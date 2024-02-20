Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Latest Champions League goals and updates including PSV vs Dortmund

(AP)

The Uefa Champions League continues with its last-16 ties getting underway on Tuesday evening, with a double bill in Italy and Netherlands taking centre stage this time.

At the San Siro, it’s Serie A league leaders Inter Milan who host LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid, with the latter’s boss Diego Simeone visiting one of the clubs he has long been linked with taking over at eventually after spending time there as a player. Elsewhere, PSV Eindhoven host Borussia Dortmund in an intriguing tie, one which is expected to see plenty of goals.

Inter Milan 0-0 Atletico Madrid

PSV 0-1 Borussia Dortmund (Malen 24’)

INTER - Sommer, Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Lautaro

ATLETI - Oblak, Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso, Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino, Llorente, Griezmann

PSV - Benitez, Teze, Schouten, Boscagli, Dest, Veerman, Tillman, Saibari, Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano

DORTMUND - Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Can, Sabitzer, Malen, Reus, Sancho, Fullkrug

50’- Champions League: INT 0-0 ATM ; PSV 0-1 BVB

21:10 , Karl Matchett

Big chance early on in the half for Arnautovic, almost his first touch - Oblak gets down just about in time and does enough to close out the angle. Fine move from the home side in the buildup to that effort.

Atleti made a change at the break too - Stefan Savic on for Gimenez who had a knock.

46'- Champions League: INT 0-0 ATM ; PSV 0-1 BVB

21:04 , Karl Matchett

Thuram indeed departs at the break and it looked perhaps a groin issue. His replacement is Marko Arnautovic, now 34 years of age and back at Inter on loan.

We are back underway at the San Siro, or the Giuseppe Meazza if you prefer.

HT- Champions League: INT 0-0 ATM ; PSV 0-1 BVB

20:56 , Karl Matchett

Not an action-packed half in terms of goalmouth action in Italy but Dortmund fans are happy for now!

1 - Donyell Malen is the first Dutchman to score against a Dutch team in the Champions League since Arjen Robben for Bayern Munich against PSV in October 2016, while he is the first ever to do it in the knock-out stages. Homecoming. pic.twitter.com/Jk3qR5ZbiB — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 20, 2024

Up at the break! ⏸️ pic.twitter.com/r430EPzS3t — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 20, 2024

HT- Champions League: INT 0-0 ATM ; PSV 0-1 BVB

20:49 , Karl Matchett

That’s the interval in both matches and just the one goal so far.

Inter have looked the more likely in this first half at the San Siro but Thuram looks to be in some discomfort as we end that half. He’ll need to be looked at during the break it seems.

Over in Netherlands, it’s PSV 0-1 Borussia Dortmund - Donyell Malen with the goal against his former club.

44’- Champions League: INT 0-0 ATM ; PSV 0-1 BVB

20:46 , Karl Matchett

Witsel gives the ball away again and Thuram and Latuaro break away. Barella eventually tees up Thuram for a snapshot but it’s again at Oblak who saves - Atletico getting away with some shoddy passing at the moment.

French forward Thuram is currently down and getting some treatment.

40’- Champions League: INT 0-0 ATM ; PSV 0-1 BVB

20:42 , Karl Matchett

Massive chance. Inter should be ahead. A Rodrigo free-kick is intercepted by Thuram, then he beats Witsel to the loose ball and squares to Lautaro - but Martinez fails to either shoot first time or take a good touch, then scuffs his shot straight into a defender and it rolls wide. That, in the context of this game and tie, is a real waste.

We’re five minutes before half time.

It’s still PSV 0-1 Dortmund in the other game, but the hosts have been pushing again with a couple of chances as we approach the interval.

37’- Champions League: INT 0-0 ATM ; PSV 0-1 BVB

20:40 , Karl Matchett

Lautaro has a wild effort which is flashed off-target - neither side has actually had an effort between the sticks just yet. A watching brief for Oblak and Sommer.

