Champions League last-16 draw: Who is in it, when it is, where it is and how it works

Manchester City and Arsenal are England's two representatives in the Champions League knockout stages

The Champions League last-16 draw takes place on Monday, 18 December, with two English clubs waiting to discover their fate.

Holders Manchester City, and Arsenal, won their groups to seal their passage into the knockout stages, while Newcastle, Manchester United and Scottish champions Celtic dropped out of Europe entirely.

BBC Sport gives you the lowdown on the draw.

Who has gone through?

Seeded: Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad.

Unseeded: Copenhagen, Inter Milan, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Paris St-Germain, Porto, PSV Eindhoven.

When is the draw and where?

The Champions League last-16 draw will be held on Monday, 18 December at 11:00 GMT at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

How does the draw work?

Each group winner will be seeded and drawn against a team who finished second in another group, who are all unseeded. Teams cannot draw a club who are from the same country, or a team who were in the same group as them.

When is the last 16 played?

The first legs of the last 16 will be played across two weeks, 13-14 and 20-21 February 2024, with the second legs on 5-6 and 12-13 March.

The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-final will be done together on Friday, 15 March.

How the group stage finished

Group A 1 Bayern Munich 6 5 1 0 6 16 2 FC Copenhagen 6 2 2 2 0 8 3 Galatasaray 6 1 2 3 -3 5 4 Manchester United 6 1 1 4 -3 4

Manchester United finished last in Group A after four defeats from their six group matches.

It was the sixth time the Red Devils have failed to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League and the first time they have finished bottom of their group in the competition since 2005-06.

Bayern Munich reached the last 16 as group winners with two matches to spare, while Copenhagen advanced to the knockout stages for the first time since 2010-11.

Galatasaray dropped into the Europa League knockout play-off round.

Group B 1 Arsenal 6 4 1 1 12 12 2 PSV Eindhoven 6 2 3 1 -2 8 3 Lens 6 2 2 2 -5 5 4 Sevilla 6 0 2 4 -5 2

Arsenal won the group with a game to spare with PSV Eindhoven also wrapping up the runners-up spot after five matches.

Lens avoided defeat by Sevilla in their final match to secure a Europa League spot.

Group C 1 Real Madrid 6 6 0 0 9 18 2 Napoli 6 3 1 2 1 10 3 Sporting Braga 6 1 1 4 -6 4 4 Union Berlin 6 0 2 4 -4 2

Real Madrid reached the knockout stages for a 26th consecutive season, completing Group C with a perfect record of six wins from six.

Napoli secured second with a win over Sporting Braga on matchday six, with the Portuguese side dropping into the Europa League.

Union Berlin finished last in Group C in the club's first Champions League season.

Group D 1 Real Sociedad 6 3 3 0 5 12 2 Inter Milan 6 3 3 0 3 12 3 Salzburg 6 1 1 4 -4 4 4 Benfica 6 1 1 4 -4 1

Real Sociedad topped Group D ahead of Inter Milan on goal difference with the pair having an identical head-to-head record.

Benfica took third spot away from Red Bull Salzburg after a late Arthur Cabral goal secured a 3-1 win for the Portuguese champions on the final matchday.

It meant both sides finished level on points, level on head-to-head record and level on goal difference.

But Benfica secured third thanks to goals scored - Roger Schmidt's side scored seven goals to Salzburg's four.

Group E 1 Atletico Madrid 6 4 2 0 11 14 2 Lazio 6 3 1 2 0 10 3 Feyenoord 6 2 0 4 -1 6 4 Celtic 6 1 1 4 -10 4

Atletico Madrid beat Lazio 2-0 in the final game to seal top spot.

Feyenoord drop into the Europa League and Celtic are out.

Group F 1 Borussia Dortmund 6 3 2 1 3 11 2 Paris St-Germain 6 2 2 2 1 8 3 AC Milan 6 2 2 2 -3 8 4 Newcastle 6 1 2 3 -1 5

Newcastle were 45 minutes away from the Champions League knockout stages, but ended up exiting Europe entirely with a 2-1 home defeat by AC Milan, who pipped them to the Europa League spot.

Borussia Dortmund finished top, with Paris St-Germain second, after they drew their final game 1-1.

Group G 1 Manchester City 6 6 0 0 11 18 2 RB Leipzig 6 3 0 2 3 12 3 Young Boys 6 1 1 4 -6 4 4 Red Star Belgrade 6 0 1 5 -8 1

Group winners Manchester City and runners-up RB Leipzig reached the last 16 with two matches to spare.

Young Boys finished third with bottom side Red Star Belgrade failing to win a game.

Group H 1 Barcelona 6 4 0 2 6 12 2 FC Porto 6 4 0 2 7 12 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 3 0 3 -2 9 4 Royal Antwerp 6 1 0 5 -11 3

Barcelona are in the knockout stages for the first time in three seasons.

Porto joined them in the last 16 with a 5-3 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, who finish third.

Royal Antwerp finished bottom.