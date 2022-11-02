Champions League LIVE: Latest goals and updates as Real Madrid lead ahead of Chelsea and Man City games

The Champions League group stages comes to a close this evening with Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid all secure with places in the knockout rounds. However, there are still some crucial matches taking place with AC Milan and RB Salzburg fighting it out for the final qualifying spot in Group E as well as Benfica attempting to nick top spot in Group H off PSG, not to mention places in the Europa League to fight for.

Manchester City are hoping to remain unbeaten in their group and will look to end their group stages with a victory over Sevilla following consecutive draws to FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund. Pep Guardiola is expected to make a hole heap of changes and rest his key players ahead of the weekend Premier League fixtures. Graham Potter should do something similar for his Chelsea side who have already clinched the top spot in Group E.

Celtic, meanwhile, are chasing a first victory in the Champions League this year but travel to the Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid. A shock victory in Spain would end their lacklustre campaign on a high note.

Follow all the action, goal updates, and major incidents from across the Champions League tonight:

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Rodryo

Celtic XI: Hart, Juranovic, Starfelt, Jenz, Taylor, Mooy, O’Riley, Hatate, Maeda, Furuhashi, Abada

GOAL! Shakhtar 0-3 RB Leipzig (Szoboszlai, 62’)⚽️

19:12 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Game over in this one too. Christopher Nkunku slips in Dominik Szoboszlai but the forward still has plenty to do as he carries the ball towards goal.

He take is around the goalkeeper,Trubin, before firing into the open goal.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb line-ups

19:08 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Sterling, Zakaria, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Aubameyang, Havertz

Dinamo Zagreb XI: Livakovic, Rsitovski, Sutalo, Peric, Misic, Moharrami, Ivanusec, Ademi, Ljubicic, Petkovic, Orsic

GOAL! Real Madrid 4-0 Celtic (Vinicius Jr, 61’)⚽️

19:05 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Celtic are looking ragged now and cannot keep up with the tempo being set by Real Madrid. Federico Valverde is played into the right wing and he brings the ball alongside the box before squaring one into the penalty area.

Vinicius Junior sprints in front of his marker, meets the ball and taps it home from inside the six-yard box. As cool as you like.

Shakhtar 0-2 RB Leipzig

19:02 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Lassina Traore thought he’d won a penalty for Shakhtar as he drives into the box and is taken out by Josko Gvardiol. VAR gets involved though and a penalty is denied as Traore was in an offside position when he started his run towards the area as the ball was played up to him.

Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic

18:59 , Michael Jones

54 mins: This game won’t end 3-0. Real Madrid look hungry for more goals and Asensio draws Hart into another low save. Celtic tend to run out of steam in the final half an hour of Champions League games so Madrid could rack up a big tally tonight.

GOAL! Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic (Asensio, 51’)⚽️

18:55 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Game over at the Bernabeu!

Real Madrid move the ball quickly across the pitch before sending it out to Dani Carvajal making an overlapping run down the right wing. He cuts the ball back into the middle of the box where Marco Asensio arrives and guides a first time effort into the back of the net!

GOAL! Shakhtar 0-2 RB Leipzig (Andre Silva, 50’)⚽️

18:54 , Michael Jones

50 mins: It looks as though Leipzig are going through to the knockout rounds! Andre Silva has given the visitors a second just after the restart in a strange manner but Leipzig double their lead and look set to finish second in Group F.

Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:51 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Kyogo Furuhashi is shown a yellow card for leaving a bit too much on Eder Militao as the two men tussle to control the ball on the edge of the Real Madrid penalty area.

Militao takes a knock to the face and Kyogo goes in the book. Free kick Real.

Second half: Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:49 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Celtic get the match back underway at the Bernabeu. Can the Scottish champions find a way back into this game?

HT Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:45 , Michael Jones

20:47 - Celtic conceded two penalty goals after 20 minutes and 47 seconds against Real Madrid, the earliest a side has ever let in two penalties in the @ChampionsLeague. Celtic missed a penalty themselves in the 35th minute. Gifts. pic.twitter.com/A0KAz3xL3h — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2022

HT Shakhtar 0-1 RB Leipzig

18:34 , Michael Jones

Christopher Nkunku’s strike is the difference between the two teams in the other Group F early kick off as RB Leipzig have a slender lead at half-time.