Now the former does have a save to make finally - Martinez gets up for a header in front of Gimenez but it’s straight at Oblak.

32’- Champions League: INT 0-0 ATM ; PSV 0-1 BVB

20:34 , Karl Matchett

Here’s Malen’s goal - an improbable angle to find the net from but he somehow managed it against his old club!

Dortmund lead in Eindhoven and it's Donyell Malen against his former club 👀#UCL pic.twitter.com/n4ERviNcKY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 20, 2024

30’- Champions League: INT 0-0 ATM ; PSV 0-1 BVB

20:33 , Karl Matchett

Inter probing again down the left flank but not getting anywhere with it as yet. The ref speaks to Koke and Calhanoglu as they have a coming-together in the middle of the park. De Paul also gets spoken to, with the Argentine pretty unhappy with Inter’s Turkish midfielder.

27’- Champions League: INT 0-0 ATM ; PSV 0-1 BVB

20:30 , Karl Matchett

Tillman has headed just wide from a great chance as PSV seek an immediate equaliser - really should have scored.

Back in Italy, Atletico are just working their way back into the match and having a bit more possession, a bit more time on the ball. They are not really going anywhere yet but just finding a foothold, just trying to bring Inter out of their set positions.

24’ - Champions League: INT 0-0 ATM ; PSV 0-1 BVB

20:28 , Karl Matchett

GOAL!

First strike of the night and it’s come in Eindhoven - for the away side.

Donyell Malen has given Dortmund the lead at PSV, a fantastic start for the German club and Malen’s first Champions League goal of the campaign.

20:20 , Karl Matchett

Still goalless in both tonight’s Champions League games. PSV on top in their fixture with a couple of early openings but nothing major in terms of goalmouth action.

Inter definitely on top at the San Siro but nothing for Oblak to really be concerned about just yet in goal for Atletico.

20:17 , Karl Matchett

Mkhitaryan spurns two chances to create opportunities then Barella crosses from the right and Lautaro eventually gets a strike in - it’s mishit and hits the defender’s arm and behind. Predictably Inter want a penalty but they’re not getting one.

20:13 , Karl Matchett

A few early images from tonight’s games - Inter on the front foot early on in their fixture and holding possession well, with Atletico trying to mount some pressure after transitions.

20:08 , Karl Matchett

Early opening for Thuram racing into the box but his first touch is heavy and it runs out of play.

Simeone on the touchline gesticulating at his Atletico players as usual, ordering them about.

20:03 , Karl Matchett

Pre-game there’s a tribute to former Inter defender Andreas Brehme, who passed away aged 63.

Andreas Brehme death: Germany’s 1990 World Cup winner dies aged 63

19:58 , Karl Matchett

OK we are about ready to go.

As a reminder, we’ll be main focus on Inter vs Atleti, but keeping you fully updated from PSV vs Dortmund as well - stay right here and you’ll be sure to stay on top of events right across the board in Europe tonight.

19:49 , Karl Matchett

Just over ten minutes to go until kick-off!

A reminder of the rest of the last-16 games played last week and still ahead tomorrow:

Copenhagen 1-3 Man City

Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid

PSG 2-0 Real Sociedad

Lazio 1-0 Bayern

Tonight:

Inter vs Atletico, PSV vs Dortmund

Wednesday:

FC Porto vs Arsenal, Napoli vs Barcelona

19:42 , Karl Matchett

Worth noting that Alvaro Morata is missing for Atletico tonight - he’s the joint-top scorer in the Champions League with five so far, though teammate Antoine Griezmann also has five so they are not lacking for firepower all the same.

After that pair though, the next highest scorers for tonight’s teams are Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Inter’s Alexis Sanchez, with neither starting. Both have two.

Lautaro Martinez is starting though and he’s also got a couple, along with PSV’s Luuk de Jong and Atleti wing-back Samuel Lino.

