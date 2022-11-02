When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Date, time, TV channel and seeded teams

The knockout rounds of the Champions League will be drawn next week.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the teams to have already booked their spot in the last-16 and have since been joined by Napoli, Porto and Tottenham.

This midweek of action is set to complete the cast of squads vying to compete for the famous trophy in 2023, with heayweights such as Real Madrid securing their place as group winners. PSG, meanwhile, were overtaken in Group H by Benfica in dramatic fashion as the Lisbon giants’ 6-1 win over Maccabi Haifa saw them top the group.

As ever, the last-16 will feature home and away legs with away goals no longer implemented in the Champions League.

Here are all the details...

When is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League draw takes place on Monday November 7, 2022 at 11am GMT.

UEFA’s headerquarters in Nyon, Switzerland will host the ceremony.

Champions League draw seedings

The group winners will be seeded for the draw. Teams from the same nation and group cannot be drawn against each other.

Seeded: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Tottenham, Porto, Real Madrid, Benfica

Unseeded: Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Club Brugge, Frankfurt, RB Leipzig, PSG, AC Milan

(APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch the Champions League draw

TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: Uefa will show the draw via their YouTube channel while BT Sport subscribers can watch on the BT Sport website and app.

Live blog: You can follow the entire ceremony via Standard Sport’s live blog!

When will the Champions League last-16 matches take place?

The eight matches will be split over two midweeks.

The first legs are scheduled for February 14/15 and 21/22. The seconds legs will take place on March 7/8 and 14/15.