As it stands they’re joining Real Madrid in the next round.

Half-time: Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:33 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Everything is going Real Madrid’s way in Spain. They’ve been awarded two penalties that Luka Modric and Rodrygo slotted away before Thibaut Courtois denied Josip Juranovic who took a spot kick for Celtic.

Los Blancos go into the break with a comfortable lead.

Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:31 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Asensio slips the ball into the box for Valverde’s run from midfield. He collects the ball and cuts it back but Jenz gets in the way and turns the ball behind for a corner to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:26 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Toni Kroos floats the ball over to Vinicuis Junior on the left side of the pitch and he weaves into the penalty area before a lovely bit of skill flicks the ball over to the head of Josip Juranovic.

The defender recovers well and blocks Vinicius from recovering the ball so the Real winger goes down looking for another penalty. He doesn’t get one this time.

SAVED! Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:21 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Josip Juranovic is the penalty taker for Celtic and he goes for power over placement. The defender smokes the free kick over to Thibaut Courtois’ right but the big Real Madrid goalkeeper leaps across and pushes it wide with his left hand!

Penalty to Celtic!

18:20 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

33 mins: Liel Abada receives the ball on the right side of the pitch and carries it into the box. He’s looking for the square pass as Ferland Mendy comes sliding in.

The defender mistimes his tackle, doesn’t get any of the ball and takes out the Celtic forward. Chance to get one back here for the Scots.

Shakhtar 0-1 RB Leipzig

18:18 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Trubin is called into action once more to deny Forsberg this time as Shakhtar are attempting to weather an RB Leipzig storm.

They do well to then transition quickly up the pitch but winger Ivan Petriak fizzes an effort wide of goal.

Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

18:13 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Save! Celtic burst forward on a counter-attack with Reo Hatate carrying the ball up the pitch. He slides it across to Daizen Maeda who puts Kyogo Furuhashi into the right side of the box.

The forward blasts an effort at goal but hits it at a nice height for Thibaut Courtois to get two hands to the ball and the goalkeeper palms it away. Better from Celtic though.

Shakhtar 0-1 RB Leipzig

18:11 , Michael Jones

24 mins: RB Leipzig have been dealt a blow as Timo Werner - who had started the match against Shakhtar brightly - has had to be taken off after pulling up following a simple pass. It looks as though he’s tweaked a muscle and can’t play on.

Emil Forsberg is on to replace him for the visitors.

GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic (Rodrygo, 21’)⚽️

18:08 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Rodrygo won the penalty and now he’s going to take it. Joe Hart dives to the left this time but the striker goes to the goalkeeper’s right.

He lifts it into the roof of the net and doubles Real’s lead!

Penalty to Real Madrid!

18:07 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid 1-0 Celtic

20 mins: A second penalty for Real Madrid after Matt O’Riley is punished for a handball to stop a shot from Rodrygo. VAR told the referee to head over to the pitch side monitor and after a look at the replays she changes her initial decision and awards another penalty to the home side.

Real Madrid 1-0 Celtic

18:06 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Save! What a ball this is from Luka Modric.

He slides a pass over to the right side where Marco Asensio knocks the ball past the Celtic back line before driving into the box. He curls a cross over to the back post where Rodrygo arrives and belts a shot at goal only for Joe Hart to get across and keep it out!

Real Madrid 1-0 Celtic

18:02 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Real Madrid are starting to fully control the match now. That goal has settled them down and they’re making things tricky for Celtic.

Marco Asensio laces a square pass over to Federico Valverde from the right wing and the midfielder takes a touch to control the ball before smoking an effort wide of the left-hand post from outside the box.

GOAL! Shakhtar 0-1 RB Leipzig (Nkunku, 10’)⚽️

17:59 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Advantage RB Leipzig! Georgiy Sudakov stumbles in midfield and the ball rolls loose to Christopher Nkunku who strides forward before laying the ball off to Timo Werner.

Werner’s effort doesn’t beat Trubin but the rebound comes back to Nkunku who slots it home.

