All 16 Champions League 2023-24 knockout teams ranked, plus when today's draw happens

The last of the Champions League group stage campaigns is over and the draw for the last-16 will be made in Switzerland today.

Arsenal and Manchester City, the reigning champions, are the two English teams who have made it through their qualifying groups. Newcastle United failed to join them as they were beaten by AC Milan at home. The loss means there will be no European football of any description after Christmas at St James’ Park.

Paris St-Germain drew at Borussia Dortmund to finish second in that so-called group of death.

Manchester United finished bottom of group A, meaning they cannot even drop into the Europa League.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

Teams will learn their opponents today, December 18. The draw starts at 11am UK time and will be broadcast from Uefa’s headquarters in Switzerland.

How can I watch the draw on TV?

The draw is available to watch free-to-air, either on Uefa’s own website, Uefa.com, or on YouTube, where it will be streamed on the TNT Sports channel.

TV viewers can watch it live on TNT Sports.

Which teams are left in the competition?

Qualified teams are shown below in bold, teams knocked out are crossed out

From group A: Bayern Munich , Copenhagen , Galatasaray , Manchester United

From group B: Arsenal , PSV Eindhoven , Lens , Sevilla

From group C: Real Madrid , Napoli , Braga , Union Berlin

From group D: Real Sociedad , Inter Milan , Benfica , RB Salzburg

From group E: Atletico Madrid , Lazio , Feyenoord , Celtic

From group F: Borussia Dortmund , Paris St-Germain , AC Milan , Newcastle

From group G: Manchester City , RB Leipzig , Young Boys , Crvena zvezda

From group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk , Antwerp

When are the Champions League knockout matches?

The teams that reach the final of the Champions League face another seven matches.

Round of 16: February 13 & 14, 20 & 21 (first legs); March 5 & 6, 12 & 13 (second legs)

Quarter-finals: April 9 & 10 (first legs); April 16 & 17 (second legs)

Semi-finals: April 30 & May 1 (first legs); May 7 & 8 (second legs)

Final: June 1

Our ranking of the 16 teams left in the Champions League

16. Copenhagen (Den)

Recorded a famous 4-3 win against Manchester United to finish second in Group A but that means rather less these days and still very much one of the minnows left in the last 16.

15. PSV Eindhoven (Ned)

Came from a goal behind to salvage a draw against Arsenal on Tuesday and are in incredible form domestically with 15 straight wins, even if that may say more about the Dutch league than their European chances.

14. Lazio (Ita)

Finished well behind Atletico Madrid in their group but did win when it mattered in their last two games despite some very average domestic form where they are currently 10th in Serie A.

13. Porto (Por)

Progressed on Wednesday night thanks to a thumping 5-3 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in their final group game but were beaten both home and away by what is hardly a vintage Barcelona.

12. Real Sociedad (Spa)

Impressive unbeaten qualification to top a group containing Inter Milan but currently sixth in La Liga. Could reach the quarter-finals but unlikely to trouble any of the European heavyweights.

11. RB Leipzig (Ger)

Lois Openda has been outstanding since his arrival this summer, scoring 14 goals, but they were beaten twice by Manchester City and benefited from a relatively weak group.

10. Napoli (Ita)

Qualified behind Real Madrid after two defeats against the Spanish giants and, while dangerous, appear to have dipped quite significantly following their historic Serie A-winning campaign last season.

9. Borussia Dortmund (Ger)

Finished top of the most difficult qualification group and always an imposing away fixture for any opponent but look short of goals and unlikely to mount a serious challenge.

8. Inter Milan (Ita)

Rock solid defensively – conceding only seven goals this season in Serie A – and have a goalscorer in Lautaro Martínez in the form of his life. Last season’s runners up were unbeaten during the group phase.

7. Atlético Madrid (Spa)

Diego Simeone has crafted yet another team who punch well above their wage bill, with Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata impressively spearheading their attack this season.

6. Barcelona (Spa)

Nothing like the team they once were but still good enough to top Group H and, with Robert Lewandoswki and Joao Felix up top, will provide offensive problems for any opponent.

5. Paris St-Germain (Fra)

The weight of expectation seems to have damaged them in previous years but will feel fortunate to still be in the competition this season and that might just make them more dangerous.

4. Arsenal (Eng)

With the Premier League now so dominant, Arsenal have far less reason to fear any of those continental giants who would repeatedly eliminate them under Arsène Wenger.

3. Bayern Munich (Ger)

Lost for the first time in the Bundesliga on Saturday, but have sailed through in Europe and, with Harry Kane in prolific form and Thomas Tuchel in the dugout, they will be among the favourites.

2. Real Madrid (Spa)

Inspired by Jude Bellingham, Madrid have won all six group games and they still have an aura – and manager in Carlo Ancelotti – which makes them formidable European opponents.

1. Manchester City (Eng)

They might be unexpectedly only fourth in the Premier League just now – and the speed of Erling Haaland’s recovery will likely define their season – but still the team to beat.

