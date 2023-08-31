Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle and Celtic discover fate

The Champions League returns in its current form for the final time for 2023/24 season with treble winners and last year’s champions, Manchester City, attempting to retain their title as the best team in Europe following their 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul in June.

The group stage draw for the new campaign takes place in Monaco this afternoon when 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four. Each group will contain one team from each of the four seeded pots, and clubs from the same national league will not be drawn together in the same group.

Pot 1 will consist of the Champions League winners (City), the Europa League winners (Sevilla) and six domestic champions of the highest-ranked leagues. The remaining pots will be decided by Uefa’s club coefficient rankings. In terms of English interest, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle join City in the draw, as do Scottish champions Celtic.

The fixtures for the group stages will then be released and the competition will run through to 1st June 2024 when the final will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Champions League group stage draw LIVE

The Champions League group stage draw takes place in Monaco

Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal and Newcastle are the Premier League clubs involved in this campaign

Scottish champions Celtic are also in the draw

City will look to defend their title after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in last season’s final

Here are Pots 1-4 for the upcoming Champions League draw

Champions League group stage draw

17:12 , Mike Jones

Before the Champions League draw is actually done there’s going to be some awards given out for the 2022/23 men’s & women’s player and coach of the year.

Here are the nominees:

Men’s player of the year: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Lionel Messi (PSG, now at Inter Miami).

Women’s player of the year: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid) and Sam Kerr (Chelsea).

Men’s coach of the year: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Simone Inzaghi (Inter) and Luciano Spalletti (Napoli).

Women’s coach of the year: Jonatan Giraldez (Barcelona), Jorge Vilda (Spain) and Sarina Wiegman (England).

Champions League group stage draw

17:08 , Mike Jones

The formalities of every Champions League draw continue as the two hosts, Pedro Pinto and Reshmin Chowdhury, introduce a VT showcasing highlights from last season’s campaign.

Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the final in Istanbul.

A reminder of the four pots that will make up the draw

17:05 , Mike Jones

Here are all 32 teams involved in this Champions League draw and the pots that they will be drawn out of. The British teams are highlighted in bold.

Pot 1: Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, AC Milan, Braga, PSV Eindhoven, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, FC Copenhagen

Pot 4: Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Royal Antwerp, RC Lens

Champions League group stage draw

17:03 , Mike Jones

The red carpet has been rolled out of tonight’s Champions League draw as it returns to Monaco after a three year absence. The hosts introduce the muscial act that will sing the Champions League anthem before the draw begins.

As usual with these Uefa draws, there’s pomp, ceremony and theatre before the actual draws take place.

Champions League group stage draw

16:57 , Mike Jones

Here are the thoughts of Owen Hargreaves speaking on TNT Sports:

“The Champions League draw is a beautiful thing. Just to see who you’re going to play against, maybe against somebody you looked up to as an idol.”

Which clubs have qualified?

16:54 , Mike Jones

There are 32 clubs qualified for the Champions League group stage:

England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United

Spain: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin

Italy: Inter Milan, Lazio, AC Milan, Napoli

France: Lens, Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal: Benfica, Porto, Braga

Netherlands: Feyenoord, PSV

Austria: Salzburg

Scotland: Celtic

Serbia: Red Star Belgrade

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Belgium: Antwerp

Switzerland: Young Boys

Turkey: Galatasaray

How does the group stage draw work?

16:48 , Mike Jones

The 32 teams have been split into four seeding pots.

Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the Uefa Europa League winners and six domestic champions. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own association. Paired clubs from the same country will play on separate days. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

What is the group stage format?

16:42 , Mike Jones

You may have heard that the Champions League is undergoing a revamp and will be adding more clubs and adapting a new system to determine a winner.

That isn’t until next season though.

This year’s Champions League will have the usual format of 32 teams, split into eight groups of four who play each other home and away.

The two group winners advance into the round of 16, with the winners seeded and runners-up unseeded.

The third-placed team enter the Europa League play-off round, while the team who finishes bottom of the group is eliminated from European competition entirely.

