Champions League LIVE! Latest team news and Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern fixture build-up tonight

Champions League football is back again this week for matchday two drama.

With the first three matchdays being squeezed across three weeks due to a shortened 2020/21 season, there is little respite as clubs aim to make an immediate impact in Europe.

Tuesday kicks off with Liverpool seeking to make it two wins out of two as they host Midtjylland, while Manchester City are at Marseille.

Real Madrid must bounce back vs Borussia Monchengladbach, holders Bayern Munich are in Moscow to face Lokomotiv, while the likes of Atletico Madrid, Ajax and Inter Milan are also all in action.

1755 | Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan

2000 | Marseille vs Man City, Liverpool vs Midtjylland, Gladbach vs Real Madrid, Atletico vs Salzburg, FC Porto vs Olympiacos, Atalanta vs Ajax

Follow all of tonight's action as it happens LIVE!

Champions League 2020/21 group stage results and standings

Champions League | Group A

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 4 3 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 RB Salzburg 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Atletico Madrid 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Matchday one

Salzburg 2-2 Lokomotiv

Bayern 4-0 Atletico

Matchday two

Lokomotiv vs Bayern

Atletico vs Salzburg

Champions League | Group B

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 1 0 0 1 3 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Inter Milan 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Real Madrid 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Matchday one

Real 2-3 Shakhtar

Inter 2-2 Gladbach

Matchday two

Shakhtar vs Inter

Gladbach vs Real

Champions League | Group C

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Olympiacos 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Marseille 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 FC Porto 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Matchday one

Man City 3-1 Porto

Olympiacos 1-0 Marseille

Matchday two

Porto vs Olympiacos

Marseille vs Man City

Champions League | Group D

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Atalanta 1 1 0 0 4 3 2 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Ajax 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Midtylland 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Matchday one

Ajax 0-1 Liverpool

Midtylland 0-4 Atalanta

Matchday two

Atalanta vs Ajax

Liverpool vs Midtjylland

Champions League | Group E

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Krasnodar 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Rennes 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Sevilla 1 0 1 0 0 1

Matchday one

Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla

Matchday two

Krasnodar vs Chelsea

Sevilla vs Rennes

Champions League | Group F

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Lazio 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Club Brugge 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Zenit St Petersburg 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Dortmund 1 1 0 1 -2 0

Matchday one

Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge

Lazio 3-1 Dortmund

Matchday two

Club Brugge vs Lazio

Dortmund vs Zenit

Champions League | Group G

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 4 3 2 Juventus 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Dynamo Kyiv 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Ferencvarosi 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Matchday one

Dynamo 0-2 Juventus

Barcelona 5-1 Ferencvarosi

Matchday two

Juventus vs Barcelona

Ferencvarosi vs Dynamo

Champions League | Group H

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 RB Leipzig 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Matchday one

PSG 1-2 Man United

Leipzig 2-0 Istanbul

Matchday two

Man United vs Leipzig

Istanbul vs PSG

Follow the action with Standard Sport!