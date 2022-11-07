Champions League last-16 draw live stream: How can I watch draw on TV and online in UK today?

(PA)

The draw for the Champions League last-16 takes place today.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are all in the hat after winning their groups, with only Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool missing out on a seeding for the draw.

The city of Nyon in Switzerland, which UEFA calls home, will host the ceremony which pits group winners and runners-up for the knockout stage of the competition.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW LIVE!

As ever, teams from the same nation and group cannot be drawn together for the Champions League last-16.

Here are all the details for tuning in...

Where to watch the Champions League last-16 draw

TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 with proceedings starting at 11am GMT.

Live stream: Uefa will show the draw via their YouTube channel while BT Sport subscribers can watch on the BT Sport website and app.

Live blog: You can follow the entire ceremony via Standard Sport’s live blog!