Will Celtic perform better in Europe this year?

16:36 , Mike Jones

A winless group stage was harsh on a Celtic side that offered severe tests to Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk under Ange Postecoglou.

They retained their domestic title in swashbuckling style, scoring 114 goals in 38 games as part of their eighth domestic treble though Postecoglou has since moved to Tottenham.

Brendan Rodgers is back in charge of the Hoops for this campaign.

Newcastle back in the big time

16:30 , Mike Jones

Though they finished 11th in the Premier League the season before, Eddie Howe’s side rarely slipped out of the top four and only lost five games out of 38 as they booked a return to the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2002/03 campaign.

They also reached the League Cup final before losing to Manchester United. Backed by the vast coffers of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund how far can Eddie Howe’s men go?

Can Erik ten Hag take Manchester United to new heights?

16:24 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s Europa League campaign appeared destined for glory until Sevilla’s magic saw off the Red Devils in the quarter-finals, but Erik ten Hag’s side had more luck in domestic cup competitions, winning the English League Cup and only falling at the final hurdle to rivals Man City in the FA Cup.

They returned to the top four in the Premier League, underpinned by some fine home form and will hope to go far in the Champions League this time around.

Arsenal return to Europe’s top flight

16:18 , Mike Jones

In 2022/23 Arsenal made their best ever start to a Premier League season and made all the running in the title race until being hunted down by a relentless Man City side at the business end.

The eventual champions also scuppered the Gunners’ FA Cup hopes in the fourth round, while their wait for more European silverware stretched to 29 years after being pipped on penalties by Sporting CP in the Europa League last 16.

Arsenal will enjoy being back in the Champions League having missed out on the European top-flight ever year since 2017.

Real Madrid aim for 15th title

16:12 , Mike Jones

A 5-2 triumph against Liverpool at Anfield in the round of 16 last season suggested Real Madrid were hitting their stride at the right time again, but a rampant Manchester City proved too strong in the semi-finals as Carlo Ancelotti’s men lost their European crown.

Though Barcelona got the better of them in La Liga, Madrid did at least end the season with silverware after scooping the Club World Cup and Copa del Rey.

Can Ancelotti take them to a historic 15th Champions League title this year?

16:06 , Mike Jones

Raheem Sterling has been omitted from the England squad while Eddie Nketiah was handed a first senior call-up by Gareth Southgate for the games against Ukraine and Scotland.

Sterling, who missed the summer internationals when he said he did not feel in the right condition to play, was a candidate for a recall after starting the season in fine form for Chelsea but Southgate preferred Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace. Southgate said it was a tough phone call and Sterling was left annoyed to be omitted, revealing: “It was a difficult call and Raheem is not particularly happy about it.”

The England manager, who also chose Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison ahead of Sterling, explained that he wanted to stick with the players he used for the June wins over Malta and North Macedonia.

Can Harry Kane win the Champions League with Bayern?

16:00 , Mike Jones

Last season Bayern Munich made it three group campaigns with maximum points in four years, an impressive feat given Barcelona and Inter were in their section, but they could not halt the Man City juggernaut in the last eight.

A shock defeat against Freiburg, also in the quarter-finals, of the German Cup threatened to leave them without silverware only for Thomas Tuchel’s men to snatch the Bundesliga title from Dortmund in the final minutes of a thrilling title climax.

With the addition of Harry Kane to their forward line can the German champions win more success on the European stage?

How will the Italian champions fare?

15:54 , Mike Jones

Napoli were almost untouchable until the end of March, storming way clear of the pack in Serie A and cruising through to the last eight of the Champions League under Luciano Spalletti.

Defeat to Milan in those quarter-finals put a slight dampener on proceedings but a first league title since the Diego Maradona-inspired 1990 vintage ensured their season ended on a high.

Can they replicate that form this season too?

Are Sevilla destined for another Europa League campaign?

15:48 , Mike Jones

Sevilla were just two points above the relegation zone when José Luis Mendilibar took the reins in March and the turnaround in their fortunes was marked.

