the right wing and the midfielder takes a touch to control the ball before smoking an effort wide of the left-hand post from outside the box.

GOAL! Shakhtar 0-1 RB Leipzig (Nkunku, 10’)⚽️

17:59 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Advantage RB Leipzig! Georgiy Sudakov stumbles in midfield and the ball rolls loose to Christopher Nkunku who strides forward before laying the ball off to Timo Werner.

Werner’s effort doesn’t beat Trubin but the rebound comes back to Nkunku who slots it home.

Shakhtar 0-0 RB Leipzig

17:55 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Over in the other Group F match of the evening RB Leipzig have started strongly with Timo Werner getting a couple of early sights on goal.

Werner’s second effort is the best of them and he draws a sharp save out of Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Celtic (Modric, 6’)⚽️

17:53 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Luka Modric sends Joe Hart diving the wrong way and Real Madrid take the early lead against Celtic! Lots of work to do for the Scottish side now.

Penalty to Real Madrid!

17:52 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid 0-0 Celtic

5 mins: A through ball sends Rodrygo into the box and he keeps the ball alive at the byline before fizzing a shot at goal from a tight angle and forcing Joe Hart to make a decent save.

The ball rebounds out to Federico Valverde who leaps up and hammers a shot into the ground. Mortiz Jenz blocks it but he sticks out his right arm and handles the ball. It’s a clear handball and the referee wastes no time in pointing to the spot.

Real Madrid 0-0 Celtic

17:48 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Aaron Mooy intercepts an aerial pass in midfield and kicks Celtic into gear to move up the pitch. He slides a pass out to Josip Juranovic on the right wing but the full-back’s cross is hooked straight out of play.

Bright start from Celtic though. They’ll want to start quickly and if they can get a goal Real Madrid may start to get rattled, however unlikely that may be.

Kick off: Real Madrid 0-0 Celtic

17:46 , Michael Jones

Here we go then. Eight Champions League matches take place tonight with the first two getting underway at 5.45pm.

We’ll be primarily following the action from Real Madrid vs Celtic but there is also the crucial clash between Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig getting started at the same time. The winner of that game is guaranteed a spot in the last-16 and we’ll bring you all the goals as they go in.

Los Blancos get the ball rolling in Spain.

Real Madrid vs Celtic

17:41 , Michael Jones

The players head out onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernbeu. Real Madrid are determined to win this one and finish top of the group but Celtic will create chances for themselves.

Fingers crossed that there are plenty of goals. Kick off is next...

‘We’re motivated to finish top'

17:40 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos, says that his team want to scure their spot at the top of Group F and to do so they need to defeat Celtic at the Bernabeu tonight.

"We’re very motivated to finish top of the group. That’s always our aim. That’s normal here.” said Kroos, “We have the team to do it.

“We’re motivated to win tomorrow. We need to play well, as is always the case in the Champions League, but I’m very positive that we can do it."

Real’s star striker?

17:36 , Michael Jones

Since the start of last season, no player has been involved in more open play sequences that have ended in a shot (121) or a goal (20) in the Champions League than Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

He’s starting against Celtic tonight so expect more carnage from the young striker.

(REUTERS)

Wasted opportunities

17:32 , Michael Jones

Celtic have scored just three goals from 69 shots in the Champions League this season, with a shot conversion rate of 4.4%. Based on the quality of their chances, they would have been expected to have scored seven goals (7.2 xG).

The epitome of that is Matt O’Riley as no player has had more shots without scoring in the Champions League this season (14).

Indeed, the midfielder has had more attempts than any other player for the Scottish side this term.

(REUTERS)

Rangers end dismal Champions League campaign with unwanted record after Ajax defeat

17:28 , Michael Jones

Rangers were left with an unwanted Champions League group stage record after a 3-1 defeat to Ajax at Ibrox.

On another damaging Euro night for the Light Blues, Steven Berghuis put the Dutch visitors head in the fourth minute before Mohammed Kudus added a second in the 29th minute with the home side, admittedly stricken by injury and suspension, again looking well short at the elite level.

Gers skipper James Tavernier scored a late penalty but substitute Francisco Conceicao soon restored the visitors’ two-goal lead.

It meant that – after six Group A defeats out of six – the Govan side have a goal difference of -20, the worst-ever performance in a group stage, beating Dinamo Zagreb who lost all six games and finished on -19 in 2011-12.

Rangers end dismal Champions League campaign with unwanted record after Ajax defeat

‘We’ve had our moments'

17:24 , Michael Jones

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou doesn’t seem to regret the way his team’s Champions League campaign has gone but he understands that improvements need to be made to get the Hoops up to a level where they can compete with the best teams in Europe.

"The whole Champions League campaign has been a great process for us.” he said, “Understanding what we can bring to these games and where we need to keep improving.

"Every game we’ve had our moments and when we’ve had our moments we haven’t taken them. Mostly they’ve come when we’ve played our football, but we also know when the opposition have their moments they can punish you.

“Everyone at our clubs is really proud to be here playing against one of the world’s greatest teams. Hopefully the game will be memorable for everyone, including our supporters.”

Fortress Bernabeu

17:20 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid have only failed to win one of their 11 home games in the Champions League group stage under Carlo Ancelotti (1-2 vs Sheriff Tiraspol in September 2021), with the other 10 all ending in victory.

They have scored 29 goals across these 11 matches, at an average of 2.6 per game

Chelsea will not ease off in Champions League, Graham Potter insists

17:16 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter insisted Chelsea will not field a team of youngsters “for the sake of it” but will focus on being competitive when they take on Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chelsea secured their place in the competition’s knockout stages with a 2-1 away victory at Red Bull Salzburg on October 25.

The Blues recovered after a poor start in Group E after an initial return of just one point in their first two games, with Potter appointed just three days following the club’s 1-0 away defeat in Zagreb on September 6 which triggered the sacking of previous manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, despite Chelsea’s group qualification being confirmed, Potter insisted they will remain competitive for the fixture at Stamford Bridge – where a win for Dinamo could earn them third place and qualification for the Europa League knock-out stages.

Chelsea will not ease off in Champions League, Graham Potter insists

Can Celtic win tonight?

17:11 , Michael Jones

Celtic are winless in this season’s Champions League, drawing two and losing three of their five matches. Only once have they failed to win a single game during a campaign (D3 L3), doing so in 2016/17 under Brendan Rodgers.

(AFP via Getty Images)

‘It will be an open game’ says Ancelotti

17:06 , Michael Jones

Carlo Ancelotti has named a pretty strong Real Madrid side for tonight’s final Champions League group game tie against Celtic as he expects an open and difficult match against the Scottish champions.

“Celtic are not going to change their identity.” said the Real boss, “They’re going to come here to play their football with intensity, with passion, with quality. We expect this. It will be an open game.

"I have a lot of respect for this team. I think for the quality they have they could do better in this group, but they were very close to having a result [against us in Glasgow]."

