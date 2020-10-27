Champions League LIVE! Latest team news and Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern fixture build-up tonight

Champions League football is back again this week for matchday two drama.
With the first three matchdays being squeezed across three weeks due to a shortened 2020/21 season, there is little respite as clubs aim to make an immediate impact in Europe.
Tuesday kicks off with Liverpool seeking to make it two wins out of two as they host Midtjylland, while Manchester City are at Marseille.
Real Madrid must bounce back vs Borussia Monchengladbach, holders Bayern Munich are in Moscow to face Lokomotiv, while the likes of Atletico Madrid, Ajax and Inter Milan are also all in action.
- 1755 | Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan
- 2000 | Marseille vs Man City, Liverpool vs Midtjylland, Gladbach vs Real Madrid, Atletico vs Salzburg, FC Porto vs Olympiacos, Atalanta vs Ajax
Follow all of tonight's action as it happens LIVE!
Champions League 2020/21 group stage results and standings
Champions League | Group A
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|RB Salzburg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Atletico Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
Matchday one
- Salzburg 2-2 Lokomotiv
- Bayern 4-0 Atletico
Matchday two
- Lokomotiv vs Bayern
- Atletico vs Salzburg
Champions League | Group B
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Inter Milan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Real Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Matchday one
- Real 2-3 Shakhtar
- Inter 2-2 Gladbach
Matchday two
- Shakhtar vs Inter
- Gladbach vs Real
Champions League | Group C
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Olympiacos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Marseille
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|FC Porto
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Matchday one
- Man City 3-1 Porto
- Olympiacos 1-0 Marseille
Matchday two
- Porto vs Olympiacos
- Marseille vs Man City
Champions League | Group D
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atalanta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Ajax
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Midtylland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
Matchday one
- Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
- Midtylland 0-4 Atalanta
Matchday two
- Atalanta vs Ajax
- Liverpool vs Midtjylland
Champions League | Group E
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Krasnodar
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rennes
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Sevilla
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
Matchday one
- Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar
- Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla
Matchday two
- Krasnodar vs Chelsea
- Sevilla vs Rennes
Champions League | Group F
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lazio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Club Brugge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Zenit St Petersburg
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Dortmund
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Matchday one
- Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge
- Lazio 3-1 Dortmund
Matchday two
- Club Brugge vs Lazio
- Dortmund vs Zenit
Champions League | Group G
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Juventus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Dynamo Kyiv
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|4
|Ferencvarosi
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
Matchday one
- Dynamo 0-2 Juventus
- Barcelona 5-1 Ferencvarosi
Matchday two
- Juventus vs Barcelona
- Ferencvarosi vs Dynamo
Champions League | Group H
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Leipzig
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Manchester United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Matchday one
- PSG 1-2 Man United
- Leipzig 2-0 Istanbul
Matchday two
- Man United vs Leipzig
- Istanbul vs PSG