Shakhtar 0-0 RB Leipzig

17:55 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Over in the other Group F match of the evening RB Leipzig have started strongly with Timo Werner getting a couple of early sights on goal.

Werner’s second effort is the best of them and he draws a sharp save out of Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Celtic (Modric, 6’)⚽️

17:53 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Luka Modric sends Joe Hart diving the wrong way and Real Madrid take the early lead against Celtic! Lots of work to do for the Scottish side now.

Penalty to Real Madrid!

17:52 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid 0-0 Celtic

5 mins: A through ball sends Rodrygo into the box and he keeps the ball alive at the byline before fizzing a shot at goal from a tight angle and forcing Joe Hart to make a decent save.

The ball rebounds out to Federico Valverde who leaps up and hammers a shot into the ground. Mortiz Jenz blocks it but he sticks out his right arm and handles the ball. It’s a clear handball and the referee wastes no time in pointing to the spot.

Real Madrid 0-0 Celtic

17:48 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Aaron Mooy intercepts an aerial pass in midfield and kicks Celtic into gear to move up the pitch. He slides a pass out to Josip Juranovic on the right wing but the full-back’s cross is hooked straight out of play.

Bright start from Celtic though. They’ll want to start quickly and if they can get a goal Real Madrid may start to get rattled, however unlikely that may be.

Kick off: Real Madrid 0-0 Celtic

17:46 , Michael Jones

Here we go then. Eight Champions League matches take place tonight with the first two getting underway at 5.45pm.

We’ll be primarily following the action from Real Madrid vs Celtic but there is also the crucial clash between Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig getting started at the same time. The winner of that game is guaranteed a spot in the last-16 and we’ll bring you all the goals as they go in.

Los Blancos get the ball rolling in Spain.

Real Madrid vs Celtic

17:41 , Michael Jones

The players head out onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernbeu. Real Madrid are determined to win this one and finish top of the group but Celtic will create chances for themselves.

Fingers crossed that there are plenty of goals. Kick off is next...

‘We’re motivated to finish top'

17:40 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos, says that his team want to scure their spot at the top of Group F and to do so they need to defeat Celtic at the Bernabeu tonight.

"We’re very motivated to finish top of the group. That’s always our aim. That’s normal here.” said Kroos, “We have the team to do it.

“We’re motivated to win tomorrow. We need to play well, as is always the case in the Champions League, but I’m very positive that we can do it."

Real’s star striker?

17:36 , Michael Jones

Since the start of last season, no player has been involved in more open play sequences that have ended in a shot (121) or a goal (20) in the Champions League than Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

He’s starting against Celtic tonight so expect more carnage from the young striker.

Wasted opportunities

17:32 , Michael Jones

Celtic have scored just three goals from 69 shots in the Champions League this season, with a shot conversion rate of 4.4%. Based on the quality of their chances, they would have been expected to have scored seven goals (7.2 xG).

The epitome of that is Matt O’Riley as no player has had more shots without scoring in the Champions League this season (14).

Indeed, the midfielder has had more attempts than any other player for the Scottish side this term.

‘We’ve had our moments'

17:24 , Michael Jones

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou doesn’t seem to regret the way his team’s Champions League campaign has gone but he understands that improvements need to be made to get the Hoops up to a level where they can compete with the best teams in Europe.

"The whole Champions League campaign has been a great process for us.” he said, “Understanding what we can bring to these games and where we need to keep improving.

"Every game we’ve had our moments and when we’ve had our moments we haven’t taken them. Mostly they’ve come when we’ve played our football, but we also know when the opposition have their moments they can punish you.

“Everyone at our clubs is really proud to be here playing against one of the world’s greatest teams. Hopefully the game will be memorable for everyone, including our supporters.”

Fortress Bernabeu

17:20 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid have only failed to win one of their 11 home games in the Champions League group stage under Carlo Ancelotti (1-2 vs Sheriff Tiraspol in September 2021), with the other 10 all ending in victory.

They have scored 29 goals across these 11 matches, at an average of 2.6 per game

Can Celtic win tonight?

