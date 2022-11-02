Champions League latest scores and goal updates as Real Madrid, Chelsea and Man City in action - live

Michael Jones
·5 min read
The Champions League group stages comes to a close this evening with Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid all secure with places in the knockout rounds. However, there are still some crucial matches taking place with AC Milan and RB Salzburg fighting it out for the final qualifying spot in Group E as well as Benfica attempting to nick top spot in Group H off PSG, not to mention places in the Europa League to fight for.

Manchester City are hoping to remain unbeaten in their group and will look to end their group stages with a victory over Sevilla following consecutive draws to FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund. Pep Guardiola is expected to make a hole heap of changes and rest his key players ahead of the weekend Premier League fixtures. Graham Potter should do something similar for his Chelsea side who have already clinched the top spot in Group E.

Celtic, meanwhile, are chasing a first victory in the Champions League this year but travel to the Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid. A shock victory in Spain would end their lacklustre campaign on a high note.

Follow all the action, goal updates, and major incidents from across the Champions League tonight:

Champions League live

  • Goal updates from tonight’s Champions League action

  • Celtic face Real Madrid in 5.45pm kick off at the Bernabeu

  • Manchester City and Chelsea already through to knockout rounds

Real Madrid vs Celtic

16:13 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid and Celtic have met three times in the European Cup/Champions League. The Spanish side lost the first on March 5th, 1980 (0-2), but beat Celtic 3-0 14 days later to progress to the semi-final.

The most recent meeting was the 3-0 win for Real at Celtic Park in September.

This will be the fourth time a Scottish side has faced Real in Madrid in the European Cup/Champions League, with each of the previous three ending in defeats - 0-6 for Rangers in 1963, 1-5 for Kilmarnock in 1965 and 0-3 for Celtic in 1980.

Champions League permutations: What’s at stake in final week of group stage?

16:07 , Michael Jones

Matchday six of the Champions League is upon us – the most stressful midweek of the season for some clubs, and potentially the most lucrative too.

This time around there are plenty of sides who are already sitting pretty and assured of their spot in the competition once the knockout stage begins in the new year, but others still have a bit of work to do, have top spot to fight for, or a Europa League berth to attain.

From the Premier League teams involved, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are certain to be involved in the last 16, while Tottenham Hotspur clinched a qualification spot in dramatic fashion against Marseille on Tuesday.

It leaves four groups, and two places in the last 16, left to play for tonight.

As a quick reminder, the tie-breaking format when teams finish level on points in a group is as follows:

Champions League permutations: What’s at stake in final week of group stage?

Real Madrid vs Celtic early team news and predicted line-ups

16:01 , Michael Jones

Celtic are without captain Callum McGregor and defender  Cameron Carter-Vickers due to injury. Real Madrid could be without their captain Karim Benzema, who remains a doubt after missing their last three matches.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Militao, Nacho, Vazquez; Kroos, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Hazard, Rodrygo, Asensio

Celtic: Hart; Taylor, Jenz, Welsh, Ralston; Hatate, O’Riley, Mooy; Abada, Furuhashi, Forrest

Real Madrid vs Celtic

15:49 , Michael Jones

First up are two games kicking off at 5.45pm as Celtic travel to Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk host RB Leipzig. The second match is a big as the winner of that game will go through to the last-16 but there should also be plenty of goals at the Bernabeu.

Madrid defeated Celtic 3-0 in the reverse fixture but the Hoops performed admirably for 60 minutes and Ange Postecoglou will be hoping his team can stand up to the reigning champions tonight as well.

A victory against Real - and Celtic’s first in Europe this year - would end a poor campaign on a high note and give the Scottish side some confidence going forward.

Champions League tonight

15:45 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action.

There are only two spots left to be decided in the knockout stages of the competition with AC Milan and RB Salzburg vying for second place in Group E whilst RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk shoot it out for the final qualifying spot in Group F.

All the other groups have their qualifiers but that doesn’t mean things aren’t up for grabs. There are places in the Europa League to play for and teams will want to finish at the top of their respective groups to ensure a better draw in the next round.

The British interest lies with Celtic, Manchester City and Chelsea this evening. The Scottish champions are already out of the competition but will look to finish on a high when they take on Real Madrid in the 5.45pm kick off whilst City and Chelsea both kick off their matches at 8pm.

Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter are sure to rest an rotate their squads as both teams are secure at the top of their groups but there should be plenty of goal action across the competition.

We’ll be keeping an eye on all eight of the Champions League matches this evening and will bring you updates for any goal as well as team news and any exciting incidents.