They won six of their next eight LaLiga games to ensure top-flight safetyï»¿, translating their upturn in domestic fortunes on to the European stage too.

Manchester United and Juventus were dispatched before they edged out Roma on penalties to seal a record-extending seventh Europa League title.

Can the Spaniards translate that success into a positive Champions League campaign or will they drop into the Europa League once again?

Will Barcelona reach the knockout rounds?

15:42 , Mike Jones

Barcelona failed to get out of the group stage for a second successive Champions League season last time out but had more success on the domestic front.

Xavi Hernández’s men overcame Real Madrid to win the Spanish Super Cup and, though they suffered more European disappointment when knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United, eased to a first La Liga title for four years.

Will they make it out of the groups this time around?

Will Manchester City win the Champions League again?

15:36 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola’s side were eight points adrift of Arsenal at the start of April but won every Premier League game from that point until they wrapped up the title with two games to spare.

The FA Cup followed with victory against neighbours Manchester United before they wrote their name in history when they became the tenth side to complete a league, cup and European Cup treble with a 1-0 success over Inter in the Champions League final.

They qualified for the Champions League as current champions and will be one of the favourites to go on to win the title once again.

15:29 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves to buy midfielder Matheus Nunes for £47m.

The two clubs have settled on the fee – which is yet to be formally ratified – after City’s first offer for the Portugal international was rejected last week.

Nunes has refused to train with Wolves this week as he tried to force a move from Molineux and seems set to become City’s fourth summer signing before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue for the 25-year-old, who was sent off in what is set to prove his final game as a Wolves player, the 4-1 defeat by Brighton.

Which teams are in Pot 4?

15:22 , Mike Jones

Pot 4

BSC Young Boys (SUI)

Real Sociedad de Fútbol (ESP)

Galatasaray A.Å. (TUR)

Celtic FC (SCO)

Newcastle United FC (ENG) – K

1. FC Union Berlin (GER) – J

Royal Antwerp FC (BEL)

RC Lens (FRA) – F

Clubs paired from the same country will play on separate days and pairs can be made across different pots. For example Manchester City in Pot 1 are paired with Manchester United in Pot 2.

Which teams are in Pot 3?

15:16 , Mike Jones

Pot 3

FC Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

FC Salzburg (AUT)

AC Milan (ITA) – I

SC Braga (POR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) – H

S.S. Lazio (ITA) – D

FK Crvena zvezda (SRB)

F.C. Copenhagen (DEN)

Clubs paired from the same country will play on separate days and pairs can be made across different pots. For example Manchester City in Pot 1 are paired with Manchester United in Pot 2.

Which teams are in Pot 2?

15:10 , Mike Jones

Pot 2

Real Madrid CF (ESP) – C

Manchester United (ENG) – A

FC Internazionale Milano (ITA) – I

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – E

Club Atlético de Madrid (ESP) – B

RB Leipzig (GER) – J

FC Porto (POR) – G

Arsenal FC (ENG) – K

Clubs paired from the same country will play on separate days and pairs can be made across different pots. For example Manchester City in Pot 1 are paired with Manchester United in Pot 2.

Which teams are in Pot 1?

15:04 , Mike Jones

Pot 1

Manchester City (ENG) – pairing A

Sevilla FC (ESP) – B

FC Barcelona (ESP) – C

SSC Napoli (ITA) – D

FC Bayern München (GER) – E

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – F

SL Benfica (POR) – G

Feyenoord (NED) – H

Clubs paired from the same country will play on separate days and pairs can be made across different pots. For example Manchester City in Pot 1 are paired with Manchester United in Pot 2.

14:57 , Mike Jones

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has described the behaviour of Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales as “inappropriate” – but called for Fifa’s investigation to be allowed to run its course.

Rubiales has refused to quit for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso after their World Cup final win over England on August 20.

All of Spain’s 23 World Cup winners, plus another 58 players, have said they will not represent their country until Rubiales has left his post.