17:11 , Michael Jones

Celtic are winless in this season’s Champions League, drawing two and losing three of their five matches. Only once have they failed to win a single game during a campaign (D3 L3), doing so in 2016/17 under Brendan Rodgers.

‘It will be an open game’ says Ancelotti

17:06 , Michael Jones

Carlo Ancelotti has named a pretty strong Real Madrid side for tonight’s final Champions League group game tie against Celtic as he expects an open and difficult match against the Scottish champions.

“Celtic are not going to change their identity.” said the Real boss, “They’re going to come here to play their football with intensity, with passion, with quality. We expect this. It will be an open game.

"I have a lot of respect for this team. I think for the quality they have they could do better in this group, but they were very close to having a result [against us in Glasgow]."

Another defeat for Madrid?

16:56 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid’s defeat against RB Leipzig last time out was their first of the 2022/23 campaign across all competitions, having gone unbeaten in their first 16 matches of the season with 14 wins and just two draws.

The 3-2 defeat was the first time Ancelotti’s side had conceded more than once in a single match this term.

Manchester City vs Sevilla early team news and predicted line-ups

16:51 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are still without their two England internationals Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who face a race to be fit for the World Cup. Erling Haaland is a doubt after missing the weekend game and as City are already through he is unlikely to be risked even if close to fitness.

Sevilla are missing Fernando, Tanguy Nianzou and Youssef En-Nesyri through injury, while Oliver Torres is unavailable.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI - Ortega, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Gomez, Palmer, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Sevilla XI - Bounou, Montiel, Gudelj, Marcao, Telles, Jordan, Rakitic, Suso, Isco, Gomez, Lamela

Potter looking to bounce back from Brighton defeat

16:41 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss, Graham Potter, says he wants a response from his side’s 4-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League as the Blues prepare to host Dinamo Zagreb this evening.

Chelsea have already qualified for the next round of the competition but Potter says his team will respect tonight’s opponents and go out to win the game.

“We have to have respect for the competition and respect for the teams. We have to prepare to win.” he said, “We want to respond from the disappointment at the weekend [a 4-1 loss against Brighton, Potter’s former club].

“We’ll pick a team that we think can win. Dinamo have dangerous players: they can spring from defence to attack. You only have to look at the goal they scored against us in the first game.”

Real Madrid vs Celtic

16:36 , Michael Jones

Celtic’s last five games against Spanish sides in the Champions League have all ended in defeat, conceding 19 goals and only scoring once.

They have never won away to a Spanish opponent in the European Cup/Champions League with one draw and eight defeats from nine games.

Real Madrid vs Celtic team changes

16:31 , Michael Jones

Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes to the Real Madrid starting XI that lined-up against Girona in La Liga last weekend. Antonio Rudiger is replaced in defence by Eder Militao whilst Marcus Asensio comes in for Eduardo Camavinga.

Celtic meanwhile swap out four players from the 3-0 victory over Livingston. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Anthony Ralston are replaced in defence with Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt whilst James Forrest and Saed Haksbanovic drop out for Daizen Maeda and Liel Abada.

Real Madrid vs Celtic line-ups

16:26 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Rodryo

Celtic XI: Hart, Juranovic, Starfelt, Jenz, Taylor, Mooy, O’Riley, Hatate, Maeda, Furuhashi, Abada

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb early team news and predicted line-ups

16:23 , Michael Jones

Later this evening Chelsea will finish off their Champions League group stages as they host Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge. Here’s the latest team news and predicted line-ups for tonight’s match:

Defenders Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana are all out for Chelsea, with N’Golo Kante also a longer-term absentee. Rotation is a certainty for Potter given they will finish top regardless.

Bosko Sutalo is the only notable player missing from the Dinamo ranks and they’ll likely go full strength as they bid to prolong their European campaign.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI - Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Cucurella, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chilwell, Gallagher, Ziyech, Broja

Dinamo Zagreb - Livakovic, Ristovski, J Sutalo, Peric, Spikic, Ivanusec, Misic, Ademi, Ljubcic, Orsic, Petkovic

Postecoglou doesn’t need extra motivation to improve Celtic

16:18 , Michael Jones

Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou, says that improving his side and developing their skills to compete at the highest level of Europe is all the motivation he needs after the club’s poor Champions League campaign this season.