19:36 , Karl Matchett

Will any of tonight’s quartet be able to go the distance? Man City are of course favourites for the Champions League and Real Madrid are second.

Out of this four, Inter are highest in the latest odds to win the title at 14/1 - they are sixth favourites.

Atletico are 25/1, Dortmund 33/1 and PSV 150/1 outsiders.

19:29 , Karl Matchett

Here’s how each time arrived at the last-16 stage...

Inter finished second in Group D behind Real Sociedad on head to head, while Atletico Madrid topped Group E, four points clear of Lazio and unbeaten.

As for Dortmund, they surprisingly finished first in the tough-looking Group F, ahead of PSG, Milan and Newcastle - now they are away to Group B runners-up PSV, who finished behind Arsenal but ahead of Lens by a point.

PSV vs Dortmund - confirmed lineups

19:13 , Karl Matchett

And the lineups now for PSV vs BVB:

PSV - Benitez, Teze, Schouten, Boscagli, Dest, Veerman, Tillman, Saibari, Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano

DORTMUND - Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Can, Sabitzer, Malen, Reus, Sancho, Fullkrug

🚨 STARTING XI VS PSV 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Gmf9AHjPTm — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 20, 2024

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid - confirmed lineups

19:10 , Karl Matchett

Team news is in!

INTER - Sommer, Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Lautaro

ATLETI - Oblak, Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso, Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino, Llorente, Griezmann

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/nPuvhL1zOE — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 20, 2024

18:55 , Karl Matchett

As for opponents Borussia Dortmund, they are similar to Atletico in terms of being in a battle to finish in the top four in their league.

The Bundesliga is typically tight around the top, with BVB fourth, just a point ahead of Leipzig but five points behind third-placed Stuttgart.

A good run of form of late sees Edin Terzic’s side unbeaten in nine, though they have probably drawn too many of them for the manager’s liking.

18:48 , Karl Matchett

So, onto that game: PSV are runaway leaders in the Eredivisie and are in fact unbeaten in the Dutch league all year - they have a ten point lead over Feyenoord and have only lost twice in all competitions this term.

One was in the cup recently to that same domestic rival; once was in the Champions League group stage at Arsenal.

PSV are very much in form and have scored ten in their last four matches.

18:42 , Karl Matchett

Our second game tonight is PSV vs Dortmund and it could well be an open-flowing, attack-minded affair which both teams feel they can progress from. Here are the latest odds and tips for that tie.

18:35 , Karl Matchett

Team news on the way shortly from San Siro - here’s a look at the view as they prepare to continue their path along the road to Wembley!

Meanwhile, you can get all the latest match odds and tips ahead of Inter vs Atletico right here.

18:29 , Karl Matchett

As for Atletico, it’s not quite as impressive this time around for Diego Simeone and co. Indeed, while they are in the top four still, it’s a fight in LaLiga to ensure Champions League football next term - and Girona being five points ahead of them is a bit of an indictment over their inconsistencies.

Atleti are fourth, with a two-point buffer to Athletic Club in fifth, but they are also 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

They are in the semis of the Copa del Rey, but lost the first leg 1-0 to Athletic so there’s much work to do on all fronts to not have 23/24 be a disappointing campaign.

18:23 , Karl Matchett

Let’s focus first on Inter vs Atletico and how the sides are faring this year.

For the Italians, it’s a big year which could be spectacular. They sit top of Serie A and after beating both Juventus and Roma recently, have a nine-point lead over second-placed Juve.

They really should go on and seal the title from here with 14 games left to play - but they’ll also be eyeing further progression in this competition. Simone Inzaghi has done a very good job indeed this term, at least in terms of results.

18:20 , Karl Matchett

Evening folks - we’ve got both last-16 games from the Champions League coming up for you tonight on the Independent.

We’ll be bringing you coverage primarily of Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid, but also updates from PSV vs Borussia Dortmund, both first-leg ties.

18:05 , The Independent