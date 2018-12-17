Champions League last 16 draw in full: Liverpool and Manchester United get daunting tests

Manchester United will face PSG in the last 16 of this season's Champions League, while Liverpool have been hit with a clash against Bayern Munich.

Jose Mourinho's side have been given a fearsome task against the Ligue 1 giants after failing to capitalise on their chance to finish as group winners ahead of Juventus on the final matchday, in what will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp will pit his wits against Bayern once again in a thrilling last-16 clash, having won four of his last eight matches against Die Roten as Borussia Dortmund manager.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All four Premier League teams involved had made it through to the knockouts, with Tottenham grabbing a memorable draw at the Camp Nou to book their place and join Liverpool and Manchester United as group runners-up.

Manchester City were the only English side to triumph in their group and have been handed a favourable draw against German side Schalke, who finished second behind Porto and are currently 13th of 18 teams in their domestic league.

Tottenham will face Lucien Favre's rejuvenated Borussia Dortmund after beating them off in the group stage last season, while there's an eye-catching clash between Atletico Madrid and Juventus – two sides who haven't met since the group stage in 2014/15.

The first legs will be played on February 12, 13, 19 and 20, and the second will be played on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Last 16 draw in full

Schalke vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Juventus

Manchester United vs PSG

Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund

Lyon vs Barcelona

Roma vs Porto

Ajax vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com