Two draws with Shakhtar Donetsk are all the Scottish champions have to show from their five group games, which has seen them create more than their fiar share of chances but they haven’t been good enough to convert them. The Hoops have been found wanting in the last third of games but Postecoglou believes this campaign can be built on to improve the team.

"I do this because this club deserves to be at this level and this year has given me the motivation and appetite to make sure we’re here every year and make an impact," he said.

"We get 60,000 at every game, we’ve got an unbelievable stadium that creates the most unique of atmospheres. A club of our size deserves to be playing at this level so that’s where the motivation lies.

"I want this football to make an impact. It’s not about me. I don’t need to prove myself to anybody.

"I’m quite comfortable in the kind of manager I am, but I also know I have a responsibility with this football club to make sure it takes its rightful place amongst the best football clubs in the world."

Real Madrid vs Celtic

16:13 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid and Celtic have met three times in the European Cup/Champions League. The Spanish side lost the first on March 5th, 1980 (0-2), but beat Celtic 3-0 14 days later to progress to the semi-final.

The most recent meeting was the 3-0 win for Real at Celtic Park in September.

This will be the fourth time a Scottish side has faced Real in Madrid in the European Cup/Champions League, with each of the previous three ending in defeats - 0-6 for Rangers in 1963, 1-5 for Kilmarnock in 1965 and 0-3 for Celtic in 1980.

Champions League permutations: What’s at stake in final week of group stage?

16:07 , Michael Jones

Matchday six of the Champions League is upon us – the most stressful midweek of the season for some clubs, and potentially the most lucrative too.

This time around there are plenty of sides who are already sitting pretty and assured of their spot in the competition once the knockout stage begins in the new year, but others still have a bit of work to do, have top spot to fight for, or a Europa League berth to attain.

From the Premier League teams involved, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are certain to be involved in the last 16, while Tottenham Hotspur clinched a qualification spot in dramatic fashion against Marseille on Tuesday.

It leaves four groups, and two places in the last 16, left to play for tonight.

As a quick reminder, the tie-breaking format when teams finish level on points in a group is as follows:

Champions League permutations: What’s at stake in final week of group stage?

Real Madrid vs Celtic early team news and predicted line-ups

16:01 , Michael Jones

Celtic are without captain Callum McGregor and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers due to injury. Real Madrid could be without their captain Karim Benzema, who remains a doubt after missing their last three matches.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Militao, Nacho, Vazquez; Kroos, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Hazard, Rodrygo, Asensio

Celtic: Hart; Taylor, Jenz, Welsh, Ralston; Hatate, O’Riley, Mooy; Abada, Furuhashi, Forrest

Real Madrid vs Celtic

15:49 , Michael Jones

First up are two games kicking off at 5.45pm as Celtic travel to Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk host RB Leipzig. The second match is a big as the winner of that game will go through to the last-16 but there should also be plenty of goals at the Bernabeu.

Madrid defeated Celtic 3-0 in the reverse fixture but the Hoops performed admirably for 60 minutes and Ange Postecoglou will be hoping his team can stand up to the reigning champions tonight as well.

A victory against Real - and Celtic’s first in Europe this year - would end a poor campaign on a high note and give the Scottish side some confidence going forward.

Champions League tonight

15:45 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action.

There are only two spots left to be decided in the knockout stages of the competition with AC Milan and RB Salzburg vying for second place in Group E whilst RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk shoot it out for the final qualifying spot in Group F.

All the other groups have their qualifiers but that doesn’t mean things aren’t up for grabs. There are places in the Europa League to play for and teams will want to finish at the top of their respective groups to ensure a better draw in the next round.

The British interest lies with Celtic, Manchester City and Chelsea this evening. The Scottish champions are already out of the competition but will look to finish on a high when they take on Real Madrid in the 5.45pm kick off whilst City and Chelsea both kick off their matches at 8pm.

Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter are sure to rest an rotate their squads as both teams are secure at the top of their groups but there should be plenty of goal action across the competition.

We’ll be keeping an eye on all eight of the Champions League matches this evening and will bring you updates for any goal as well as team news and any exciting incidents.