How does the group stage draw work?

14:49 , Mike Jones

The 32 teams have been split into four seeding pots.

Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the Uefa Europa League winners and six domestic champions. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own association. Paired clubs from the same country will play on separate days. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

What else happens during the draw ceremony?

14:43 , Mike Jones

The 2022/23 Uefa Men’s Player of the Year, Uefa Women’s Player of the Year, Uefa Men’s Coach of the Year and Uefa Women’s Coach of the Year awards will also be presented during the group stage draw ceremony.

The 2023 Uefa President’s Award will also be presented to Miroslav Klose by Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin.

Which European teams are playing in the Champions League?

14:35 , Mike Jones

The Premier League’s representatives this season will be Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle.

There are five Spanish teams among the final 32, after Sevilla once again triumphed in the Europa League. They will line-up alongside compatriots Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Socieded who finished in the top four of La Liga.

Like England, Italy has four representatives in Serie A champions Napoli, runners-up Lazio as well as Inter Milan and AC Milan,

From Germany, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and first-time qualifiers Union Berlin will be in thr draw.

France have two teams taking part in Paris Saint-Germain and Lens who earned their place by finishing behind the champions in Ligue 1.

Benfica and Porto claimed Portugal’s two automatic places with Feyenoord, Red Bull Salzburg, Celtic, Red Star Belgrade and Shakhtar Donetsk all making it to the group stage by winning their national leagues.

Finally, following the conclusion of the play-off round on Wednesday night, six other teams made it through - Young Boys, Royal Antwerp, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray, PSV Eindhoven and Braga.

What is the group stage format?

14:26 , Mike Jones

You may have heard that the Champions League is undergoing a revamp and will be adding more clubs and adapting a new system to determine a winner.

That isn’t until next season though.

This year’s Champions League will have the usual format of 32 teams, split into eight groups of four who play each other home and away.

The two group winners advance into the round of 16, with the winners seeded and runners-up unseeded.

The third-placed team enter the Europa League play-off round, while the team who finishes bottom of the group is eliminated from European competition entirely.

Champions League group stage draw

14:18 , Mike Jones

The anticipation for this evening’s draw is building nicely with clubs making their fans aware that it’s happening today on social media:

What happens after the draw?

14:11 , Mike Jones

Fixtures will be confirmed after the draw, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the round of 16.

The third-placed sides in each group transfer to the Uefa Europa League knockout round play-offs, where they will face the Uefa Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 16.

14:03 , Mike Jones

The new stoppage-time rules that English football has enacted this season to avoid time wasting are “absurd” and will not be used in Uefa competitions, Zvonimir Boban, the European governing body’s chief of football, said on Wednesday.

Following Fifa’s approach at the men’s and women’s World Cups, England’s referees body said in July officials would add on the exact time lost to goal celebrations, substitutions and injuries.

The aim is to increase the time the ball is in play, with games now routinely going beyond 100 minutes in total.

How to watch on TV and online

13:55 , Mike Jones

The draw will be televised live in the UK on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) for subscribing customers, and will be available on the TNT Sports app.

You can also live stream the draw for free on the Uefa website and YouTube channel.

What are the Champions League group stage dates?

13:48 , Mike Jones

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

Which clubs have qualified?

Champions League group stage draw

13:26 , Mike Jones

Hello! Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Champions League group stage draw.

Next season sees the Champions League undergo something of a revamp so the 2023/24 competition is the final one to take place under the current system.

Manchester City are the reigning Champions League winners and will look to defend their title this year as they target more success in Europe. Joining them from the Premier League are Arsenal (who finished second in the top-flight last season), Manchester United (third) and Newcastle (fourth).

The clubs will today learn who they’ll be facing in the group stages and how difficult a task it will be to progress to the knockout rounds.

The group stage draw is taking place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco and is scheduled to start at 5pm BST or 6pm in Europe. We’ll have some build-up before then and explain how the draw itself works before it takes place and all the teams are drawn from the pots.