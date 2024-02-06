What time is Women’s Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The Uefa Women’s Champions League trophy (Getty Images)

Chelsea discover their Women’s Champions League quarter-final and potential semi-final opponents today.

The Blues, in Emma Hayes’ final season before she departs to take charge of the United States Women’s National Team, eye glory in Europe for the first time, having finished as runners-up in 2021.

Holders Barcelona look to defend their title having topped their group, like the Blues, to secure one of four seeds.

Here's everything you need to know about the draw.

When is the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The top two teams in the four Women’s Champions League groups secured a place in both the quarter-final and semi-final draw at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw will begin at 12pm GMT on Tuesday 6 February.

How can I watch the draw?

You can follow the draw live on Independent Sport, or tune in to Uefa’s Draw Centre here.

Who is through to the quarter-finals?

Group winners (seeded)

Group A: Barcelona (ESP, holders)

Group B: Lyon (FRA)

Group C: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Group D: Chelsea (ENG)

Group runners-up (unseeded)

Group A: Benfica (POR)

Group B: Brann (NOR)

Group C: Ajax (NED)

Group D: Häcken (SWE)

When will the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place?

The quarter-final first legs take place on 19 and 20 March, while the second legs take place on 27 and 28 March. The semi-final first legs are scheduled for 20 and 21 April, and the second legs for 27 and 28 April.