Champions League LIVE! Latest team news and Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern fixture build-up tonight

ALEX YOUNG
AFP via Getty Images

Champions League football is back again this week for matchday two drama.

With the first three matchdays being squeezed across three weeks due to a shortened 2020/21 season, there is little respite as clubs aim to make an immediate impact in Europe.

Tuesday kicks off with Liverpool seeking to make it two wins out of two as they host Midtjylland, while Manchester City are at Marseille.

Real Madrid must bounce back vs Borussia Monchengladbach, holders Bayern Munich are in Moscow to face Lokomotiv, while the likes of Atletico Madrid, Ajax and Inter Milan are also all in action.

  • 1755 | Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan
  • 2000 | Marseille vs Man City, Liverpool vs Midtjylland, Gladbach vs Real Madrid, Atletico vs Salzburg, FC Porto vs Olympiacos, Atalanta vs Ajax

Follow all of tonight's action as it happens LIVE!

Champions League 2020/21 group stage results and standings

Champions League | Group A

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 4 3
2 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 0 1 0 0 1
3 RB Salzburg 1 0 1 0 0 1
4 Atletico Madrid 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Matchday one

  • Salzburg 2-2 Lokomotiv
  • Bayern 4-0 Atletico

Matchday two

  • Lokomotiv vs Bayern
  • Atletico vs Salzburg

Champions League | Group B

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 1 0 0 1 3
2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1 0 1 0 0 1
3 Inter Milan 1 0 1 0 0 1
4 Real Madrid 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Matchday one

  • Real 2-3 Shakhtar
  • Inter 2-2 Gladbach

Matchday two

  • Shakhtar vs Inter
  • Gladbach vs Real

Champions League | Group C

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 3
2 Olympiacos 1 1 0 0 1 3
3 Marseille 1 0 0 1 -1 0
4 FC Porto 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Matchday one

  • Man City 3-1 Porto
  • Olympiacos 1-0 Marseille

Matchday two

  • Porto vs Olympiacos
  • Marseille vs Man City

Champions League | Group D

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Atalanta 1 1 0 0 4 3
2 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 3
3 Ajax 1 0 0 1 -1 0
4 Midtylland 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Matchday one

  • Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
  • Midtylland 0-4 Atalanta

Matchday two

  • Atalanta vs Ajax
  • Liverpool vs Midtjylland

Champions League | Group E

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0 1
2 Krasnodar 1 0 1 0 0 1
3 Rennes 1 0 1 0 0 1
4 Sevilla 1 0 1 0 0 1

Matchday one

  • Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar
  • Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla

Matchday two

  • Krasnodar vs Chelsea
  • Sevilla vs Rennes

Champions League | Group F

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Lazio 1 1 0 0 2 3
2 Club Brugge 1 1 0 0 1 3
3 Zenit St Petersburg 1 0 0 1 -1 0
4 Dortmund 1 1 0 1 -2 0

Matchday one

  • Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge
  • Lazio 3-1 Dortmund

Matchday two

  • Club Brugge vs Lazio
  • Dortmund vs Zenit

Champions League | Group G

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 4 3
2 Juventus 1 1 0 0 2 3
3 Dynamo Kyiv 1 0 0 1 -2 0
4 Ferencvarosi 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Matchday one

  • Dynamo 0-2 Juventus
  • Barcelona 5-1 Ferencvarosi

Matchday two

  • Juventus vs Barcelona
  • Ferencvarosi vs Dynamo

Champions League | Group H

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 RB Leipzig 1 1 0 0 2 3
2 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1 3
3 Paris Saint-Germain 1 0 0 1 -1 0
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Matchday one

  • PSG 1-2 Man United
  • Leipzig 2-0 Istanbul

Matchday two

  • Man United vs Leipzig
  • Istanbul vs PSG

Follow the action with Standard Sport!